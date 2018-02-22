FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 10:37 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 21

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additonal ratings as of February 20, 2018.)
    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amon- Ra Impex Pvt Ltd                  Non- fund- based      ICRA A4      78.3
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd             Short- term fund BasedICRA A1      320
placed on ratings watch with negative implications
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd             Non- Fund Based       ICRA A1      5
placed on ratings watch with negative implications
Forming India Pvt Ltd                   Non fund based – BG   ICRA A4      5       Assigned
Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd            ST: Non- Fund Based   ICRA A4      Nil     Withdrawn
Oshina Expo Pvt. Ltd.                   Non- FBL LOC          ICRA A4      10
Info and fee not provided
Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt           Short- Term Non- FBL  ICRA A4      80
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd             Short- Term- Non-     ICRA A4      35.1
                                        fund based
moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ Category due to non- submission of monthly ‘No Default
Statement’
CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd                 BG                    ICRA A4+     130
Revised from ICRA A3

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amon- Ra Impex Pvt Ltd                  CC                    ICRA B+      5
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Amon- Ra Impex Pvt Ltd                  Long- term/ Short-    ICRA B+ / A4 116.7
                                        term Unallocated
Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd-              PTC Series A1         ICRA A(SO)   293.2
Bron Ifmr Capital 2017
Provisional rating confirmed as final
Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd-              PTC Series A2         ICRA         14.8
Bron Ifmr Capital 2017                                        BBB(SO)
Provisional rating confirmed as final
Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt Ltd           Long- term/ Short-    ICRA         200     Assigned
                                        term Unallocated      BBB(S)/
                                                              ICRA A3+(S)
Birla Corporation Ltd                   9.25% Non-            ICRA AA      2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Convertible Debenture
outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Birla Corporation Ltd                   9.25% Non-            ICRA AA      500     Reaffirmed
                                        Convertible Debenture
outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Birla Corporation Ltd                   9.15% Non-            ICRA AA      1500    Reaffirmed
                                        Convertible Debenture
outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                    ICRA A       130
placed on ratings watch with negative implications
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd             TL                    ICRA A       75.6
placed on ratings watch with negative implications
Ddr And Company                         BLR                   ICRA B+/     105
                                                              ICRA A4
Review process is underway
Devanga Sangha                          Long- Term- TL        ICRA B+      110
Review process is underway
Forming India Pvt Ltd                   Fund based- TL Fac    ICRA BB-     122.9   Assigned
Forming India Pvt Ltd                   Fund based – Working  ICRA BB-     20      Assigned
                                        capital Fac
Forming India Pvt Ltd                   Fund based – LT       ICRA BB-     15.1    Assigned
                                        unallocated
Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd             PTC Series A1         Provisional  256.4   Assigned
                                                              ICRA A+(SO)
Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd             PTC Series A2         Provisional  19.3    Assigned
                                                              ICRA
                                                              BBB+(SO)
Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd         Fund- based CC        ICRA B+      45
Reaffirmed and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd         Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      18.9
Reaffirmed and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Keltech Energies Ltd                    CC                    ICRA BBB+    150
placed on ratings watch with negative implications
Keltech Energies Ltd                    Non- Fund Based       ICRA BBB+    300
placed on ratings watch with negative implications
Manav Investment And Trading            Non- Convertible      Provisional  3700    Assigned
Co. Ltd                                 Debentures            ICRA AAA(SO)
Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd            LT: FBL               ICRA BB-     120     Reaffirmed
Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd            Long- term:           ICRA BB-     45.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Unallocated limits
Oshina Expo Pvt. Ltd.                   FBL CC                ICRA B       50
Info and fee not provided
Oshina Expo Pvt. Ltd.                   FBL TL                ICRA B       40
Info and fee not provided
Pragatej Builders & Developers          Fund based- TL        ICRA D       200
Pvt Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd          Fund- based Limits-   ICRA D       65
                                        Working Capital Limits
Downgraded from ICRA BB(Negative) and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’
category; due to non submission Of No Default Statement
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd          TL                    ICRA D       4.9
Downgraded from ICRA BB(Negative) and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’
category; due to non submission Of No Default Statement
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd          Unallocated           ICRA D       8.2
Downgraded from ICRA BB(Negative) and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’
category; due to non submission Of No Default Statement
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd          NFBL – LC/ BG         ICRA D       40
Downgraded from ICRA A4 and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category; due to
non submission Of No Default Statement
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd          SLC                   ICRA D       10
Downgraded from ICRA A4 and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category; due to
non submission Of No Default Statement
Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt           Long- Term FBL        ICRA B+      10
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports             FBL                   ICRA D       152.5
Pvt Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports             TL                    ICRA D       57.2
Pvt Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports             Unallocated           ICRA D       2.8
Pvt Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd             Long- Term- TL        ICRA BB-     32
moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ Category due to non- submission of monthly ‘No Default
Statement’
Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd             Long- Term- Fund BasedICRA BB-     47.5
moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ Category due to non- submission of monthly ‘No Default
Statement’
Sri Venkateswara Constructions          Bk loan Ratings       ICRA B+/     150
                                                              ICRA A4
moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ category due to nonsubmission of monthly ‘No Default
Statement’ (“NDS”)
Star Rays                               Long- term/ Short-    ICRA A- /    3600    Reaffirmed
                                        term, Fund- based     ICRA A2+
                                        Limits
CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd                 CC                    ICRA BB+     45
Revised from ICRA BBB-
CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+     15
                                                              /A4+
Revised from ICRA BBB- /A3

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

