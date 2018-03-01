RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 28

(Repeating to add more ratings) Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annur Satya Textile Ltd Non- fund based ICRA A4 29 Reaffirmed facility Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non- fund based – LOC ICRA A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non- fund based – BG ICRA A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Chennai Textiles Fund- based facility ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Gouttephone Technology Pvt Ltd Short- TL ICRA A2+(SO) - Assigned Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd Fund- based – Pre ICRA A4+ 87.7 Shipment Export Credit^ Assigned/ outstanding, ^ Sub-limits of pre shipment export credit are as follows: Fund-based – Post Shipment Credit of Rs. 8.77 crore and fund based Overdraft of Rs. 8.77 crore, which are fully interchangeable, fund-based Buyer’s credit of Rs. 5.00 crore, non-fund based Letter of Credit of Rs. 5.00 crore and non-fund based Bank Guarantee of Rs. 1.25 crore Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A4 105 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Short- term – ICRA A4+ 27.5 Fundbased Issuer not cooperating Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd Non fund based – LOC ICRA A4 20 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sanghi Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A2+ 150 Outstanding Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt. LOC ICRA A4 950 Reaffirmed Ltd. Sattva Etech India Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1 (SO) 50 Withdrawn working capital Fac Singla Forging Pvt Ltd Short- term – Non- FBLICRA A4 15 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sukhmani Cotton Industries Short- term Fund- Provisional 16 based Facility ICRA A3 (S) Provisional rating confirmed as final Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BGs ICRA A2+ 125 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A2+ 25 ISSUER NOT Proposed limits COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B/ 124.6 ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Annur Satya Textile Ltd TL ICRA B- 14.8 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd CC ICRA B- 120 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd Non- fund based ICRA B- - Reaffirmed facility - Sublimit Annur Satya Textile Ltd Unallocated facility ICRA B- 9 Reaffirmed Arcelormittal India Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA AA - Assigned Aristo Industries Unallocated ICRA B+/ 120 ICRA A4 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BB- 227.5 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BB- 50 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Aye Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 250 Assigned Aye Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 1768 outstanding Aye Finance Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BBB- 556 outstanding Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Fund- based- TL ICRA BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB 105 Reaffirmed Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB/ 4 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+ Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) 4068.7 Assigned - Indian Microfinance Loan Provisional Receivables Trust Jan 2018 Assigned Provisional Bodhre Dhule Highway Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 3000 ICRA BBB+ Bodhre Dhule Highway Pvt Ltd Proposed Non- FBL Provisional 1080 ICRA BBB+ Chitradurga City Municipal Issuer rating ICRA BBB- - Assigned Council Expert Educational And Long- term – Fund- ICRA BBB 500 Charitable Foundation based TL Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA (SO) 5650 Outstanding Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 3000 Assigned ICRA AA(SO) Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd Fund- based – TL ICRA BB+ 33.4 outstanding Unallocated Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Long- term – ICRA BB 40 Fundbased CC Issuer not cooperating Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Long- term – ICRA BB 29.3 Fundbased TL Issuer not cooperating Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Long- term – ICRA BB 13.2 Unallocated Issuer not cooperating Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B- 50 Rating continues to remain under ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category K.D.Iron & Steel Co. FBL ICRA BBB 410 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Karvy Data Management Services LT Bk Lines (Fund ICRA A+ 2233 Ltd Based/ Non- Fund (SO) Based) Review process is underway Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Long- Term- CC ICRA D 220 Issuer not cooperating Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Long- Term- TL ICRA D 80 Issuer not cooperating Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Short- Term- LOC ICRA D 50 Issuer not cooperating Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Short- Term- BG ICRA D 70 Issuer not cooperating Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Long- term/ ICRA D 165.7 STUnallocated Issuer not cooperating Lakshmi Cot- Gin Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 220 Issuer not cooperating Maruti Ginning And Pressing Fund- based – CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Industries Maruti Ginning And Pressing Fund- based- TL ICRA B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Industries R.K. Transport Co. BG ICRA BBB- / 400 ICRA A3 Sanghi Industries Ltd NCD (proposed) ICRA A- 2580 Assigned Sanghi Industries Ltd TL ICRA A- 2000 Outstanding Sanghi Industries Ltd LT Fund Based- CC ICRA A- 1850 Outstanding Sattva Etech India Pvt Ltd Fund based working ICRA A (SO) 40 Withdrawn capital Fac Sattva Etech India Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A-(S) 10 Withdrawn /ICRA A1(S) Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt. CC ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd. Sharifa Agrotech And Food Fund based- TL ICRA B 80 Processing Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Withdrawn Sharifa Agrotech And Food Fund based- CC ICRA B 36 Processing Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Withdrawn Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd BLR ICRA B 5623 Review process is underway Singla Forging Pvt Ltd Long- term ICRA BB 110 fund—Working capital limits ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Singla Forging Pvt Ltd Long- term- TL ICRA BB 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Karpagam Steels Long- term, FB Fac ICRA B+ 60 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Sai Leela Electrical BLR ICRA B+ 120 Projects Issuer not cooperating on fee and information Sri Venkateswara Aerospace BLR ICRA B+/ 240 (Pvt) Ltd ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating on fee and information Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd Long- Term Fund ICRA D 164 based/ TL ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd Long- Term Fund ICRA D 35 based/ TL ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd Long- Term Fund ICRA D 19.8 based/ TL ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sukhmani Cotton Industries Long- term Fund- Provisional 160 based Facility ICRA BBB- (S) Provisional rating confirmed as final Sukhmani Cotton Industries Long- term Fund- Provisional 20 based Facility ICRA BBB- (S) Provisional rating confirmed as final Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BBB 1500 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 1550 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA A- 250 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd Fund based – Proposed ICRA A- 250 ISSUER NOT limits COOPERATING Tripura Natural Gas Co. Ltd Fund- Based- TL ICRA A- 110 Reaffirmed Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B/ 136.7 ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)