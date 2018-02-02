FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 10:59 AM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 1

Reuters Staff

28 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of January 31, 2018)
    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2018.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Valves Global Llp               Non-fund Based -      ICRA A2+     147.5   Upgraded
(Erst Advance Valves Global)            Working Capital Fac                        from ICRA A2
Arjay Apparel Industries Ltd            Non-fund based- LOC   ICRA A4      15      Assigned
Brij Engineering Works                  Non-Fund Based - ST   ICRA A4      70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd                Non-Fund Based - ST   ICRA A4+     190     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Gallant Jewelry                         Packing Credit        ICRA A4      60      Reaffirmed
Gallant Jewelry                         PSDL                  ICRA A4      63      Reaffirmed
Gallant Jewelry                         Gold Card*            ICRA A4      24.6    Reaffirmed
*Standby limits under Gold Card Scheme for exporters
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Assigned
                                        Financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   outstanding
                                        Financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme          ICRA A1+     7500    outstanding
Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd           Non-FBL               ICRA A3+     105     Assigned
K.K. Builders                           ST-Non FB Fac         ICRA A4      350     -
Krishi Infratech                        LT-BG                 ICRA A4      230     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India          ST FB                 ICRA A1      350     Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A2+
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India          ST non-fund based     ICRA A1      50      Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A2+
Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd                       BG                    ICRA A4      30      -
Maestro Fashions                        ST - Non Fund Based   ICRA A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Modern Laminators Ltd                   Non-fund Based, ST FacICRA A4+     60      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Modern Transformers Pvt. Ltd.           Non-Fund Based - ST   ICRA A4+     200     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Reliance Commodities Ltd                ST non-fund based Bk  ICRA A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Reliance Securities Ltd                 ST non-fund based Bk  ICRA A1+     4000    Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Reliance Securities Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Sk Systems Pvt Ltd                      Non-fund              ICRA A4+     210     Assigned
                                        based-Working Capital
Southern Power Equipment                ST-Non Fund Based     ICRA A4      66.2    -
Company Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Stci Finance Ltd                        CP Programme          ICRA A1+     15000   Assigned
Thakar Dass Amp; Co.                    ST non-FB Fac         ICRA A4      45      Reaffirmed
Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd             Non-fund based-LOC    ICRA A4+     20      Re-affirmed  
                                    
Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd             Non-fund              ICRA A4+     7.5     Re-affirmed
                                        based-Forward 0.3
                                        Contract
Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd             Non-fund              ICRA A4+     102.5   Re-affirmed
                                        based-Unallocated
                                        Limit
Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd                 FB – Pre-shipment     ICRA A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        facility
Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd                 FB – Post-shipment    ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        facility
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels           FB Limits             ICRA A1+     300     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels           Non-FB Limits         ICRA A1+     150     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels           CP/ ST Debt           ICRA A1+     300     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apeejay Tea Ltd                         CP                    ICRA A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd                    ST – Non-fund Based   ICRA A2+     50
Re-assigned from ICRA A2+ (SO)
Ginni Filaments Ltd                     ST non-fund based Bk  ICRA A4+     531     Withdrawn
                                        Fac
Hanuman Foods                           ST FBL                ICRA A4      30
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Jay Formulations Ltd                    EPC/FBD-Sublimit to CCICRA A4      -       Assigned /
                                                                                   outstanding
Jay Formulations Ltd                    Non-fund based-limits ICRA A4      132.5   Assigned /
                                                                                   outstanding
Jay Formulations Ltd                    BG-Sublimit to LC     ICRA A4      -       outstanding
Jm Financial Ltd                        ST Bk lines           ICRA A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Jm Financial Ltd                        CP programme          ICRA A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd                   LOC                   ICRA A3+     90      outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     6500    Assigned
                                        Financing)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     55000   outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     5000    Assigned
                                        Financing)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme          ICRA A1+     90000   outstanding
Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd             ST Non FB             ICRA A4      120
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd           Non-Fund              ICRA A4+     1.9
