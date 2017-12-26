RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 22

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of December 21, 2017) Dec 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Short- Term, Fund- ICRA A2+ 14650 Reaffirmed Based Fac Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Short- Term, Non- FB ICRA A2+ 658.3 Reaffirmed Fac C.P. Arora Engineers And Short- term Non- fund ICRA A4+ 82.2 Revised from Contractors Pvt Ltd Based ICRA A4 C.P. Arora Engineers And Short- term ICRA A4+ 0.3 Revised from Contractors Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A4 Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd Non- FBL TL ICRA A1 102.5 Reaffirmed Lenora Vitrified Llp Non- fund based- BG ICRA A4 25 Assigned Poona Dal And Besan Mills Pvt Short- term – Non ICRA A2+ 2168.5 Reaffirmed Ltd fund- based Poona Dal And Oil Industries Short- term – Non ICRA A2+ 2011 Reaffirmed Ltd fund- based Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based – ICRA A1 450 Reaffirmed LC/BG Prism Cement Ltd Fund- based – Working ICRA A1 800 Outstanding Capital Fac Prism Cement Ltd Non- fund based – ICRA A1 1920 Outstanding Working Capital Fac R Ramu BG ICRA A4+ 120 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Non- fund Based - ICRA A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Working Capital (SO) Fac Rathi Iron And Steel Short- term Non- FBL ICRA A3+(SO) 10 Withdrawn Industries Ltd Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Short- term, Fund- ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed based Limits Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Short- term - Non- FB ICRA A3+ Upgraded Fac (sub- limit) from ICRA A3 Ufo Moviez India Ltd Non- fund based – ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac Removed from ‘watch with developing implications’ Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd Fund- based ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Motor Sales Pvt Ltd Fund- based Limits CC ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed Unallocated Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Short- Term, Fund- - Based / Non- FB Fac Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Short- Term - Unallocated Fac Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Long- TL ICRA A- 18476.7 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Long- Term, Fund- ICRA A- 6215 Reaffirmed Based Fac Agra Oil Amp; General Fund based - Working ICRA B+ 111 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Capital Fac Asa International India TL ICRA BBB- 4500 Reaffirmed Microfinance Pvt Ltd Asa International India Non- Convertible ICRA BBB- 525 Reaffirmed Microfinance Pvt Ltd Debenture Programme Asa International India Non- Convertible ICRA BBB- 450 Assigned Microfinance Pvt Ltd Debenture Programme Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA BB- 110 Reaffirmed Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Non- FBL – LC# ICRA BB-/ 850 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 #Includes sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs. 85.00 Crore, Cash Credit (Fund Based) of Rs. 85.00 Crore, Letter of Credit of Rs. 85.00 Crore. However total utilization cannot exceed Rs.85 Crore Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA BB-/ 540 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 C.P. Arora Engineers And Long- term Fund- ICRA BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd based – CC Ciemme Jewels Ltd Bk Loans ICRA D 383 Issuer not co-operating Credible Engineering Fund based- CC ICRA BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Construction Projects Ltd Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA A+ 650 Upgraded from ICRA A Ganesh Industries Fund based- TL ICRA BB- 13.4 Reaffirmed Issuer not co-operating Ganesh Industries Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Issuer not co-operating Ganesh Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 29.1 Reaffirmed Issuer not co-operating Harmony Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BB+ 46.2 Reaffirmed Harmony Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Harmony Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 18.8 Reaffirmed A4+ Indian Compressors Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA BB+ 230 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BB+ / 54.