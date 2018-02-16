FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 10:25 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 15

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
   Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adino Telecom Ltd                       Non-Fund based-LOC    ICRA A4      10      -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
 
Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd               Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      40      Withdrawn
Atom Ceramic                            Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      10      Withdrawn
Iifl Alternate Asset Advisors           ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     3000    -
Ltd
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     25000   -
(Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate             financing)
Ltd )
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            CP programme          ICRA A1+     7000    -
(Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate
Ltd )
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   -
(Erstwhile Chephis Capital              financing)
Markets Ltd)
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1+     50000   -
(Erstwhile Chephis Capital
Markets Ltd)
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   -
                                        financing)
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              CP programme          ICRA A1+     5000    -
India Infoline Commodities Ltd          ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     1000    -
India Infoline Finance Ltd              CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     60000   -
                                        financing)
India Infoline Finance Ltd              CP programme          ICRA A1+     70000   -
India Infoline Insurance                ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     1000    -
Brokers Ltd
India Infoline Ltd                      CP programme          ICRA A1+     10000   -
India Infoline Ltd                      ST Bk lines           ICRA A1+     6500    -
India Infoline Media And                ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     1000    -
Network 18 Media & Investments          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     15000   Assigned
Ltd
Research Services Ltd
Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd                 ST non-FBL            ICRA A3+     630     Reaffirmed
Prakash Oils Ltd                        Non-fundbased limits  ICRA A4      670     
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rishabh Metals & Chemicals              Non-FB Fac            ICRA A3      70      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                ST debt programme     ICRA A1      2000    -
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd                      CP Programme          ICRA A1+     7500    Assigned
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd            ST, Fundbased Fac     ICRA A1+     1100    -
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd            ST, NonFB Fac         ICRA A1+     100     -
Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd               ST non-FBL            ICRA A3+     730     Reaffirmed
Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd                     ST non-FBL            ICRA A3+     2080    Reaffirmed
Yogesh Construction                     Non-fund based- BG    ICRA A4      50      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
Rating moved to ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adino Telecom Ltd                       Fund based CC         ICRA B+      40      -
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Adino Telecom Ltd                       Unallocated Limit     ICRA B+ /    30      -
                                                              ICRA A4
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rating action
Adino Telecom Ltd                       Non-Fund based-BG     ICRA B+      40      -
                                                              /ICRA A4
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd               Fund based- TL        ICRA B       315     Withdrawn
Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd               Fund based- CC        ICRA B       100     Withdrawn
Atom Ceramic                            Fund based- CC        ICRA B       40      Withdrawn
Atom Ceramic                            Fund based- TL        ICRA B       12.3    Withdrawn
Atom Ceramic                            Unallocated Limits    ICRA B       29.1    Withdrawn
                                                              /ICRA A4
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    200     Assigned
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    1568    outstanding
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     Fund based-TL         ICRA BBB-    556     outstanding
Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose             Bk Fac                ICRA B/ICRA  100     ISSUER NOT
Himghar Pvt Ltd                                               A4                   COOPERATING*
*moved to Issuer not cooperating category due to non submission of monthly
 ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) by the entity.
Bharat Iron Syndicate                   Bk Loan Rating        ICRA BB      160     -
                                                              /ICRA A4+
Issuer delayed in giving information
Cholamandalam Investment &              Second Loss Facility  ICRA AA(SO)          Withdrawn
Finance Co. Ltd                         Instrument
Cholamandalam Investment &              PTC Series A          ICRA                 Withdrawn
Finance Co. Ltd                                               AAA(SO)
Evan Multispecialty Hospital            LT Fund based – TL    ICRA D       257     Assigned
And Research Centre Pvt Ltd                                                        /Outstanding
Evan Multispecialty Hospital            LT Fund based – CC    ICRA D       13.5    Assigned
And Research Centre Pvt Ltd
French Motor Car Co. Ltd.               Bk Fac                ICRA BB- /   150     -
                                                                    A4
Ganga Dairy Ltd                         Bk Fac                ICRA BB      140     -
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            Unsecured debt        ICRA AA      500     -
(Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate             programme
Ltd )
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            LT debt programme     ICRA AA      7000    -
(Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate
Ltd )
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      3000    -
(Erstwhile Chephis Capital
Markets Ltd)
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    -
(Erstwhile Chephis Capital              programme
Markets Ltd)
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd                 LT principal          PP-MLD       27500   -
(Erstwhile Chephis Capital              protected market      ICRA AA
Markets Ltd)                            linked debenture programme
Network 18 Media & Investments          LT Borrowing          ICRA AAA     5000    outstanding
Ltd                                     Programme (Bk Loan /
                                        NCD Programme)
Network 18 Media & Investments          LT/ ST, FB Limits/    ICRA AAA /   5000    outstanding
Ltd                                     Non-FBL               ICRA A1+
Iifl Wealth Management Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      1000    -
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA      10000   -
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT Bk lines           ICRA AA      57750   -
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT debt programme     ICRA AA      25100   -
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      20000   -
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    -
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLD       5000    -
                                        protected equity      ICRA AA
                                        linked debenture programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLD       1000    -
                                        protected market      ICRA AA
                                        linked debenture programme
India Infoline Housing Finance          NCD programme         ICRA AA      40000   -
Ltd
India Infoline Housing Finance          Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA      6000    -
Ltd
India Infoline Housing Finance          LT Fund Based Bk      ICRA AA      50000   -
Ltd                                     Lines programme
India Infoline Ltd                      LT principal          PP-MLD       1000    -
                                        protected equity      ICRA AA
                                        linked debenture programme
Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd                    Bk Fac                ICRA B-/     165     -
                                                              ICRA A4
Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd                 LT FB limits – CC     ICRA BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           Bk Fac                ICRA B/ICRA  100     ISSUER NOT
                                                              A4                   COOPERATING*
*moved to Issuer not cooperating category due to non submission of monthly 
‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) by the entity.
Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami             LT – FB               ICRA BBB     237.5   Withdrawn
Educational Trust
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd           Bk Fac                ICRA         450     ISSUER NOT
                                                              B+/ICRA A4           COOPERATING*
*moved to Issuer not cooperating category due to non submission of monthly 
‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) by the entity.
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       PTC Series A1         ICRA                 Final Rating
                                                              AAA(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       PTC Series A2         ICRA                 Final Rating
                                                              AAA(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Second Loss Facility  ICRA                 Final Rating
                                                              AAA(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Liquidity Facility    ICRA                 Final Rating
                                                              AAA(SO)
Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd              Bk Fac                ICRA B-      120     -
Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd           LT fund based         ICRA BB-     1057.5  Withdrawn
Mi Industries (India) Pvt Ltd           LT/ST non-fund based  ICRA BB-     62.5    Withdrawn
                                                              /ICRA A4
Motil Devi Organic Food                 TL                    ICRA B       50      -
Industries Pvt Ltd
Motil Devi Organic Food                 CC                    ICRA B       20      -
Industries Pvt Ltd
Motil Devi Organic Food                 Unallocated limits    ICRA B       30      -
Industries Pvt Ltd
Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd            Bk Fac                ICRA B       90      -
Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd             LT – Fund Based/TL    ICRA BBB     3090    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB -
Prakash Oils Ltd                        CC                    ICRA BB      220     
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rishabh Metals & Chemicals              Fund based- Working   ICRA BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Capital Fac
Rsv Hospital Pvt Ltd                    Bk Fac                ICRA BB      74.5    -
Review process is underway
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                NCD programme         ICRA A       1500    -
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                LT Bk Fac             ICRA A       2000    -
Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd             Fund based-TL         ICRA BB      264.5   Reaffirmed
Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd             Fund based- CC        ICRA BB      97.5    Reaffirmed
Sathyam Green Power Pvt Ltd             Unallocated limits    ICRA BB      15.5    Reaffirmed
Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt           LT fundbased limits   ICRA B       569.6   -
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt           LT/Shortterm non-FBL  ICRA B/A4    17.5    -
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Shree Navkar Tex Creations              Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      100     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Shree Somnath Iron & Power              Bk Fac                ICRA B+      100     -
Pvt Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTCs                  ICRA         0       Withdrawn
Ltd                                                           AAA(SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           Second Loss Facility  ICRA         0       Withdrawn
Ltd                                                           BBB(SO)
Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd                CC                    ICRA A-      100     Reaffirmed
Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd                BG                    ICRA A-      580     Reaffirmed
Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd           FB Limit- CC          ICRA A-      630     Reaffirmed
Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd           Non-FBL- BG           ICRA A- /    160     Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A2+
Tapti Agro Industries                   Proposed TL           ICRA B       145     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd                      LT/ ST FB / Non-FBL   ICRA AAA     3540    outstanding
                                                              /ICRA A1+
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd            Long-TL               ICRA AA      2686.2  -
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd            LT / Shortterm,       ICRA AA /    4.8     -
                                        Unallocated           ICRA A1+
Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd               LT FB limits – CC     ICRA BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd                     LT FB limits – CC     ICRA BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Web Spiders (India) Pvt Ltd             Bk Fac                ICRA         150     ISSUER NOT
                                                              B+/ICRA A4           COOPERATING*
*moved to Issuer not cooperating category due to non submission of monthly 
‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) by the entity
Yogesh Construction                     Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      40      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
Rating moved to ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
