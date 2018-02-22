RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 21

(Repeating to add additonal ratings as of February 20, 2018.) Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amon- Ra Impex Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based ICRA A4 78.3 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd Short- term fund BasedICRA A1 320 placed on ratings watch with negative implications Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd Non- Fund Based ICRA A1 5 placed on ratings watch with negative implications Forming India Pvt Ltd Non fund based – BG ICRA A4 5 Assigned Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd ST: Non- Fund Based ICRA A4 Nil Withdrawn Oshina Expo Pvt. Ltd. Non- FBL LOC ICRA A4 10 Info and fee not provided Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt Short- Term Non- FBL ICRA A4 80 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Short- Term- Non- ICRA A4 35.1 fund based moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ Category due to non- submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 130 Revised from ICRA A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amon- Ra Impex Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 5 Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Amon- Ra Impex Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA B+ / A4 116.7 term Unallocated Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd- PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 293.2 Bron Ifmr Capital 2017 Provisional rating confirmed as final Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd- PTC Series A2 ICRA 14.8 Bron Ifmr Capital 2017 BBB(SO) Provisional rating confirmed as final Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA 200 Assigned term Unallocated BBB(S)/ ICRA A3+(S) Birla Corporation Ltd 9.25% Non- ICRA AA 2000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture outlook revised to Negative from Stable Birla Corporation Ltd 9.25% Non- ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture outlook revised to Negative from Stable Birla Corporation Ltd 9.15% Non- ICRA AA 1500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture outlook revised to Negative from Stable Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A 130 placed on ratings watch with negative implications Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 75.6 placed on ratings watch with negative implications Ddr And Company BLR ICRA B+/ 105 ICRA A4 Review process is underway Devanga Sangha Long- Term- TL ICRA B+ 110 Review process is underway Forming India Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL Fac ICRA BB- 122.9 Assigned Forming India Pvt Ltd Fund based – Working ICRA BB- 20 Assigned capital Fac Forming India Pvt Ltd Fund based – LT ICRA BB- 15.1 Assigned unallocated Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 256.4 Assigned ICRA A+(SO) Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 19.3 Assigned ICRA BBB+(SO) Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd Fund- based CC ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Keltech Energies Ltd CC ICRA BBB+ 150 placed on ratings watch with negative implications Keltech Energies Ltd Non- Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 300 placed on ratings watch with negative implications Manav Investment And Trading Non- Convertible Provisional 3700 Assigned Co. Ltd Debentures ICRA AAA(SO) Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd Long- term: ICRA BB- 45.1 Reaffirmed Unallocated limits Oshina Expo Pvt. Ltd. FBL CC ICRA B 50 Info and fee not provided Oshina Expo Pvt. Ltd. FBL TL ICRA B 40 Info and fee not provided Pragatej Builders & Developers Fund based- TL ICRA D 200 Pvt Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Fund- based Limits- ICRA D 65 Working Capital Limits Downgraded from ICRA BB(Negative) and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category; due to non submission Of No Default Statement Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd TL ICRA D 4.9 Downgraded from ICRA BB(Negative) and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category; due to non submission Of No Default Statement Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 8.2 Downgraded from ICRA BB(Negative) and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category; due to non submission Of No Default Statement Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd NFBL – LC/ BG ICRA D 40 Downgraded from ICRA A4 and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category; due to non submission Of No Default Statement Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd SLC ICRA D 10 Downgraded from ICRA A4 and continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category; due to non submission Of No Default Statement Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt Long- Term FBL ICRA B+ 10 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports FBL ICRA D 152.5 Pvt Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports TL ICRA D 57.2 Pvt Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports Unallocated ICRA D 2.8 Pvt Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Long- Term- TL ICRA BB- 32 moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ Category due to non- submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Long- Term- Fund BasedICRA BB- 47.5 moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ Category due to non- submission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ Sri Venkateswara Constructions Bk loan Ratings ICRA B+/ 150 ICRA A4 moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ category due to nonsubmission of monthly ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) Star Rays Long- term/ Short- ICRA A- / 3600 Reaffirmed term, Fund- based ICRA A2+ Limits CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 45 Revised from ICRA BBB- CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 15 /A4+ Revised from ICRA BBB- /A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.