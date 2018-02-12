RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 9

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Designers Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Big Tiles Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Electromech Material Handling Non-fund based- LOC/BGICRA A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills Non-fund based- BG ICRA A4 4.3 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Kss Abhishek Safety Systems Non-fund Based ICRA A2 40 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac from ICRA A3 removed from issuer not cooperating category Lucky Ply & Laminates Non-fund Based – ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Inland/Import LOC Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – ICRA A4 75 Reaffirmed Inland/Import LOC Pankaj Steel Corporation Non-fund based- ICRA A4 80 ISSUER NOT Import LOC COOPERATING Pvr Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Small Finance Bank CD Programme ICRA A1 5000 Assigned Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A3 15 Upgraded Working Capital Fac from ICRA A4+ Zeta Microns Llp Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 8 Assigned Archies Limited Commercial Paper ICRA A3+ Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Designers Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA AA- 50 Reaffirmed Big Tiles FB CC ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed Big Tiles FB TL ICRA B+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Big Tiles Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 92.1 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Brisk Facilities (Sugar Fund based-Working ICRA B 1050 Assigned Division) Pvt Ltd Capital Electromech Material Handling Fund based-TL ICRA BBB 200 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Electromech Material Handling Fund based- Working ICRA BBB 400 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Capital Fac Electromech Material Handling Fund based-UnallocatedICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Ge Power India Ltd (Erstwhile FBL ICRA AA 350 Alstom India Ltd) Ge Power India Ltd (Erstwhile LT/ST NonFBL ICRA AA 26500 Alstom India Ltd) /ICRA A1+ Ge Power India Ltd (Erstwhile Unallocated ICRA AA 5150 Alstom India Ltd) /ICRA A1+ Indian School Finance Company NCD 174 Programme ICRA BBB- 1740 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company Bk Lines ICRA BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company Issuer Rating ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills Fund based - TL ICRA B+ 77.2 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills Fund based - CC ICRA B+ 150 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Kss Abhishek Safety Systems Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 60 Upgraded Pvt Ltd /A2 from ICRA BBB-/A3 removed from issuer not cooperating category Lucky Ply & Laminates FB – CC ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Prataap Snacks Ltd LT Fundbased CC ICRA A+ 160 Upgraded from ICRA A Prataap Snacks Ltd LT Fund based TL ICRA A+ 420 Upgraded from ICRA A Pvr Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 3600 Reaffirmed Pvr Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA- 2190 Reaffirmed Rkc Infrabuilt Fund based-TL ICRA B- 363 Revised from (Tarapur-Khambhat) Road ICRA D Project Pvt Ltd Tirupati Cotton Fund Based- Working ICRA BB 85 Issuer Not Capital Fac Cooperating Tirupati Cotton Fund Based- TL ICRA BB 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Utkarsh Small Finance Bank NCD Programme ICRA A- 1170 outstanding Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd FB-Working Capital FacICRA BBB- 45 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 45 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd Unallocated ICRA 56.7 Upgraded BBB-/ICRA A3 from ICRA BB+/ICRA A4+ Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC ICRA BB- 115 Issuer Not Working Capital Cooperating Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Inventory ICRA BB- 150 Issuer Not Funding Working Cooperating Capital Zeta Microns Llp FB – TL ICRA B 74.7 Assigned Zeta Microns Llp FB – Working Capital ICRA B 28 Assigned Fac Archies Limited Non-fund Based ICRA BBB 30 outstanding Archies Limited Fund Based ICRA BBB 300 outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.