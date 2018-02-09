RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 8

(Repeating to add more ratings) Feb 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-Inland ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed LOC Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A2 100 Reaffirmed (LC) Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-fund Based BG (BG)ICRA A2 20 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-fund Based LC/BG ICRA A2 50 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Standby Line of - - - Credit Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-fund Based - - - Standby Line of Credit L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 outstanding Natural Capsules Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A3+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-BG ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-Credit ICRA A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Exposure Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andrew Yule &Co. Ltd LT FB Fac-CC ICRA D 695.7 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Andrew Yule &Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 176.7 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Andrew Yule &Co. Ltd ST Non FB Fac ICRA D 407.6 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd FB-CC* ICRA B- 40 Affirmed *the total fund-based limit cannot exceed Rs. 6.00 crore Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd FB- Packing Credit* ICRA B- 30 Affirmed *the total fund-based limit cannot exceed Rs. 6.00 crore Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd FB - FOBP/ FOUBP/ ICRA B- 40 Affirmed FOUBNLC/ FAUBC/ FABC* *the total fund-based limit cannot exceed Rs. 6.00 crore Faith Lumber Pvt. Ltd. Credit Exposure Limit - - Faith Lumber Pvt. Ltd. FB – Buyer’s Credit ICRA B+ 190 Reaffirmed Faith Lumber Pvt. Ltd. FB – CC ICRA B+/ICRA 27.5 Reaffirmed A4 Faith Lumber Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limit ICRA Reaffirmed - Credit Exposure Limit B+/ICRA A4 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB TL ICRA A- 77 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA A- 530 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 30000 Assigned L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 40000 outstanding Natural Capsules Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BBB 65 Reaffirmed Natural Capsules Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BBB / 47 Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ Outlook revised from Negative to Stable Shivam Jewels Fund based -TL ICRA BBB- 7.3 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shivam Jewels Fund based - ICRA BBB- 180 - Working capital Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A- 150 - (rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications) Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A-/A2+ 20 - (rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications) Srl Ltd (Erstwhile Super FB Fac ICRA A+ 240 - Religare Laboratories Ltd) (rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications) Srl Ltd (Erstwhile Super Non-FB Fac ICRA A+/A1+ 45 - Religare Laboratories Ltd) (rating watch has been changed from developing implications to negative implications) Sunflag Filaments Ltd Fund based -TL ICRA A (SO) 0.8 Withdrawn Sunflag Filaments Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA A (SO) 40 Withdrawn Sunflag Filaments Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A (SO) 15 Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Generation And Non-Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 43475 outstanding Distribution Corporation Ltd Programme Tamil Nadu Generation And Non-Convertible Bonds Provisional 1500 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Programme ICRA BBB+(SO) Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB-TL ICRA BB- 99.6 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB- CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB-/ 96 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.