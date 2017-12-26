FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 22
Sections
Featured
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Technology
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Pictures of the Year: India
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year: India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 22, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 22

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of December 21, 2017)
    Dec 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd                 Short- Term, Fund-    ICRA A2+     14650   Reaffirmed
                                        Based Fac
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd                 Short- Term, Non- FB  ICRA A2+     658.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
C.P. Arora Engineers And                Short- term Non- fund ICRA A4+     82.2    Revised from
Contractors Pvt Ltd                     Based                                      ICRA A4
C.P. Arora Engineers And                Short- term           ICRA A4+     0.3     Revised from
Contractors Pvt Ltd                     Unallocated                                ICRA A4
Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd         Non- FBL TL           ICRA A1      102.5   Reaffirmed
Lenora Vitrified Llp                    Non- fund based- BG   ICRA A4      25      Assigned
Poona Dal And Besan Mills Pvt           Short- term – Non     ICRA A2+     2168.5  Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     fund- based
Poona Dal And Oil Industries            Short- term – Non     ICRA A2+     2011    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     fund- based
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd                   ST - Non Fund Based – ICRA A1      450     Reaffirmed
                                        LC/BG
Prism Cement Ltd                        Fund- based – Working ICRA A1      800     Outstanding
                                        Capital Fac
Prism Cement Ltd                        Non- fund based –     ICRA A1      1920    Outstanding
                                        Working Capital Fac
R Ramu                                  BG                    ICRA A4+     120     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
Radha Madhav Exim Ltd                   Non- fund Based -     ICRA A3+     195     Reaffirmed
                                        Working Capital       (SO)
                                        Fac
Rathi Iron And Steel                    Short- term Non- FBL  ICRA A3+(SO) 10      Withdrawn
Industries Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd           Short- term, Fund-    ICRA A1+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        based Limits
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd               Short- term - Non- FB ICRA A3+             Upgraded
                                        Fac (sub- limit)                           from ICRA A3
Ufo Moviez India Ltd                    Non- fund based –     ICRA A1+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Working Capital Fac
Removed from ‘watch with developing implications’
Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd            Fund- based           ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsha Motor Sales Pvt Ltd             Fund- based Limits CC ICRA BB-     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Unallocated
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd                 Short- Term, Fund-    -
                                        Based / Non- FB Fac
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd                 Short- Term           -
                                        Unallocated Fac
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd                 Long- TL              ICRA A-      18476.7 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd                 Long- Term, Fund-     ICRA A-      6215    Reaffirmed
                                        Based Fac
Agra Oil Amp; General                   Fund based - Working  ICRA B+      111     Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd                          Capital Fac
Asa International India                 TL                    ICRA BBB-    4500    Reaffirmed
Microfinance Pvt Ltd
Asa International India                 Non- Convertible      ICRA BBB-    525     Reaffirmed
Microfinance Pvt Ltd                    Debenture Programme
Asa International India                 Non- Convertible      ICRA BBB-    450     Assigned
Microfinance Pvt Ltd                    Debenture Programme
Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd                   Fund Based – CC       ICRA BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd                   Non- FBL – LC#        ICRA BB-/    850     Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A4
#Includes sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs. 85.00 Crore, Cash Credit (Fund Based) of Rs. 85.00
Crore, Letter of Credit of Rs. 85.00 Crore. However total utilization cannot exceed Rs.85 Crore

Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd                   Proposed Limits       ICRA BB-/    540     Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A4
C.P. Arora Engineers And                Long- term Fund-      ICRA BB      37.5    Reaffirmed
Contractors Pvt Ltd                     based – CC
Ciemme Jewels Ltd                       Bk Loans              ICRA D       383
Issuer not co-operating
Credible Engineering                    Fund based- CC        ICRA BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
Construction Projects Ltd
Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd         FBL – CC              ICRA A+      650     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A
Ganesh Industries                       Fund based- TL        ICRA BB-     13.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer not co-operating
Ganesh Industries                       Fund based- Working   ICRA BB-     37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Issuer not co-operating
Ganesh Industries                       Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     29.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer not co-operating
Harmony Foods Pvt Ltd                   Fund based- TL        ICRA BB+     46.2    Reaffirmed
Harmony Foods Pvt Ltd                   Fund based- CC        ICRA BB+     135     Reaffirmed
Harmony Foods Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA BB+ /   18.8    Reaffirmed
                                                              A4+
Indian Compressors Ltd                  Fund based - Working  ICRA BB+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd                 Fund based - TL       ICRA BB+     5.5     Reaffirmed
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd                 Fund based - Working  ICRA BB+     230     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated Fac       ICRA BB+ /   54.5    Reaffirmed
                                                              A4+
Lenora Vitrified Llp                    Fund based- TL        ICRA B+      202     Assigned
Lenora Vitrified Llp                    Fund- based- CC       ICRA B+      65      Assigned
Lenora Vitrified Llp                    Fund- based- CC       ICRA B+      25      Assigned
                                        (Proposed)
Lenora Vitrified Llp                    Unallocated           ICRA B+ /    3       Assigned
                                                              ICRA A4
N S Vaishno Devi Developers             Cash- Credit          ICRA BB      125     Upgraded
India Pvt Ltd                                                                      from ICRA BB-
N S Vaishno Devi Developers             Term- loan            ICRA BB      75      Upgraded
India Pvt Ltd                                                                      from ICRA BB-
N S Vaishno Devi Developers             Unallocated           ICRA BB      330     Upgraded
India Pvt Ltd                                                                      from ICRA BB-
Nainital Municipal Council              Issuer Rating         ICRA BB              Assigned
New Era Enviro Ventures Pvt Ltd         Fund- based Limits -  ICRA BB-     150     Assigned
                                        TL
Pepsu Road Transport                    Fund- Based Limits    ICRA B+      250     Reaffirmed
Corporation                             (CC/Overdraft)
Pepsu Road Transport                    Long- term UnallocatedICRA B+      150     Reaffirmed
Corporation
Poona Dal And Besan Mills Pvt           LT – Fund- based – CC ICRA A-      175     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Poona Dal And Oil Industries            LT – Fund- based – CC ICRA A-      190     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd                   LT - Fund Based – TL  ICRA A+      455     Reaffirmed
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd                   LT - Fund Based- CC / ICRA A+      1750    Reaffirmed
                                        WCDL
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd                   LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA A+ / A1 220     Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd                        NCD                   ICRA A-      1100    Withdrawn
Prism Cement Ltd                        NCD                   ICRA A-      4500    Outstanding
Prism Cement Ltd                        Fund- based – TL      ICRA A-      10805   Outstanding
Prism Cement Ltd                        Fund- based – Working ICRA A-      2979    Outstanding
                                        Capital Fac
Prism Cement Ltd                        Non- fund based –     ICRA A- / A1 400     Outstanding
                                        Working Capital Fac
Prism Cement Ltd                        Non- fund based –     ICRA A- / A1 1100    Outstanding
                                        Working Capital Fac
R Ramu                                  Overdraft facility    ICRA BB      200     Reaffirmed
Radha Madhav Exim Ltd                   Fund based- Working   ICRA BBB     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac           (SO)
Rathi Iron And Steel                    Long- term Fund-      ICRA         140     Withdrawn
Industries Ltd                          based Limits          BBB(SO)
Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd                    Fund- based Limit     ICRA BBB-    20      Assigned
Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BBB-    1400    outstanding
Sri Jyoti Renewable Energy Pvt          Fund based- CC Fund   ICRA BB-     100     Upgraded
Ltd                                     based- TL                                  from ICRA B-
Sri Jyoti Renewable Energy Pvt          Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     371.7   Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA B-
Sri Sai Baba Enterprises                Fund based- TL        ICRA B+      20.7    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Sri Sai Baba Enterprises                Fund based- CC        ICRA B+      120     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Sri Sai Baba Enterprises                Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      39.3    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Suncity Synthetics Ltd                  Long- term Fund Based ICRA BB-     83.5    Reaffirmed
                                        - CC
Suncity Synthetics Ltd                  Long- term Fund Based ICRA BB-     58      Reaffirmed
                                        - TL
Suncity Synthetics Ltd                  Long- term Non- fund  ICRA BB-     8.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Based - Bk
                                        Guarantee
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd           Long- term/Short-     ICRA AAA/    2000    Reaffirmed
                                        term, Fund- based     ICRA A1+
                                        Limits
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd           Long- term/Short-     ICRA AAA/    42270   Reaffirmed
                                        term, Non Fund- based ICRA A1+
                                        Limits
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd           Long- term/Short-     ICRA AAA/    24500   Reaffirmed
                                        term Fundbased/Non    ICRA A1+
                                        Fund- based
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd               Long- term - FB Fac   ICRA BBB     2310    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd               Long- term/Short-     ICRA BBB/    90      Upgraded
                                        term – Proposed Fac   ICRA A3+             from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-/ A3
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd               Fixed Deposit         MA-          480     Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Ufo Moviez India Ltd                    Fund- based – TL      ICRA AA-     1070    Reaffirmed
Removed from ‘watch with developing implications’
Ufo Moviez India Ltd                    Fund- based – Working ICRA AA-     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Removed from ‘watch with developing implications’
Varni Developers                        BLR                   ICRA BB-     150
Issuer delayed in giving information
Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd            TL                    ICRA B       0.6     Reaffirmed
Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd            Unallocated Limits    ICRA B       49.4    Reaffirmed
Zf Hero Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd         TL                    ICRA A-      100     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Zf Hero Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd         CC Fac Fund based-    ICRA A-      300     Upgraded
                                        Working Capital Fac                        from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Zr Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd             Fund based – TL       Provisional  900     Assigned
                                                              ICRA BBB
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd               NCD Programm          ICRA BBB     939     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB-
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd               NCD Programm          ICRA BBB             Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB-
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd               Bk Fac                ICRA BBB     658     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB-

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.