RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 7

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKR Impex Pvt Ltd LOC(sub limit) ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Removed from issuer not- cooperating category AKR Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit (sub ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed limit) Removed from issuer not- cooperating category AKR Impex Pvt Ltd Bill discounting (sub ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed limit) Removed from issuer not- cooperating category ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned financing) ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal ICRA A1+ 9000 Outstanding Protected Market Linked Debenture Programme ECL Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn financing) ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn financing) ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn financing) ECL Finance Ltd Bk Lines PP-MLD ICRA 110000 Outstanding A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1 - Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1 - Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1 - Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 63500 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A3 1000 Assigned Facility Outlook Publishing India Pvt ST – Non-fund Based ICRA A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC ICRA A4 30 Revised from ICRA A4+ Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-BG ICRA A4 160 Revised from ICRA A4+ Rane Brake Lining Ltd CP A1+ 300 - Review process is underway LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKR Impex Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 54.5 Reaffirmed Removed from ‘issuer not- cooperating category ECL Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Retail NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 4500 Outstanding Programme Goyal Agro Foods FBL ICRA B+ 190 Upgraded from ICRA B Goyal Agro Foods Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 10 Upgraded from ICRA B Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd FB Fac-TL ICRA AA 2080 Withdrawn National (India) Contractors & BLR B+ / 245 - Engineers ICRA A4 Issuer delayed in giving information Ramani Hotels Ltd Bk Fac B / 380 - ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rane Brake Lining Ltd Bk loan ratings A+ / 1653.2 - ICRA A1+ Review process is underway -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)