                                        basedNotional Credit
                                        Exposure
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt           ST fund based         ICRA A1+     400     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt           ST non-fund based     ICRA A1+     650     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt           ST non-fund based –   ICRA A1+             Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     sublimit
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd                    Non-fund based-       ICRA A4      75
                                        Forward Contract
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd          Non-fund based-LOC    ICRA A4      30
Revised from ICRA A4+
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd          Non-fund based-BG     ICRA A4      160
Revised from ICRA A4+
Reliance Financial Ltd                  CP programme          ICRA A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd            SBI Magnum Instacash  ICRA A1+     -       Reaffirmed
                                        Fund
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd            SBI Premier Liquid    ICRA A1+     -       Reaffirmed
                                        Fund


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Valves Global Llp               Fund Based - Working  ICRA BBB+    87.5    Reaffirmed
(Erst Advance Valves Global)            Capital Fac
A Shama Rao Foundation                  Fund based-TL         ICRA BBB-    697.5   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Aasra Foundations (Regd.)               Fund based-TL         ICRA D       1123    Reaffirmed
Aasra Foundations (Regd.)               Fund based-optionally ICRA D       177     Reaffirmed
                                        convertible debenture
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt          Fund Based: CC        ICRA BBB-    2487.1  -
Ltd
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt          Fund Based: Demand    ICRA BBB-    5612.9  -
Ltd                                     loan
Anondita Healthcare Ltd                 Fund based-TL         ICRA B       100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Anondita Healthcare Ltd                 Fund based-CC         ICRA B       20      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Arjay Apparel Industries Ltd            Fund based-CC         ICRA B       12      Assigned
Arjay Apparel Industries Ltd            Fund based-Overdraft  ICRA B       30      Assigned
Arjay Apparel Industries Ltd            Fund based-Temporary  ICRA B       2       Assigned
                                        Overdraft
Brij Engineering Works                  FBL - LT              ICRA B+      5       -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd                FBL - LT              ICRA BB+     100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Guru Kirana Motors                      LT –Fund Based TL LT  ICRA B               -
                                        –Fund Based CC
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Hari Kripa Business Ventures            FB Limits - LT        ICRA B       310     -
Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Hari Kripa Business Ventures            Non-FBL -LT/ST        ICRA B/A4    30      -
Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Jalan Synthetics                        Fund based-CC         ICRA BB-     140     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd           FB                    ICRA BBB     390     Assigned
Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd           Unallocated Limits    ICRA         5       Assigned
                                                              BBB/ICRA A3+
K.K. Builders                           LT-TL                 ICRA B+      73.5    -
K.K. Builders                           LT-FB Fac             ICRA B+      230     -
K.K. Builders                           LT/ Short- Term-      ICRA         6.5     -
                                        Unallocated           B+/ICRA A4
K.K. Leisures & Tourism                 LT-TL                 ICRA B-      142.7   -
International Pvt Ltd
K.K. Leisures & Tourism                 LT- Unallocated       ICRA B-      7.3     -
International Pvt Ltd
Kalpana Wines                           FBL - LT              ICRA BB+     40      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kalpana Wines                           Unallocated Limits- LTICRA BB+     10      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kamakhya Traders                        FBL - LT              ICRA B       60      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kamakhya Traders                        Unallocated - LT      ICRA B       10      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Krishi Infratech                        LT– CC                ICRA BB      50      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India          LT FB                 ICRA A       600     Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA A-
Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd                       CC                    ICRA B+      40      -
Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd                       TL                    ICRA B+      62.4    -
Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt            CC                    ICRA B       20      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt            TL                    ICRA B       21.7    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt            Unallocated Limits    ICRA B /     58.3    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           ICRA A4
Lml Ltd                                 Preference Share      ICRA D       1250    -
                                        Capital
Maestro Fashions                        LT - Fund Based/ CC   ICRA BB+     105     Reaffirmed
Modern Laminators Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BB+     14.1    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Modern Laminators Ltd                   FB, Longterm Fac      ICRA BB+     100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Modern Laminators Ltd                   Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+     5.9     -
                                                              /A4+
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Modern Transformers Pvt. Ltd.           FBL - LT              ICRA BB      100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Modern Vidya Niketan Society            LT FB Limits          ICRA BBB+    63.5    Withdrawn
