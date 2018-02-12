FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Company News
February 9, 2018 / 10:33 AM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 9

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings)
    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Designers Ltd                       ST FB Fac             ICRA A1+     300     Reaffirmed
Big Tiles                               Non-fund Based BG     ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
Electromech Material Handling           Non-fund based- LOC/BGICRA A3+     600     Reaffirmed
Systems (India) Pvt Ltd
K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills           Non-fund based- BG    ICRA A4      4.3     ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
Kss Abhishek Safety Systems             Non-fund Based        ICRA A2      40      Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Working Capital Fac                        from ICRA A3
removed from issuer not cooperating category
Lucky Ply & Laminates                   Non-fund Based –      ICRA A4      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Inland/Import LOC
Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd                 Non-fund Based –      ICRA A4      75      Reaffirmed
                                        Inland/Import LOC
Pankaj Steel Corporation                Non-fund based-       ICRA A4      80      ISSUER NOT
                                        Import LOC                                 COOPERATING
Pvr Ltd                                 CP                    ICRA A1+     1500    Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank              CD Programme          ICRA A1      5000    Assigned
Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd           Non-fund based        ICRA A3      15      Upgraded
                                        Working Capital Fac                        from ICRA A4+
Zeta Microns Llp                        Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      8       Assigned
Archies Limited                         Commercial Paper      ICRA A3+             Withdrawn

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Designers Ltd                       LT FB Fac             ICRA AA-     50      Reaffirmed
Big Tiles                               FB CC                 ICRA B+      45      Reaffirmed
Big Tiles                               FB TL                 ICRA B+      4.2     Reaffirmed
Big Tiles                               Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      92.1    Reaffirmed
                                                              /ICRA A4
Brisk Facilities (Sugar                 Fund based-Working    ICRA B       1050    Assigned
Division) Pvt Ltd                       Capital
Electromech Material Handling           Fund based-TL         ICRA BBB     200     Reaffirmed
Systems (India) Pvt Ltd
Electromech Material Handling           Fund based- Working   ICRA BBB     400     Reaffirmed
Systems (India) Pvt Ltd                 Capital Fac
Electromech Material Handling           Fund based-UnallocatedICRA BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Systems (India) Pvt Ltd
Ge Power India Ltd (Erstwhile           FBL                   ICRA AA      350
Alstom India Ltd)
Ge Power India Ltd (Erstwhile           LT/ST NonFBL          ICRA AA      26500
Alstom India Ltd)                                             /ICRA A1+
Ge Power India Ltd (Erstwhile           Unallocated           ICRA AA      5150
Alstom India Ltd)                                             /ICRA A1+
Indian School Finance Company           NCD 174 Programme     ICRA BBB-    1740    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Indian School Finance Company           Bk Lines              ICRA BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Indian School Finance Company           Issuer Rating         ICRA BBB-            Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills           Fund based - TL       ICRA B+      77.2    ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills           Fund based - CC       ICRA B+      150     ISSUER NOT
Pvt Ltd                                                                            COOPERATING
Kss Abhishek Safety Systems             Unallocated           ICRA BBB+    60      Upgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                       /A2                  from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-/A3
removed from issuer not cooperating category
Lucky Ply & Laminates                   FB – CC               ICRA BB      50      Reaffirmed
Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd                 FB – CC               ICRA BB      100     Reaffirmed
Prataap Snacks Ltd                      LT Fundbased CC       ICRA A+      160     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A
Prataap Snacks Ltd                      LT Fund based TL      ICRA A+      420     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A
Pvr Ltd                                 NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     3600    Reaffirmed
Pvr Ltd                                 Fund based-TL         ICRA AA-     2190    Reaffirmed
Rkc Infrabuilt                          Fund based-TL         ICRA B-      363     Revised from
(Tarapur-Khambhat) Road                                                            ICRA D
Project Pvt Ltd
Tirupati Cotton                         Fund Based- Working   ICRA BB      85      Issuer Not
                                        Capital Fac                                Cooperating
Tirupati Cotton                         Fund Based- TL        ICRA BB      15      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank              NCD Programme         ICRA A-      1170    outstanding
Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd           FB-Working Capital FacICRA BBB-    45      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd           FB – TL               ICRA BBB-    45      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd           Unallocated           ICRA         56.7    Upgraded
                                                              BBB-/ICRA A3         from ICRA
                                                                                   BB+/ICRA A4+
Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd                 Fund Based- CC        ICRA BB-     115     Issuer Not
                                        Working Capital                            Cooperating
Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd                 Fund Based- Inventory ICRA BB-     150     Issuer Not
                                        Funding Working                            Cooperating
                                        Capital
Zeta Microns Llp                        FB – TL               ICRA B       74.7    Assigned
Zeta Microns Llp                        FB – Working Capital  ICRA B       28      Assigned
                                        Fac
Archies Limited                         Non-fund Based        ICRA BBB     30      outstanding
Archies Limited                         Fund Based            ICRA BBB     300     outstanding
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.