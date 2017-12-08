RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 7

(Repeating to add additional Ratings.) Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Gyas Exports Pvt. Ltd. Bk Loans ICRA A4 850 - Issuer Not Cooperating Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 9000 Outstanding A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 63500 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A1+& 6000 - on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+& 200 - on watch with developing implications G N Altech Forward Purchase ICRA A4 20 - Contract Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Gita & Company Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 49 Reaffirmed Hdfc Credila Financial CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Services Pvt Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP Programme ICRA A1 10000 Assigned / Ltd Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 500 CR) Il&Fs Transportation Networks Fund- based Bk Lines ICRA A1 3200 Outstanding Ltd Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Limits (reduced from 7.00) Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 36.6 Reaffirmed Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A4 73.4 Reaffirmed Proposed Limits (enhanced from Nil) Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A3 150 Upgraded from ICRA A4 (reduced from 40.00 CR) R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A2+ 132 Reaffirmed Somnath Agro Industries Fund based – Export ICRA A4 4.2 Reaffirmed Packing Credit* *sub-limit of cash credit Security And Intelligence Non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 840 Upgraded Services (India) Ltd from ICRA A1 (revised from 74.00) Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd Non-fund ICRA A4 14 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BB-(SO) 82.7 Withdrawn Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 110000 Outstanding (Stable)/ ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA D 250 - Issuer Not Cooperating Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac Proposed ICRA D 125 - Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCD ICRA A+& 2500 - on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+& 1050 - on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd TL ICRA A+& 1950 - on watch with developing implications G N Altech CC ICRA BB- 26 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway G N Altech TL ICRA BB- 12.7 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway G N Altech Unallocated limits ICRA BB- / 11.8 - ICRA A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Gandhi Enterprises FBL ICRA BB- / 509.5 Downgraded ICRA A4 from ICRA BB Gita & Company FB – CC ICRA BB 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hdfc Credila Financial Perpetual debt ICRA AA+ 500 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd programme Hdfc Credila Financial Perpetual debt ICRA AA+ 1500 Outstanding Services Pvt Ltd programme Hdfc Credila Financial Non-convertible ICRA AAA 1000 Outstanding Services Pvt Ltd subordinated debenture programme Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd LT Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 120000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd CP Programme ICRA AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Non- Convertible ICRA A 20000 Outstanding Ltd DebenturesExisting Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Bk Lines (TL) ICRA A 4900 Outstanding Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks Preference Share ICRA A- 7600 Outstanding Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD ICRA AA+(SO) 9005 Outstanding Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD ICRA AA+(SO) 20995 Outstanding Ltd Janta Rice Mills FBL ICRA B 105 - Issuer Not Cooperating Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.00) Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 24.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.27) Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B 145 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 53.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 34.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P.R. Nayak Associates Pvt Ltd LT: FB Working ICRA BB+ 150 Upgraded capital limits from ICRA BB Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BBB- 1090.7 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB- 1990.3 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 100 Upgraded from ICRA BB Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG ICRA BBB- 725 Upgraded from ICRA BB Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- / 250 Upgraded ICRA A3 from ICRA BB / ICRA A4 R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB ICRA A- 500 Reaffirmed (revised from 60.00) R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 18 Reaffirmed (revised from 6.80) R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt FB – CC ICRA A- 650 Reaffirmed Ltd R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt TL ICRA A- 653.58 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 43.38 CR) R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt Unallocated ICRA A- 196.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 0.62 CR) Security And Intelligence TL ICRA A+ 400 Upgraded Services (India) Ltd from ICRA A- (revised from 20.00) Somnath Agro Industries Fund based – CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Somnath Agro Industries Unallocated ICRA B 54.2 Reaffirmed Somnath Agro Industries Fund based – TL Security And Intelligence LT FBL ICRA A+ 3950 Upgraded Services (India) Ltd from ICRA A- (revised from 235.00) Shiv Om Brass Industries TL** ICRA BB- 39.4 - **Term loans of Rs. 3.94 crore comprises Term Loan-I of Rs. 0.35 crore, Term Loan-II of Rs. 0.96 crore, Term Loan-III of Rs. 1.03 crore and Term Loan-IV of Rs. 1.60. Shiv Om Brass Industries CC# ICRA BB- 55 - used interchangeably within overall limit of Rs. 5.50 crore Shiv Om Brass Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 0.6 - ICRA A4 Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 20.2 Reaffirmed Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 220 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 1.2 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Workspace Metal Solution Pvt Fund based – OverdraftICRA B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Workspace Metal Solution Pvt Fund based – TL ICRA B+ 38.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Workspace Metal Solution Pvt Non-fund based – BG ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Workspace Metal Solution Pvt Unallocated ICRA B+ 70.4 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 