Modern Vidya Niketan Society            LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+    286.5   Withdrawn
Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud             Fund based-TL         ICRA BBB-    1000    Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Nxtgen Datacenter And Cloud             Fund based-CC         ICRA BBB-    150     Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd                 Fund based- CC        ICRA BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd                 Non-FBL- LC/BG        ICRA BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     89.5    Reaffirmed
Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd           FBL - LT              ICRA BBB-    85      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd           Non-Fund Based - LT   ICRA BBB-    10      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rd T.M.T Steels (India) Pvt Ltd         Fund based CC         ICRA B+      70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rd T.M.T Steels (India) Pvt Ltd         Unallocated           ICRA B+      30      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ripley And Co. Stevedoring And          LT/ ST (Proposed      ICRA         500     Reaffirmed
Handling Pvt Ltd                        Fac)                  BBB+/ICRA
                                                              A2+
Rsv Rice Industries                     Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      150     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Rsv Rice Industries                     Fund based- Working   ICRA B+      130     Upgraded
                                        Capital Fac                                from ICRA B
Rsv Rice Industries                     Unallocated           ICRA B+      35      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Saratha Electro Plater                  LT –Fund Based (CC)   ICRA B       15      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Saratha Electro Plater                  LT fund based TL      ICRA B       48      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Saratha Electro Plater                  LT and ST unallocated ICRA B/ICRA  37      -
                                        limits                A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sbk Properties Pvt Ltd                  NCD                   ICRA AA-     1250    -
                                                              (SO)
Sk Systems Pvt Ltd                      Fund based- Working   ICRA BB+     75      Assigned
                                        Capital Fac
Sk Systems Pvt Ltd                      Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+     5       outstanding
Southern Power Equipment                LT– CC                ICRA B-      30      -
Company Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Southern Power Equipment                LT-TL                 ICRA B-      3.8     -
Company Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Stci Finance Ltd                        NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     10000   outstanding
Stci Finance Ltd                        LT Bk lines           ICRA AA-     2000    outstanding
Taj Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd            Fund based and        ICRA BB- /   500     Reaffirmed
                                        Non-Fund based- CC/   ICRA
                                        LOC/ Buyers credit/ BG for ST Trade credit *Issuer did
not co-operate; based on
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Thakar Dass Amp; Co.                    Overdraft Fac         ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
Thakar Dass Amp; Co.                    Unallocated Fac       ICRA B+      30      Reaffirmed
Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd             Fund based-TL         ICRA BB      0       Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd             Fund based- CC        ICRA BB      120     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Vadera Tradelink Pvt Ltd                Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      120     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels           TL                    ICRA A+      4035.5  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels           FB Limits             ICRA A+      300     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels           Unallocated           ICRA A+ /    54.8    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           A1+
Apeejay Tea Ltd                         LT/ ST – Fund based/  ICRA A+ /A1+ 2000
                                        Non-FBL
Downgraded from ICRA AA- / Reaffirmed
Baraka Overseas Traders                 LT – FB               ICRA B+      180
Review process underway
Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd                 FB – TL               ICRA B-      81.9    Assigned
Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd                 FB – Working-Capital  ICRA B-      40      Assigned
                                        Fac
Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd           LT: FB Fac            ICRA D       55
Revised to ICRA D from ICRA B+ and removed from ‘issuer not cooperating category’
Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd           LT: TL                ICRA D       115
Revised to ICRA D from ICRA B+ and removed from ‘issuer not cooperating category’
Embassy Property Developments           NCD                   ICRA         5540    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                                       BBB-(SO)
rating removed from rating watch with developing implications and ‘Stable’ , outlook
Embassy Property Developments           NCD                   ICRA         1090    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                                       BBB-(SO)
rating removed from rating watch with developing implications and ‘Stable’ , outlook
Embassy Property Developments           TL                    ICRA         10000   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                                       BBB-(SO)
rating removed from rating watch with developing implications and ‘Stable’ , outlook
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd                    FB – TL               ICRA A-      600     Assigned
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd                    FB – TL               ICRA A-      1650
Re-assigned from ICRA A-(SO)
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd                    LT – Non-fund Based   ICRA A-      100
Re-assigned from ICRA A-(SO)
