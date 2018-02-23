RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 22

(Repeating to add more ratings) Feb 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & ST Principal PP- MLD 4000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Investments Pvt Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal PP- MLDICRA 1500 Outstanding (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Protected Market A1+ Investments Pvt Ltd) Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST Non- Convertible ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Debenture Programme Fino Finance Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2 Assigned (Erstwhile Intrepid Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd) Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt ICRA Withdrawn A1+(SO)# #The structured Obligation (SO) rating is backed by a stand- by facility from Indusind Bank Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt ICRA Withdrawn A1+(SO)* *The structured Obligation (SO) rating is backed by a stand- by facility from HDFC Bank Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt ICRA 1250 Reaffirmed A1+(SO)* *The structured Obligation (SO) rating is backed by a stand- by facility from HDFC Bank Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Non- fund based- ICRA A3 340 Withdrawn Working Capital Fac Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt. Ltd. LOC ICRA A4 85 Issuer not cooperating Mittal Timber Store LOC ICRA A4 90 Issuer not cooperating Mrs. Bector’S Food Non- fund Based ICRA A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Specialities Ltd Working Capital Fac Shiv Om Brass Industries Short- term Fund- ICRA A4 based – PCL/ PCFC/ FDBN/ FDBP/ FDBD(5.50) # / RACB* Reaffirmed; #used interchangeably within overall limit of Rs. 5.50 crore; *Sublimit of Cash Credit facility Surana Solar Ltd (Surana Non- fund based ICRA A4+ 570 Ventures Ltd) Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd. LOC ICRA A4 190 Review process is underway Weener Empire Plastics Ltd BG ICRA A2+ 25 Reaffirmed placed on rating watch with developing implication Weener Empire Plastics Ltd LOC ICRA A2+ 5 Reaffirmed placed on rating watch with developing implication Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Forward contract ICRA A2+ 5 Reaffirmed placed on rating watch with developing implication LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 7 Star Construction Fund- based TL ICRA B 379 Removed from ‘Issuer Non- cooperating category’ and Withdrawn Comstar Automotive Bk loan ratings ICRA A+ / 825 Technologies Pvt Ltd A1+ Review process is underway Edelweiss Finance & Non- Convertible ICRA AA Withdrawn Investments Ltd Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finance & Subordinated Debt ICRA AA Withdrawn Investments Ltd Programme Edelweiss Finance & Non- Convertible ICRA AA 11000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finance & Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 350 Outstanding Investments Ltd Programme Edelweiss Finance & Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & LT Principal PP- MLD Withdrawn Investments Ltd Protected Market ICRA AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finance & LT Principal PP- MLD 7000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market ICRA AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1000 Assigned (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Programme Investments Pvt Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Investments Pvt Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Investments Pvt Ltd) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP- MLDICRA 11000 Outstanding (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Protected Market AA Investments Pvt Ltd) Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP- MLDICRA 2000 Outstanding (Efpl) (Erstwhile Arum Protected Market AA Investments Pvt Ltd) Linked Debenture Programme (unsecured) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 40000 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Non- Convertible ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding Debenture Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail Non- ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Convertible Debenture Programme Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Retail Non- ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Convertible Debenture Programme Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Non- Convertible ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Debenture Programme Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 4500 Outstanding Programme Energon Power Resources Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA A- 7284.5 Reaffirmed Energon Power Resources Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA A- 300 Reaffirmed Energon Power Resources Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 423.3 Reaffirmed Karun Rice & General Mills CC ICRA B 65 Issuer not cooperating Karun Rice & General Mills Unallocated ICRA B 5 Issuer not cooperating Karvy Financial Services Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA A+ 1743.6 Reaffirmed (SO) Karvy Financial Services Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA A+ Withdrawn (SO) Karvy Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A+ 300 Programme (SO) Provisional confirmed as final Karvy Financial Services Ltd Principle Protected PP- MLD 29 NCD Programme ICRA A+ (SO) Provisional confirmed as final Kifs Financial Services Ltd Long- term Bk lines ICRA BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Lemosa Tiles Llp Long- term Fund ICRA B 60 based- TL (Proposed) Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Lemosa Tiles Llp Long- term Fund ICRA B 30 based- CC (Proposed) Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd Fund based TL ICRA 211 Withdrawn BBB-(SO) Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd Fund based Working ICRA 5 Withdrawn Capital Fac BBB-(SO) Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA 62.9 Withdrawn BBB-(SO) Mangaldeep Cotton Industries BLR ICRA B 64.4 Issuer not cooperating Meenamani Real Venture Llp Rating ICRA B+ Submitted its ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BBB- 1383.6 Withdrawn Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB- 850 Withdrawn Capital Fac Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 626.4 Withdrawn ICRA A3 Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA B+ 25 Issuer not cooperating Mittal Timber Store CC ICRA B+ 20 Issuer not cooperating Mrs. Bector’S Food Fund- based TL ICRA A+ 1453 Reaffirmed Specialities Ltd Mrs. Bector’S Food Fund- based Working ICRA A+ 400 Reaffirmed Specialities Ltd Capital Fac Mrs. Bector’S Food Unallocated Bk Limits ICRA A+ / 7 Reaffirmed Specialities Ltd ICRA A1+ Natvar Cotex Pvt. Ltd. Fund- based CC ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Natvar Cotex Pvt. Ltd. Fund- based TL ICRA B 0.8 Reaffirmed Natvar Cotex Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits ICRA B 14.6 Reaffirmed Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd Fund- based- CC ICRA B 135 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B 2.5 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Sales Bills ICRA BBB- 150 Discounting Issuer not cooperating Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- Issuer not cooperating Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Working Capital ICRA BBB- Demand Loan Issuer not cooperating Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 50 Issuer not cooperating Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG ICRA BBB- / ICRA A3 Issuer not cooperating Sheth Developers Rating ICRA BB- Submitted its ‘No Default Statement’ (“NDS”) Shiv Om Brass Industries Long- term Fund- ICRA BB 31.3 based –TL Upgraded from ICRA BB- Shiv Om Brass Industries Long- term Fund- ICRA BB 55 based –CC# Upgraded from ICRA BB- ; #used interchangeably within overall limit of Rs. 5.50 crore Shiv Om Brass Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 8.7 Upgraded from ICRA BB- / ICRA A4; Reaffirmed Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt BLR ICRA BB- / 243 Ltd ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Shree Kaushalya Fibres Long- Term Fund ICRA B 45 Based– CC Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shree Kaushalya Fibres Long- Term Fund Based ICRA B 15 – TL Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shree Kaushalya Fibres Long- Term – ICRA B 30 Unallocated Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Steel Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- ICRA BBB- / 600 Assigned term proposed Bk Fac ICRA A3 Surana Solar Ltd (Surana Fund- based ICRA BB+ 90 Ventures Ltd) Surana Solar Ltd (Surana Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+/ 140 Ventures Ltd) ICRA A4+ Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd. CC ICRA BB- 20 Review process is underway Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Working capital limitsICRA BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed placed on rating watch with developing implication Weener Empire Plastics Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 116.2 Reaffirmed placed on rating watch with developing implication Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Proposed NCD ICRA BBB+ 2000 Assigned placed on rating watch with developing implication -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)