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Lenora Vitrified Llp Fund based- TL ICRA B+ 202 Assigned Lenora Vitrified Llp Fund- based- CC ICRA B+ 65 Assigned Lenora Vitrified Llp Fund- based- CC ICRA B+ 25 Assigned (Proposed) Lenora Vitrified Llp Unallocated ICRA B+ / 3 Assigned ICRA A4 N S Vaishno Devi Developers Cash- Credit ICRA BB 125 Upgraded India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB- N S Vaishno Devi Developers Term- loan ICRA BB 75 Upgraded India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB- N S Vaishno Devi Developers Unallocated ICRA BB 330 Upgraded India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB- Nainital Municipal Council Issuer Rating ICRA BB Assigned New Era Enviro Ventures Pvt Ltd Fund- based Limits - ICRA BB- 150 Assigned TL Pepsu Road Transport Fund- Based Limits ICRA B+ 250 Reaffirmed Corporation (CC/Overdraft) Pepsu Road Transport Long- term UnallocatedICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Corporation Poona Dal And Besan Mills Pvt LT – Fund- based – CC ICRA A- 175 Reaffirmed Ltd Poona Dal And Oil Industries LT – Fund- based – CC ICRA A- 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based – TL ICRA A+ 455 Reaffirmed Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- CC / ICRA A+ 1750 Reaffirmed WCDL Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA A+ / A1 220 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD ICRA A- 1100 Withdrawn Prism Cement Ltd NCD ICRA A- 4500 Outstanding Prism Cement Ltd Fund- based – TL ICRA A- 10805 Outstanding Prism Cement Ltd Fund- based – Working ICRA A- 2979 Outstanding Capital Fac Prism Cement Ltd Non- fund based – ICRA A- / A1 400 Outstanding Working Capital Fac Prism Cement Ltd Non- fund based – ICRA A- / A1 1100 Outstanding Working Capital Fac R Ramu Overdraft facility ICRA BB 200 Reaffirmed Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB 5 Reaffirmed Capital Fac (SO) Rathi Iron And Steel Long- term Fund- ICRA 140 Withdrawn Industries Ltd based Limits BBB(SO) Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd Fund- based Limit ICRA BBB- 20 Assigned Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1400 outstanding Sri Jyoti Renewable Energy Pvt Fund based- CC Fund ICRA BB- 100 Upgraded Ltd based- TL from ICRA B- Sri Jyoti Renewable Energy Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 371.7 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B- Sri Sai Baba Enterprises Fund based- TL ICRA B+ 20.7 Upgraded from ICRA B Sri Sai Baba Enterprises Fund based- CC ICRA B+ 120 Upgraded from ICRA B Sri Sai Baba Enterprises Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 39.3 Upgraded from ICRA B Suncity Synthetics Ltd Long- term Fund Based ICRA BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed - CC Suncity Synthetics Ltd Long- term Fund Based ICRA BB- 58 Reaffirmed - TL Suncity Synthetics Ltd Long- term Non- fund ICRA BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Based - Bk Guarantee Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Long- term/Short- ICRA AAA/ 2000 Reaffirmed term, Fund- based ICRA A1+ Limits Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Long- term/Short- ICRA AAA/ 42270 Reaffirmed term, Non Fund- based ICRA A1+ Limits Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Long- term/Short- ICRA AAA/ 24500 Reaffirmed term Fundbased/Non ICRA A1+ Fund- based Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Long- term - FB Fac ICRA BBB 2310 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Long- term/Short- ICRA BBB/ 90 Upgraded term – Proposed Fac ICRA A3+ from ICRA BBB-/ A3 Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 480 Reaffirmed Programme Ufo Moviez India Ltd Fund- based – TL ICRA AA- 1070 Reaffirmed Removed from ‘watch with developing implications’ Ufo Moviez India Ltd Fund- based – Working ICRA AA- 300 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Removed from ‘watch with developing implications’ Varni Developers BLR ICRA BB- 150 Issuer delayed in giving information Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 0.6 Reaffirmed Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 49.4 Reaffirmed Zf Hero Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 100 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Zf Hero Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd CC Fac Fund based- ICRA A- 300 Upgraded Working Capital Fac from ICRA BBB+ Zr Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL Provisional 900 Assigned ICRA BBB Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programm ICRA BBB 939 Revised from ICRA BBB- Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programm ICRA BBB Revised from ICRA BBB- Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB 658 Revised from ICRA BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)