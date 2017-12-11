RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 8

(Repeating to add additional Ratings.) Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcock Ingram Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Adcock Ingram Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Amber Exports (India) FB Packing Credit ICRA A2+ ** Reaffirmed **Short-term, fund-based facility is a sub-limit of long-term, fund-based facility, with total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 15.00 crore Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd Fund based facility ICRA A4 200 Reaffirmed Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A4 15.3 Reaffirmed facility Aov Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A3+ 954.1 Revised from ICRA A2+ Aov Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA A3+ 12.5 Revised from ICRA A2+ Atlas Exports (India) FB Packing Credit ICRA A2+ * Reaffirmed **Short-term, fund-based facility is a sub-limit of long-term, fund-based facility, with total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 10.00 crore Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd CP (CP) ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Kerala Nut Food Company ST non-FB Fac – sub ICRA A3+ - Upgraded limit^ from ICRA A3 ^ Letter of credit as a sub-limit of Fund Based Limits Kerala Nut Food Company ST non FB Fac – ICRA A3+ 12 Upgraded Proposed Fac from ICRA A3 Kerala Nut Food Company ST FB Fac* ICRA A3+ 396 Upgraded from ICRA A3 * 100% interchangeability between fund based working capital limits Kerala Nut Food Company ST FB Fac – sub limit*ICRA A3+ - Upgraded from ICRA A3 Manisha Construction Co Non fund basedBG ICRA A4 155 - Issuer not cooperating Metco Roof Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A3 260 Assigned / Outstanding Shankar Mahadev And Company Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Somnath Agro Industries Fund based – Export ICRA A4 4.2 Reaffirmed Packing Credit* *sub-limit of cash credit Svarn Telecom Ltd ST Non FB ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd ST Non FB ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Tanfac Industries Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A3 550 Upgraded Working Capital Fac from ICRA A4+ Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd ST non- fund based Bk ICRA A4 210 Reaffirmed lines LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcock Ingram Ltd LT FBL# ICRA A+ Reaffirmed # Sub-limit of short-term fund based limit Adcock Ingram Ltd LT Non-FBL## ICRA A+ Reaffirmed ## Inter-changeable with short-term non-fund based limits Alsthom Industries Ltd TL Provisional 500 Assigned ICRA AA Alsthom Industries Ltd FB facility Provisional 100 Assigned ICRA AA Amber Exports (India) FB Foreign Bill ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Aov Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA BBB 33.4 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB- 50 Review process is underway Asir Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac ICRA BB- 70 Review process is underway Atlas Exports (India) FB Foreign Bill ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages LT Fund based - TL ICRA BB 500 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB- Bharatiyam Foods And Beverages LT Fund based - CC ICRA BB 40 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB- Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT working capital ICRA A+ 690 Reaffirmed fund based Bk Fac Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA A+ 200 Reaffirmed Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd Unallocated/ Proposed ICRA A+ / 810 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A1+ Embassy Inn Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA D 750 Downgraded from ICRA BB- G R Gupta & Brothers FB - CC ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed G R Gupta & Brothers FB – Channel FinancingICRA BB 250 Reaffirmed Iced Desserts & Food Parlours Bk Loan Rating ICRA D 150 (India) Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 150 Assigned -Aye Finance Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 100 Assigned Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd ICRA BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 50 Assigned Aris Capital Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 125 Assigned Essel Finance Business Loan Ltd ICRA BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 140 Assigned Fino Finance Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 100 Assigned Pahal Financial Services Pvt ICRA BBB+ Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 80 Assigned Samunnati Financial ICRA BBB+ Intermediation & Services Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 50 Assigned Satya Microcapital Ltd ICRA BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 70 Assigned Shri Ram Finance Corporation ICRA BBB+ Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 50 Assigned Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedBG ICRA BBB+ Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedLOC ICRA BBB+ Reaffirmed (sub-limit) /ICRA A2+ Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - Provisional 150 Assigned Visage Holdings And Finance ICRA BBB+ Pvt Ltd Indus Vegpro Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB- 5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Rating ICRA BBB+ 1196 /A2 Review process is underway Kamsri Printing And Packaging LT FB CC ICRA B 88 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Kerala Nut Food Company LT FB Fac – sub limit*ICRA BBB - Upgraded from ICRA BBB- * 100% interchangeability between fund based working capital limits Krushna Godavari Khate, Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bi-Biyane Utpadan Va Vikri Capital Fac Sahakari Sanstha Ltd. Manisha Construction Co Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 30 - Issuer not cooperating Manisha Construction Co Unallocated limit ICRA B+ 15 - Issuer not cooperating Metco Roof Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BBB- 70 Outstanding Metco Roof Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB- 34 Assigned Metco Roof Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BBB- 101 Assigned Limits Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BB- 280 Issuer not cooperating Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA BB- 777.5 Issuer not cooperating Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Non Fund ICRA BB- 62.5 Based /A4 Issuer not cooperating Paramount Steels Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Ramapriya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ProposedICRA B 105 - Issuer not cooperating S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 170 Outstanding S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd FB – Foreign Currency ICRA B+ - Outstanding Demand Loans (Sublimit of CC) (Reduced from 16.00) S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA B+ 10 Assigned Demand Loan S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd FB – Foreign Currency ICRA B+ 68 Assigned / TL Outstanding (Enhanced from 5.00) S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 2 Assigned Shankar Mahadev And Company FB CC ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Siti Networks Ltd LT, Non-fund Based ICRA A- 750 Assigned Facility Siti Networks Ltd Long-TL ICRA A- 1250 Outstanding Siti Networks Ltd LT, FB Facility ICRA A- 250 Outstanding Siti Networks Ltd Long-TL ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Somnath Agro Industries Fund based – CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Somnath Agro Industries Unallocated ICRA B 54.2 Reaffirmed Somnath Agro Industries Fund based – TL Svarn Telecom Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Svarn Telecom Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA BB- 9.4 Reaffirmed Svarn Telecom Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BB- 155.6 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Tanfac Industries Ltd FB ICRA BBB- 250 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Vehlna Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vehlna Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk linesICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.