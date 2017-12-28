RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 27

(Repeating to add more Ratings) Dec 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 - Placed on rating watch with developing implications Eros Minerock Products Llp ST non-FBL ICRA A4 32 Assigned G N Altech Non-FBL ICRA A4 20 Re-affirmed Indian Compressors Ltd Non-fund based - ICRA A4+ 80 Assigned / Working Capital Fac Outstanding Itamax Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Assigned Kishan Cotton Ginning Amp; Non-FBL ICRA A4 - Re-affirmed Pressing Factory Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Foreign Bill ICRA A4+ Discounting* *Sub limit of cash credit. Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 110 Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 15 Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Buyer’s Credit^ ICRA A4+ ^ sub limit of letter of credit. Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Credit Exposure Limit^ICRA A4+ ^ sub limit of letter of credit. Issuer not cooperating Krbl Ltd Non-fund Based - ICRA A1+ 1890 outstanding LC/BG/Forward Limit Krbl Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 7000 Assigned / Outstanding Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A3 380 Withdrawn Piramal Housing Finance Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 6000 Assigned / Outstanding Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd NFBL- LC/BG ICRA A3+ 778.5 Assigned Sigma Chemicals Non-fund based - BG ICRA A4+ 100 Re-affirmed Tata Steel Processing And Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 950 outstanding Distribution Ltd Tata Steel Processing And CP Name of the rated ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned / Distribution Ltd entity Outstanding Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA A4 50 - Review process is underway LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd -- -- 0 No Default Statement Arshit Gems Bk Loan ICRA D 280 Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd CC ICRA BB 159.5 Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd TL (Existing) ICRA BB 101.3 Issuer not cooperating Aditya Ultra Steel Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aditya Ultra Steel Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Barbrik Project Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA A- 5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Barbrik Project Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA A- 265 Upgraded Capital Fac from ICRA BBB+ Barbrik Project Ltd Non-fund ICRA A- 1730 Upgraded based-Working Capital from ICRA Fac BBB+ Bengal Ambuja Housing FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Bengal Ambuja Housing Non-FB Fac* ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Development Ltd *Limits of Rs. 10 crore are fully fungible with fund-based facilities Bengal Ambuja Housing Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 2420 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Eros Minerock Products Llp LT FB – CC ICRA B+ 80 Assigned Eros Minerock Products Llp LT FB – TL ICRA B+ 245.6 Assigned Exotic Granite Llp BLR ICRA B/ICRA 170 - A4 Issuer not cooperating Fairfreight Lines Pvt Ltd ECB/FCNR Provisional 195 Assigned ICRA A- Fairfreight Lines Pvt Ltd FBL Provisional 650 Assigned ICRA A- Fairfreight Lines Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits Provisional 155 Assigned ICRA A- G N Altech FB Limits ICRA BB- 26.8 Re-affirmed G N Altech Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 23.7 Re-affirmed ICRA A4 Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 182.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd Non fund based ICRA D 13.5 - limits ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 42.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Issuer Rating ICRA BBB - Assigned Ltd H N Construction Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating H N Construction Pvt Ltd Fund based- Proposed ICRA BB+ 70 - CC (Untied) Issuer Not Cooperating Indian Compressors Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BB+ 10 Assigned Indian Compressors Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA BB+ 110 Assigned / Capital Fac Outstanding Indian Compressors Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ / 50 Assigned ICRA A4+ Itamax Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA B+ 20 Assigned Itamax Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA B+ 65 Assigned K.S. Overseas Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 1000 Revised from ICRA BB- Kishan Cotton Ginning Amp; FB Limits ICRA B 125.2 Re-affirmed Pressing Factory Kishan Cotton Ginning Amp; Unallocated Limits ICRA B / 5.8 Re-affirmed Pressing Factory ICRA A4 Krbl Ltd TL ICRA AA 1150 outstanding Krbl Ltd Working Capital ICRA AA 15750 outstanding Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based (CC) ICRA BBB- 100 - Issuer delayed in giving information Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 280 - Issuer delayed in giving information Lalita Foamex Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 47.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lalita Foamex Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 604 Withdrawn Oil Country Tubular Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 1550 - Issuer Not Cooperating Oil Country Tubular Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA D 720 - Issuer Not Cooperating Ongole Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating ICRA BBB - - Issuer Not Cooperating Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BBB 453 Assigned Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL – TL ICRA BBB 1119.2 Assigned Rashtriya Seva Samithi TL ICRA BB+ 50 - Review process is underway Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC ICRA BB+ 395 - Review process is underway Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 200 Assigned Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 590 outstanding Saija Finance Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1000 outstanding Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A Provisional 5770.3 Assigned Ltd ICRA AAA Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility Provisional 245.2 Assigned Ltd ICRA BBB Sigma Chemicals Fund based - Working ICRA BB+ 97.5 Re-affirmed Capital Fac Snqs International Socks Pvt -- -- 0 No Default Ltd Statement Space Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BBB / 1717.1 - ICRA A3+ Review process is underway Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 323.3 Assigned ICRA BBB Tata Motors Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 5011.8 Assigned ICRA AAA Tata Steel Processing And TL ICRA AA- 4200 outstanding Distribution Ltd Tata Steel Processing And FB Fac ICRA AA- 2500 outstanding Distribution Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)