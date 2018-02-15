RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 14

(Repeating to add additonal ratings) Feb 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Airtel Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Bharti Airtel Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 45000 outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA A1+ 2500 outstanding Bharti Hexacom Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Dream Digital Non-fund based- BG ICRA A4 1.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Jbm Auto Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 645 - Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 645 - Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd Non FB – BG ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Neel Metal Products Ltd CP/ ST Debt ICRA A1+ 1000 - Sungold Processed Foods ST – FB ICRA D 180 Revised from ICRA A4 Sungold Processed Foods ST – Non-fund based ICRA D 60 Revised from ICRA A4 Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt Non-fund based-BG ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed - Ltd Unallocated Yenepoya University Non-fund based-BG ICRA A4+ 50 Revised from ICRA A4 Sadhu Forging Ltd Non-fund Based - BG ICRA A3+ 28 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateswara Motors Fund Based – ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Limits Removed from Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arcelormittal Sa Issuer Rating ICRA AA Assigned Aye Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1-(a) Provisional 150 confirmed as ICRA A-(SO) final Aye Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1-(b) Provisional 85 confirmed as ICRA A-(SO) final Aye Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 16.6 confirmed as ICRA final BBB-(SO) Bharti Airtel Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA AA+ outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd TL ICRA AA+ 46000 outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA AA+ 22500 outstanding Dashmesh Rice Mills FBL ICRA B 300 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Dream Digital Fund based - TL ICRA B- 35.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Dream Digital Fund based – CC ICRA B- 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* India Infoline Finance Ltd PTCs Provisional 862.1 confirmed as ICRA final AAA(SO) International Combustion Fund based- Working ICRA 152.5 Downgraded (India) Ltd Capital Fac BBB-/ICRA A3 from ICRA BBB / ICRA A2 International Combustion Non-fund ICRA 180 Downgraded (India) Ltd based-Working Capital BBB-/ICRA A3 from ICRA BBB / ICRA A2 Jbm Auto Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1021.9 - Jbm Auto Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 61.8 - Jbm Auto Ltd CC/WCDL ICRA BBB / 1142.5 - ICRA A3+ Jbm Auto Ltd Fund Based & NFBL ICRA BBB / 972.5 - ICRA A3+ Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1021.9 - Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 61.8 - Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA BBB / 1142.5 - ICRA A3+ Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd Fund Based & NFBL ICRA BBB / 972.5 - ICRA A3+ Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 120 - (Karnimata Cold Storage Pvt A4 Ltd) Issuer not cooperating Kuldevi Cotton Industries FB CC ICRA B 47.5 Reaffirmed Kuldevi Cotton Industries FB TL ICRA B 12.5 Reaffirmed Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 62.4 Reaffirmed Mytrah Vayu (Sabarmati) Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB 14520 Assigned Neel Metal Products Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1375 - Neel Metal Products Ltd Fund Based facilites ICRA A+ / 3930 - ICRA A1+ Neel Metal Products Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A+ / 2550 - ICRA A1+ Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ / 8.4 - ICRA A1+ Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 137 - Rachana Television Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 115 - Rajamahendravaram Municipal Issuer Rating ICRA BBB Assigned Corporation Rockwell Industries Ltd BLR ICRA BBB- / 370 - /ICRA A3 Review Process Underway Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt FB- CC ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt FB-TL ICRA BB- 345 Reaffirmed Ltd Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 150 Downgraded from ICRA A- (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA BBB+/A2 20 Downgraded from ICRA A-/A2+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Srl Ltd FB Fac ICRA A- 240 Downgraded from ICRA A+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Srl Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A-/A2+ 45 Downgraded from ICRA A+/A1+ (rating continues to be on watch with negative implications) Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B- 70 - Issuer delayed in giving information Tvs Credit Services Ltd Titan Trust Mar-16 ICRA A-(SO) 19.6 Reaffirmed Second Loss Facility Tvs Credit Services Ltd Silver Trust Mar-16 ICRA A-(SO) 24.5 Reaffirmed Second Loss Facility Tvs Credit Services Ltd Silver Trust Jul-16 ICRA A-(SO) 474.9 Reaffirmed Second Loss Facility Tvs Credit Services Ltd Silver Trust Feb-17 ICRA A-(SO) 22.2 Reaffirmed Second Loss Facility Tvs Credit Services Ltd Gold Trust Oct-15 ICRA A+(SO) 43.6 Reaffirmed Second Loss Facility Tvs Credit Services Ltd Silver Trust Mar-16 ICRA AAA(SO) 611.6 Reaffirmed PTCs Tvs Credit Services Ltd Silver Trust Jul-16 ICRA AAA(SO) 24.5 Reaffirmed PTCs Tvs Credit Services Ltd Gold Trust Oct-15 PTCsICRA 757.8 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Tvs Credit Services Ltd Titan Trust Mar-16 ICRA 412.1 Reaffirmed PTCs AAA(SO) Tvs Credit Services Ltd Silver Trust Feb-17 ICRA 555 Reaffirmed PTCs AAA(SO) Yenepoya University Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 550 Revised from ICRA BB Yenepoya University Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 100 Revised from ICRA BB Dashmesh Agro Industries FBL ICRA B 260 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd FBL-CC ICRA D 500 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 250 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Sadhu Forging Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB 222 Reaffirmed Sadhu Forging Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA BBB / 500 Reaffirmed Fac^ A3+ ^ Long-term fund-based limits are interchangeable with short-term fund-based limits to the extent of Rs. 12.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short-term facilities, the short-term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long-term and short-term fund-based limits cannot exceed Rs. 50.00 crore. Sociedade De Fomento Issuer Rating ICRA BBB - - Industrial Pvt Ltd Placed on rating watch with negative implications Sree Venkateswara Motors Fund Based –CC ICRA B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Removed from Issuer not cooperating Sree Venkateswara Motors Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 28.5 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd A4 Removed from Issuer not cooperating Vibhaas Polymers Pvt. Ltd. 