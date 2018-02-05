RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 2

(Repeating to add more ratings) Feb 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eid Mohammed Nizammudin BG ICRA A4+ 110 Reaffirmed/ Assigned IL & Fs Transportation CP ICRA A1 10000 outstanding Networks Ltd Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A2 90 Assigned IL & Fs Transportation FB Bk limits ICRA A1 3200 outstanding Networks Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST FB ICRA A4 2.5 outstanding Company Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 5 outstanding Company Pvt Ltd Indus Towers Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd ST –Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 120 (BG) Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Mandeep Industries Warehouse receipt ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed financing Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 3000 outstanding Provisional Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 18 Reaffirmed Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bill discounting ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Choudhary Gums & Derivatives CC Fac ICRA B 145 Reaffirmed Rural Fairprice Wholesale Ltd NCD Programme (NCD) ICRA BBB-(SO) 3200 Final Rating S. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Provisional 1050 Confirmed as ICRA A1+(SO) final Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bond ICRA AAA 0 Withdrawn Programme 500.00 Gail (India) Ltd LT / ST FB / Non-FBL ICRA AAA / 2500 outstanding (Interchangeable) ICRA A1+ Icfai University Sikkim Working capital ICRA A (SO) 150 Upgraded demand loan from ICRA A- (SO) Icfai University Sikkim TL ICRA B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Icfai University Sikkim Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 97.2 Reaffirmed Il & Fs Transportation NCDs ICRA A 20000 outstanding Networks Ltd Il & Fs Transportation TL ICRA A 4900 outstanding Networks Ltd Il & Fs Transportation Preference Share ICRA A- 7600 outstanding Networks Ltd Il & Fs Transportation NCDs ICRA 9005 outstanding Networks Ltd AA+(SO) Il & Fs Transportation NCDs Provisional 3490 Confirmed as Networks Ltd ICRA AA+(SO) final Il & Fs Transportation NCDs Provisional 17505 outstanding Networks Ltd ICRA AA+(SO) Mall Of Joy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 281.6 Reaffirmed Mall Of Joy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 18.4 Reaffirmed S. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA(SO) 4850 outstanding Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (NCD 2) ICRA AA(SO) 1500 outstanding Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (NCD 1) Provisional 2000 Confirmed as ICRA AA(SO) final Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 440 Assigned Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 275 Assigned Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA 9.6 Assigned BBB+/ICRA A2 Dax Agri Impex Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 15 Assigned Dax Agri Impex Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 145 Assigned Eid Mohammed Nizammudin CC ICRA BB 90 Reaffirmed/ Assigned Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT FB ICRA B+ 385.3 Assigned/ Company Pvt Ltd outstanding Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 2.2 outstanding Company Pvt Ltd G.N Pal And Sons FB CC ICRA B+ 130 Assigned/ Outstanding G.N Pal And Sons FB TL ICRA B+ 10 Outstanding Greenpack Industries Fund based-TL 6.00 ICRA BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Greenpack Industries Fund based- Working ICRA BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Capital Fac 3.00 Indus Towers Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 25000 Assigned Indus Towers Ltd Bk Fac (includes ICRA 115000 Assigned working capital Fac, AA+/ICRA A1+ TL and unallocated Fac) Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1781.2 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Non-Convertible ICRA AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Debenture Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA- / 98.8 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/WCDL ICRA AA- 3145 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Buyer’s Credit ICRA AA- 945 Reaffirmed Facility/Letters /ICRA A1+ Credit/BG Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd LT –Fund Based (CC) ICRA B+ 130 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Mandeep Industries FB CC ICRA B 400 Reaffirmed Mandeep Industries FB TL ICRA B 59.4 Reaffirmed Mandeep Industries Unallocated Limited ICRA B 0.6 Reaffirmed Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 4000 Assigned Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd LT Fund Based Bk LinesICRA AA- 6000 outstanding Nanjappa Trust LT –Fund Based (TL) ICRA BBB- 105 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Nanjappa Trust LT –Fund Based (CC) ICRA BBB- 25 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Nanjappa Trust LT –Proposed Limits ICRA BBB- 220 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 30.1 Reaffirmed Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limited ICRA B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed Punjab Infrastructure Rs. 500-crore DDBs- ICRA 3134 Development Board Series II BBB-(SO) Downgraded from ICRA BBB(SO) and rating removed from watch Punjab Infrastructure Rs. 500-crore DDBs- ICRA 457 Development Board Series III BBB-(SO) Downgraded from ICRA BBB(SO) and rating removed from watch Punjab Infrastructure Rs. 750-crore Regular ICRA 2229 Development Board Return Bonds- Series BBB-(SO) IVA, IVB and IVC Downgraded from ICRA BBB(SO) and rating removed from watch Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Fund based- TL ICRA D 19 Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Fund based- CC ICRA D 38 Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Fund based- Untied ICRA D 1.2 Ltd Limits Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Non-Fundbased- BG ICRA D 1.8 Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB 5850 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB 5000 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Sundaram Finance Ltd- Shri PTC Series A ICRA 5508.7 Provisional/ Trust V 2018 AAA(SO) Assigned The Grob Tea Co. Ltd FB Limits ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed The Icfai Society (Erstwhile TL ICRA A 487.2 Upgraded The Institute Of Chartered from ICRA A- Financial Analysts Of India) The Icfai Society (Erstwhile Unallocated limits ICRA A 2612.8 Upgraded The Institute Of Chartered from ICRA A- Financial Analysts Of India) Vijaya Krishna Agro Food TL ICRA D 75 Processing Pvt Ltd Downgraded from ICRA B ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vijaya Krishna Agro Food CC ICRA D 30 Processing Pvt Ltd Downgraded from ICRA B ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 