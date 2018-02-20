RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 19

(Repeating to add more ratings) Feb 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akp Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 20 - removed from Issuer not cooperating category Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST – FB/ - - Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Limits Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non FBL – BG ICRA A4 15 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd ST FB and non-FBL ICRA A1+@ 1820.3 - put under rating watch with negative implications Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd ST –FB Fac ICRA A4 49.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd ST –non FB Fac ICRA A4 9 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund based – Standby ICRA A4 5 - line of credit Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Ifmr Capital Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 6000 Assigned/ outstanding Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Karnataka Bank Ltd CDs ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt LOC ICRA A4 300 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 41.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd Proposed Unallocated ICRA A4 28.1 - Limits – ST ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING* Neelikon Food Dyes & Non-fund based - LOC ICRA A1 285 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Neelikon Food Dyes & Fund based - PC, ICRA A1 530 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd PCFC, PSC, EBRD Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA A4 20 Assigned Limits) Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 0 Assigned R.K. Grover & Co. Non fund based – BG ICRA A4 45 - Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rkd Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non fund based – BG ICRA A4 81 - Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd CP - ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt ST Non Fund Based ICRA A2 14 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A3 Sri Jayarama Automotives Pvt Non Fund Based ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL - ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Veejay International (India) Bk Fac ICRA A4 880 B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Fund based facility ICRA A4 - - (Sub-limit of CC) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Muthoot Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 132130^ Assigned/ limits outstanding ^Long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 9,135.00 crore; the total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 14,115.00 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 outstanding Nice Sesame Agro Industries BG ICRA A4 2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Senthur Velan Infras Non-fund based - BGs ICRA A4 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Steel & Metals Non FBL – LC/LG ICRA A4 9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING T V Sundram Iyengar And Sons Non-fund Based: ICRA A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac T V Sundram Iyengar And Sons CP ICRA A1+ 6400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar And Sons CP / ST debt ICRA A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tata Sons Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 75000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 505 Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG / LOC ICRA D 475 Akp Ferrocast Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB+ 115 - removed from Issuer not cooperating category Akp Ferrocast Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 50 - removed from Issuer not cooperating category Angre Port Pvt Ltd TL ICRA 1750 - A-(SO)@ put under rating watch with negative implications Arion Healthcare FB – CC ICRA BB 180 Assigned Ashritha Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 96.5 Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 169 Ltd. A4 Auro Industries Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+/ICRA A4 Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT / - - Reaffirmed ST-UnallocatedLimits Camphor And Allied Products Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT / ST – FB/ ICRA BBB+ 1490 Reaffirmed /ICRA A2 Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B 75 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+@ 1395 - put under rating watch with negative implications Chowgule And Company Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL ICRA A+@ 1350 - put under rating watch with negative implications Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd LT –FB Fac ICRA B+ 30 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd LT – unallocated ICRA B+ 1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST: FB Fac ICRA A+ / 500 Upgraded ICRA A1 from ICRA A / Reaffirmed East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B 20 - Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Non fund based – BG ICRA B 45 - Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 70 - Ratings continue to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Genuine Assets Operators Pvt Long-TL ICRA BBB- 1750 Re-affirmed Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 20000 outstanding Ifmr Capital Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 5750 outstanding Ifmr Capital Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A+ 825 outstanding Indian Furniture Products Ltd LT: Fund based- CC ICRA 378.2 - BBB(SO) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating continues to remain in ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Indian Furniture Products Ltd LT: Fund based – TL ICRA 221.4 - BBB(SO) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating continues to remain in ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- / 200 - A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Js Estates And Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based UnallocatedICRA BB- 800 Reaffirmed removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category - Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA A 4795 Reaffirmed Mandava Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt CC ICRA B+ 50 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd Proposed Unallocated ICRA B+ 9.5 - Limits – LT ISSUER NOT CO- OPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 30.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Neelikon Food Dyes & Fund based - CC ICRA A+ 50 Upgraded Chemicals Ltd from ICRA A Neelikon Food Dyes & Proposed Limits ICRA A+ 65 Upgraded Chemicals Ltd from ICRA A/ICRA A1 Nirankar Cottex Bk Loans ICRA B+ 110 P.C.S Trades LT –Fund based ICRA B- 60 - facility ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 80 Assigned R.K. Grover & Co. Fund based – CC ICRA B- 17.5 - Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Raitani Engineering Works Pvt Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 120 - Ltd Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Raitani Engineering Works Pvt Non fund based – BG ICRA B+ 250 - Ltd Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 7616 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 15000 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB Rkd Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BB 18 - Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category S.S. Construction FB ICRA B- 59.5 Reaffirmed S.S. Construction Non-fund based ICRA B- 20.5 Reaffirmed Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd LT / ST – FB/ ICRA A+ / Reaffirmed Non-FBL LT/ST ICRA A1+ Unallocated Limits Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB- 681.8 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT – CC Fac ICRA BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT – Non-FB Fac ICRA BBB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BBB- 150.3 Reaffirmed Shree Infra FB- CC ICRA B+ 300 Withdrawn Shree Krishna Stevedores Pvt BLR ICRA BB+ 150 Ltd Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt LT Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 90 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB- Sri Jayarama Automotives Pvt Fund Based ICRA BB 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Teestavalley Power Fund based-TL ICRA D 9209.2 Reaffirmed Transmission Ltd Teestavalley Power Unallocated ICRA D 156 Reaffirmed Transmission Ltd Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd LT FBL/ Short ICRA AA+ 180 Upgraded Term Non-FBL from ICRA AA /ICRA A1+ *The Long Term Fund based Limits are interchangeable with Short Term Non-Fund based Limits Zinzuwadia Brothers Jewellers CC ICRA BB- 80 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 125 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Untied Limit – ICRA B+ 25 - Proposed CC ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chowgule Construction FBL** ICRA BBB- - Downgraded Chemicals Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ **Sub-limit of LC limits Chowgule Construction Non-FBL ICRA BBB 55 Downgraded Chemicals Pvt Ltd /A3+ from ICRA BBB+ / A2+ Muthoot Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk ICRA AA 98370^ Assigned/ limits outstanding ^Long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 9,135.00 crore; the total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 14,115.00 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd TL ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme (public ICRA AA 41505.4 Outstanding placement) Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme (public ICRA AA 30000 Outstanding placement) – unallocated Muthoot Finance Ltd on-convertible ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding debenture programme (private placement) - Unallocated Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA 5513.6 Outstanding programme Nice Sesame Agro Industries CC ICRA B+ 89.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nice Sesame Agro Industries TL ICRA B+ 8.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Senthur Velan Infras FB Fac ICRA BB- 110 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Slr Metaliks Ltd TL ICRA BBB 4400 - Placed on rating watch with negative implications Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA B 16.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based – Working ICRA B 14.8 - Capital Loan ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non fund based – BG ICRA B 2.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B / A4 26.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Steel & Metals Fund based – CC ICRA BB- 55 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Steel & Metals Unallocated ICRA BB- / 46 - A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING T V Sundram Iyengar And Sons FB: TL ICRA AA - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar And Sons FB: Working Capital ICRA AA/A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Tata Sons Ltd NCD Programm ICRA AAA 277450 Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)