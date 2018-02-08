FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
February 7, 2018 / 10:28 AM / in a day

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 7

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings.)
    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKR Impex Pvt Ltd                       LOC(sub limit)        ICRA A4      -       Reaffirmed
Removed from issuer not- cooperating category
AKR Impex Pvt Ltd                       Packing Credit (sub   ICRA A4      -       Reaffirmed
                                        limit)
Removed from issuer not- cooperating category
AKR Impex Pvt Ltd                       Bill discounting (sub ICRA A4      -       Reaffirmed
                                        limit)
Removed from issuer not- cooperating category
ECL Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     60000   Assigned
                                        financing)
ECL Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          ICRA A1+     9000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
ECL Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
                                        financing)
ECL Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
                                        financing)
ECL Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
                                        financing)
ECL Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              PP-MLD ICRA  110000  Outstanding
                                                              A1+
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1      -       Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1      -       Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1      -       Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     60000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     70000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  5000    Outstanding
Ltd                                     Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     63500   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     5000    Outstanding
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd             Non-fund based        ICRA A3      1000    Assigned
                                        Facility
Outlook Publishing India Pvt            ST – Non-fund Based   ICRA A3      50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd          Non-fund based-LOC    ICRA A4      30      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A4+
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd          Non-fund based-BG     ICRA A4      160     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A4+
   
Rane Brake Lining Ltd                   CP                          A1+    300     -
Review process is underway

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKR Impex Pvt Ltd                       CC                    ICRA B       54.5    Reaffirmed
Removed from ‘issuer not- cooperating category
ECL Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
ECL Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   3000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  23500   Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          NCD Programme         ICRA AA      47000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      20000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            NCD Programme         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Retail NCD Programme  ICRA AA      5000    Assigned
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            NCD Programme         ICRA AA      15000   Outstanding
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Bk Lines              ICRA AA      15000   Outstanding
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      4500    Outstanding
                                        Programme
Goyal Agro Foods                        FBL                   ICRA B+      190     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Goyal Agro Foods                        Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      10      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd         FB Fac-TL             ICRA AA      2080    Withdrawn
National (India) Contractors &          BLR                         B+ /   245     -
Engineers                                                     ICRA A4
Issuer delayed in giving information
Ramani Hotels Ltd                       Bk Fac                      B /    380     -
                                                              ICRA A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rane Brake Lining Ltd                   Bk loan ratings             A+ /   1653.2  -
                                                              ICRA A1+
Review process is underway
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
