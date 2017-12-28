FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 27
December 27, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 27

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more Ratings)
    Dec 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Transmission Ltd                  CP Programme          ICRA A1+     10000   -
Placed on rating watch with developing implications
Eros Minerock Products Llp              ST non-FBL            ICRA A4      32      Assigned
G N Altech                              Non-FBL               ICRA A4      20      Re-affirmed
Indian Compressors Ltd                  Non-fund based -      ICRA A4+     80      Assigned /
                                        Working Capital Fac                        Outstanding
Itamax Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  ST non-FBL            ICRA A4      10      Assigned
Kishan Cotton Ginning Amp;              Non-FBL               ICRA A4      -       Re-affirmed
Pressing Factory
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd            Foreign Bill          ICRA A4+
                                        Discounting*
*Sub limit of cash credit. Issuer not cooperating
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd            LOC                   ICRA A4+     110
Issuer not cooperating
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd            BG                    ICRA A4+     15
Issuer not cooperating
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd            Buyer’s Credit^       ICRA A4+
^ sub limit of letter of credit. Issuer not cooperating
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd            Credit Exposure Limit^ICRA A4+
^ sub limit of letter of credit. Issuer not cooperating
Krbl Ltd                                Non-fund Based -      ICRA A1+     1890    outstanding
                                        LC/BG/Forward Limit
Krbl Ltd                                CP                    ICRA A1+     7000    Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd                    Non FB Limits         ICRA A3      380     Withdrawn
Piramal Housing Finance Pvt Ltd         CP                    ICRA A1+     6000    Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd                NFBL- LC/BG           ICRA A3+     778.5   Assigned
Sigma Chemicals                         Non-fund based - BG   ICRA A4+     100     Re-affirmed
Tata Steel Processing And               Non-FB Fac            ICRA A1+     950     outstanding
Distribution Ltd
Tata Steel Processing And               CP Name of the rated  ICRA A1+     2000    Assigned /
Distribution Ltd                        entity                                     Outstanding
Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd                 BLR                   ICRA A4      50      -
Review process is underway

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  --                    --           0       No Default
                                                                                   Statement
Arshit Gems                             Bk Loan               ICRA D       280
Issuer not cooperating
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd            CC                    ICRA BB      159.5
Issuer not cooperating
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd            TL (Existing)         ICRA BB      101.3
Issuer not cooperating

Aditya Ultra Steel Pvt Ltd              Fund based-TL         ICRA D       70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Aditya Ultra Steel Pvt Ltd              Fund based-CC         ICRA D       80      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Barbrik Project Ltd                     Fund based-TL         ICRA A-      5       Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Barbrik Project Ltd                     Fund based- Working   ICRA A-      265     Upgraded
                                        Capital Fac                                from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Barbrik Project Ltd                     Non-fund              ICRA A-      1730    Upgraded
                                        based-Working Capital                      from ICRA
                                        Fac                                        BBB+
Bengal Ambuja Housing                   FB Fac                ICRA BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
Bengal Ambuja Housing                   Non-FB Fac*           ICRA BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
*Limits of Rs. 10 crore are fully fungible with fund-based facilities
Bengal Ambuja Housing                   Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB+    2420    Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
Eros Minerock Products Llp              LT FB – CC            ICRA B+      80      Assigned
Eros Minerock Products Llp              LT FB – TL            ICRA B+      245.6   Assigned
Exotic Granite Llp                      BLR                   ICRA B/ICRA  170     -
                                                              A4
Issuer not cooperating
Fairfreight Lines Pvt Ltd               ECB/FCNR              Provisional  195     Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Fairfreight Lines Pvt Ltd               FBL                   Provisional  650     Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Fairfreight Lines Pvt Ltd               Unallocated limits    Provisional  155     Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
G N Altech                              FB Limits             ICRA BB-     26.8    Re-affirmed
G N Altech                              Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB- /   23.7    Re-affirmed
                                                              ICRA A4
Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd                    FBL                   ICRA D       182.7   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd                    Non fund based        ICRA D       13.5    -
                                        limits
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       42.2    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt           Issuer Rating         ICRA BBB     -       Assigned
Ltd
H N Construction Pvt Ltd                Fund based-CC         ICRA BB+     30      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
H N Construction Pvt Ltd                Fund based- Proposed  ICRA BB+     70      -
                                        CC (Untied)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indian Compressors Ltd                  Fund based - TL       ICRA BB+     10      Assigned
Indian Compressors Ltd                  Fund based - Working  ICRA BB+     110     Assigned /
                                        Capital Fac                                Outstanding
Indian Compressors Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+ /   50      Assigned
                                                              ICRA A4+
Itamax Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  LT FB – CC            ICRA B+      20      Assigned
Itamax Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  LT FB – TL            ICRA B+      65      Assigned
K.S. Overseas Pvt Ltd                   FB Limits             ICRA BB      1000    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB-
Kishan Cotton Ginning Amp;              FB Limits             ICRA B       125.2   Re-affirmed
Pressing Factory
Kishan Cotton Ginning Amp;              Unallocated Limits    ICRA B /     5.8     Re-affirmed
Pressing Factory                                              ICRA A4
Krbl Ltd                                TL                    ICRA AA      1150    outstanding
Krbl Ltd                                Working Capital       ICRA AA      15750   outstanding
Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd            LT – Fund Based (CC)  ICRA BBB-    100     -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd            TL                    ICRA BBB-    280     -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Lalita Foamex Pvt Ltd                   Fund based-TL         ICRA D       47.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Lalita Foamex Pvt Ltd                   Fund based-CC         ICRA D       10      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA BBB-    604     Withdrawn
Oil Country Tubular Ltd                 FB Limits             ICRA D       1550    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oil Country Tubular Ltd                 Non FB Limits         ICRA D       720     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ongole Municipal Corporation            Issuer Rating         ICRA BBB     -       -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd                FBL - CC              ICRA BBB     453     Assigned
Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd                FBL – TL              ICRA BBB     1119.2  Assigned
Rashtriya Seva Samithi                  TL                    ICRA BB+     50      -
Review process is underway
Rashtriya Seva Samithi                  CC                    ICRA BB+     395     -
Review process is underway
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd                   NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    200     Assigned
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd                   NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    590     outstanding
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BBB-    1000    outstanding
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A          Provisional  5770.3  Assigned
Ltd                                                           ICRA AAA
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           Second Loss Facility  Provisional  245.2   Assigned
Ltd                                                           ICRA BBB
Sigma Chemicals                         Fund based - Working  ICRA BB+     97.5    Re-affirmed
                                        Capital Fac
Snqs International Socks Pvt            --                    --           0       No Default
Ltd                                                                                Statement
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd                  Bk Loan Ratings       ICRA BBB /   1717.1  -
                                                              ICRA A3+
Review process is underway
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 Second Loss Facility  Provisional  323.3   Assigned
                                                              ICRA BBB
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 PTC Series A          Provisional  5011.8  Assigned
                                                              ICRA AAA
Tata Steel Processing And               TL                    ICRA AA-     4200    outstanding
Distribution Ltd
Tata Steel Processing And               FB Fac                ICRA AA-     2500    outstanding
Distribution Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
