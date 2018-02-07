RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 6

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bandhan Bank Ltd CD ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - ICRA A1+ 95 outstanding Working Capital Fac Choice Solutions Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based ICRA A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1 400 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1 3000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A1+ 6000 rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+ 200 rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications International Cargo Terminals Non-fund based- ICRA A3+ 300 Assigned/ & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac outstanding Jm Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 0 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Holdings Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 0 Withdrawn Holdings Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Services Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Services Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Mindarika Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 150 Assigned Mindarika Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund based ICRA A1+ 80 Assigned Msl Driveline Systems Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 100 Re-affirmed (Erstwhile Mahindra Sona Ltd) Fac Raipur Power And Steel Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 220 Revised from ICRA A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reliance Capital Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Vimal Microns Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 12.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING West Pioneer Properties LT FB limits ICRA A4+ Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd West Pioneer Properties ST Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 20 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) JM Financial Asset CP programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Co. Ltd JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Financing) JM Financial Capital Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Financing) JM Financial Credit Solutions CP programme ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Institutional CP programme ICRA A1 - Withdrawn Securities Ltd JM Financial Institutional ST Bk lines ICRA A1 1000 Outstanding Securities Ltd JM Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Financing) JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Financing) Mobis India Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 4603.2 Reaffirmed Raipur Power & Steel Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 220 Revised from ICRA A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S&P Infrastructure Developers Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4+ 670 Assigned/ Pvt Ltd outstanding S&P Infrastructure Developers ST Unallocated ICRA A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 324.7 -Vivriti Valor 012 2017 Provisional rating of ICRA A(SO) confirmed as final Avinash Bhosale Group Fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 800 Assigned Bandhan Bank Ltd Subordinated Tier II ICRA AA- 1600 Reaffirmed NCD Bandhan Bank Ltd TL from Bks ICRA AA- 800 Reaffirmed Bandhan Bank Ltd Senior Secured NCD ICRA AA- withdrawn Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA A+ 644.9 Assigned/ outstanding Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA A+ 376 Assigned/ Capital Fac outstanding Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ / 4.1 outstanding ICRA A1+ Choice Solutions Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Choice Solutions Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB+ 20 Reaffirmed /A4+ Dlf Utilities Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA A(SO) 5090 Withdrawn Eastern India Powertech Ltd TL ICRA A(SO) 7000 Withdrawn Everest Building Solutions Ltd FB Limits/Non-FBL ICRA A+ (SO) 100 Upgraded to ICRA A+(SO) from ICRA A(SO) Everest Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA A 1900 Upgraded to ICRA A+ from CRA A Everest Industries Ltd External Commercial ICRA A Borrowings Upgraded to ICRA A+ from ICRA A Everest Industries Ltd TL ICRA A 650 Upgraded to ICRA A+ from ICRA A Everest Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 92 Upgraded to ICRA A+ from CRA A Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 2500 rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+ 1050 rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1950 rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal TL ICRA AA 1795.5 Co. Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ICRA AAAmfs Assigned Management Co. Ltd Fixed Maturity - Plan – Series 82 – 1185 Days Plan I Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ST ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Plan - Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ICRA AAAmfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Dynamic Bond - Fund Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ICRA AAmfs Outstanding Management Co. Ltd Corporate Bond - Fund International Cargo Terminals Fund based- TL ICRA BBB 2710 Assigned/ & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd outstanding Jm Financial Properties And TL ICRA AA 1350 outstanding Holdings Ltd Mindarika Pvt Ltd CC ICRA AA- 20 Assigned Mindarika Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 325 Assigned Mindarika Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA-/A1+ 175 Assigned Msl Driveline Systems Ltd TL ICRA A+ 300 Re-affirmed (Erstwhile Mahindra Sona Ltd) Msl Driveline Systems Ltd LT / ST, Fund- based ICRA A+ / 200 Re-affirmed (Erstwhile Mahindra Sona Ltd) Bk Fac ICRA A1+ Msl Driveline Systems Ltd LT / ST, Unallocated ICRA A+ / Re-affirmed (Erstwhile Mahindra Sona Ltd) ICRA A1+ Navkiran Techno Feeds Fund based-TL ICRA BB 36 Rating upgraded from ICRA B+ and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Navkiran Techno Feeds Fund based- Working ICRA BB 64 Capital Fac Rating upgraded from ICRA B+ and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category North Eastern Karnataka Road Rating ICRA B+ Transport Corporation No Default Statement Parth Concast Ltd FB Limits- Cash ICRA BB 60 Revised from ICRA BBB- (Negative) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Parth Concast Ltd TL ICRA BB 200 Revised from ICRA BBB- (Negative) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Phillips Carbon Black Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA- 4000 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Pkm Projects Pvt Ltd LT Fund based – TL ICRA D 400 Reaffirmed Raipur Power And Steel Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 975 Revised from ICRA BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raipur Power And Steel Ltd TL ICRA BB 2427.5 Revised from ICRA BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raipur Power And Steel Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 277.5 Revised from ICRA BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Uno Feeds Fund Based/CC ICRA BBB- 250 Reaffirmed; Removed from ‘Issuer Not Co-operating category’ Uno Feeds Non Fund Based ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed; Removed from ‘Issuer Not Co-operating category’ Uno Feeds Unallocated ICRA BBB- 30 Reaffirmed; Removed from ‘Issuer Not Co-operating category’ Vimal Microns Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 3.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vimal Microns Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 256 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING West Pioneer Properties Long-TL Lease Rental ICRA BB+ 1100 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Discounting(LRD) West Pioneer Properties Long-TL ICRA BB+ 1000 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Everest Building Solutions Ltd FB Limits/Non-FBL ICRA A+/A1 100 Upgraded From ICRA A/ Reaffirmed Outlook revised to Stable from Positive And ICRA A1 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA A- 1000 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Five-Star Business Finance Ltd NCD ICRA A- 250 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Five-Star Business Finance Ltd NCD ICRA A- 240 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ JM Financial Asset NCD programme ICRA AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Co. Ltd JM Financial Asset LT Bk lines ICRA AA- 6500 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Co. Ltd JM Financial Asset LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 2000 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Co. Ltd debenture programme AA- JM Financial Capital Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd LT Equity Linked PP-MLDICRA 2000 Reaffirmed Debentures (Principal AA Protected) JM Financial Credit Solutions NCD programme ICRA AA 30000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Credit Solutions LT Bk lines ICRA AA 35000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Credit Solutions LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd debentures (Principal AA Protected) JM Financial Products Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 25000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 15000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 5000 Reaffirmed debentures (Principal AA Protected) Mobis India Ltd Fund Based -TL Fac ICRA AA- 622.4 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Mobis India Ltd Fund Based -TL Fac ICRA AA- - Withdrawn P.K.M Projects Pvt Ltd LT Fund based – TL ICRA D 400 Reaffirmed Protac Foods International Pvt LT – FB – CC ICRA D 40 Revised from Ltd ICRA B ISSUER NOT-COOPERATING Protac Foods International Pvt LT – FB – TL ICRA D 180 Revised from Ltd ICRA B ISSUER NOT-COOPERATING Raipur Power & Steel Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 975 Revised from ICRA BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raipur Power & Steel Ltd TL ICRA BB 2427.5 Revised from ICRA BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raipur Power & Steel Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 277.5 Revised from ICRA BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S&P Infrastructure Developers FB – CC ICRA BB 70 Assigned/ Pvt Ltd Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)