Ginni Filaments Ltd                     LT NCD                ICRA BB+     43
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Ginni Filaments Ltd                     LT fund based Bk Fac  ICRA BB+     3519    Withdrawn
Ginni Filaments Ltd                     LT non-fund based Bk  ICRA BB+     49      Withdrawn
                                        Fac
Ginni Filaments Ltd                     Unallocated           ICRA BB+     58      Withdrawn
Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd               NCD Programme         ICRA         6000    outstanding
                                                              AA+(SO)
Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd               NCD Programme         ICRA         3600    outstanding
                                                              AA+(SO)
Hanuman Foods                           LT FBL                ICRA B       120
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Hero Realty Pvt Ltd                     NCDs                  ICRA A+(SO)  1000    Reaffirmed
(Earstwhile Hero Realty Ltd)
Ihhr Hospitality Pvt Ltd                FB TL                 ICRA BBB+    2487    Reaffirmed
Ihhr Hospitality Pvt Ltd                FB Working Capital    ICRA BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Jay Formulations Ltd                    Fund based-TL         ICRA BB-     130     Assigned /
                                                                                   outstanding
Jay Formulations Ltd                    Fund based- Working   ICRA BB-     140     Assigned /
                                        Capital Fac                                outstanding
Jay Formulations Ltd                    Unallocated-limits    ICRA BB/ A4  0.7     Assigned
Jhanavi Heights Pvt Ltd                 LT- TL Limits         ICRA BB-     -       Assigned
Jm Financial Ltd                        NCD programme         ICRA AA      1000    Reaffirmed
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd                   CC#                   ICRA BBB     500     outstanding
# consists fund based bill discounting sublimit of Rs. 5 crore
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BBB     100     Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     2000    outstanding
                                        Programme
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     8761    outstanding
                                        Programme
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs                  ICRA AAA     2519    outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC and TL             ICRA AAA     63910   outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty Linked          PP-MLDICRA   412.5   outstanding
                                        Debentures            AAA
Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd             LT Fund based-CC      ICRA BB-     90
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Leo Muthu Educational Trust             TL                    ICRA BBB     251.2   Reaffirmed
Leo Muthu Educational Trust             Unallocated facility  ICRA BBB     202.6   Reaffirmed
Mrn Agro Industries                     LT - Fund based - CC  ICRA BB-     140     Assigned/
                                                                                   outstanding
Mrn Agro Industries                     LT - Fund based - TL  ICRA BB-     13.5    outstanding
My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt.             Fund Based- Working   ICRA B       92.5
Ltd.                                    Capital
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
My Car Pvt Ltd                          Fund Based- Working   ICRA BB-     265
                                        Capital
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Narula Tools International              Fund Based- Working   ICRA B/      60
                                        Capital
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Para Products Pvt Ltd                   CC                    ICRA B+      92
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Para Products Pvt Ltd                   CC cum LOC            ICRA B+      100
                                                              /ICRA A4
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd           LT– CC                ICRA BB+     20
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd           LT-TL                 ICRA BB+     95
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt           TL                    ICRA AA-     300     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt           LT fund based         ICRA AA-     800     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd                    Fund Based- Working   ICRA B       300
                                        Capital
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd                    Fund Based- TL        ICRA B       26.9
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated           ICRA B/A4    98.1
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd          Fund based-CC         ICRA BB      60
Revised from ICRA BB+
Religare Finvest Ltd- Divine            PTC Series A          ICRA A(SO)   565
Loan Securitisation Series Iii
Rating placed on ‘Watch with developing implications’
Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt           LT– CC                ICRA BB      180
Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt           LT/Short-             ICRA BB      20
Ltd                                     Term-Unallocated      /ICRA A4
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Saini Alloys Pvt Ltd                    LT FBL                ICRA B+      240
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Savidha Medical Center And              LT – TL               ICRA B       50
Hospital
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Savidha Medical Center And              LT – Unallocated      ICRA B       50
Hospital                                Limits
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd            SBI Dynamic Bond Fund ICRA AAAmfs  -       Reaffirmed
Vardhaman Pressure Die Casting          Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      45
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Vardhaman Pressure Die Casting          Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      15
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Vignan Vidyalayas Ltd                   Fund Based TL         ICRA B+      39.7    Reaffirmed
Vignan Vidyalayas Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA B+      130.6   Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
