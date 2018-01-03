RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 1

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Jan 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A3 20 Upgraded from ICRA A4+ Banas Stones Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4 6.5 - Review process is underway Bel Optronic Devices Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Bharti Telecom Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 55000 Assigned/ Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non-fund based- LOC** ICRA A4+ 70 Reaffirmed **One way interchangeability from letter of credit to buyer’s credit Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund based- Buyer’s ICRA A4+ 45 Reaffirmed credit Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Gh Induction India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A2 80 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate financing) Ltd ) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 outstanding (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate financing) Ltd ) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 outstanding (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate Ltd ) Jayco Synthetics One-time LOC ICRA A4 0 Withdrawn Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd Non-FBL Name of the ICRA A4 195 Reaffirmed rated entity Metro Ortem Ltd FB Limits ICRA A2 2.3 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4+ 20.5 Withdrawn (Erstwhile Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd) National Autoplast ST Non Fund Based ICRA D^ 15.5 Withdrawn ^ Rating Suspended Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Fund Based - Working ICRA A1+& 35000 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Fac -- (Proposed) & -under rating watch with developing implications Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-fund based - ICRA A1+& 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital 250 Fac & -under rating watch with developing implications Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP ICRA A1+& 35000 Reaffirmed Ltd & -under rating watch with developing implications Saravana Global Energy Ltd ST Fundbased limits ICRA D 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Saravana Global Energy Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA D 125 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A3+ 82.5 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A2+ 540 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational ST non FB Fac ICRA A2 100 - Trust ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata Power Co. Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned / outstanding Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd BG ICRA A4 70 - Review process is underway Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd Unallocated ICRA A4 30 - Review process is underway LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BB- 300 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING A M Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Fund based- TL ICRA BB- 1050 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING * ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Fund Based – TermLoansICRA BBB- 328.3 Upgraded from BB Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB- 350 Upgraded from BB Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 447.2 Upgraded from BB Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 324.7 Assigned ICRA A-(SO) Arqube Industries (India) Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 200 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA BB 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB 105 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bajaj Capital Ltd LT – CC ICRA BBB 35 Reaffirmed Bajaj Capital Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB 207.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Capital Ltd LT - Unallocated TL ICRA BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed Banas Stones Pvt Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BB- 55 - Review process is underway Banas Stones Pvt Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BB- 12.5 - Review process is underway Bel Optronic Devices Ltd LT – Fund Based / CC ICRA AA+ 400 Reaffirmed Bpr Infrastructure Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bpr Infrastructure Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Bpr Infrastructure Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 270 Reaffirmed C. Dinesh Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST FB limits ICRA BBB- 750 Reaffirmed ICRA A3 Champion Commercial Co. Ltd LT-CC ICRA BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Unallocated amount ICRA BB+ / 35 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+ Cherian Varkey Construction Non-fund - - Upgraded Company Pvt Ltd based-Working Capital from ICRA BBB Fac Cherian Varkey Construction Fund based- Working ICRA BBB+ 840 Upgraded Company Pvt Ltd Capital Fac 84.0 from ICRA BBB Cherian Varkey Construction Non-fund ICRA BBB+ / 1750 Upgraded Company Pvt Ltd based-Working Capital ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB / ICR A3+ Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 54.2 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 2.3 Reaffirmed /A4+ Della Adventure Amp; Resorts TL ICRA B+ 373.8 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Embassy Property Developments NCD ICRA 5540 - Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) rating watch with developing implications Embassy Property Developments NCD ICRA 1090 - Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) rating watch with developing implications Embassy Property Developments TL ICRA 10000 - Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) rating watch with developing implications Frostees Export (India) Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB 180 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Frostees Export (India) Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA BB 10 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Frostees Export (India) Pvt Ltd Untied limits ICRA BB 810 Downgraded from ICRA BB+/ ICRA A4+ Gh Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Gh Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 27.6 Reaffirmed Gna Gears Ltd Fund Based- TL ICRA BBB- 326.3 Reaffirmed Gna Gears Ltd Fund Based- Working ICRA BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Gna Gears Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 173.7 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 402.9 Assigned ICRA A-(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 28 Assigned ICRA C+(SO) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 outstanding (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate programme Ltd ) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 outstanding (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate Ltd ) Jayco Synthetics CC ICRA B+ 62.5 Upgraded from ICRA B Jayco Synthetics TL ICRA B+ 74.5 Upgraded from ICRA B Karnataka State Financial Bond Programme Fund ICRA 770 Reaffirmed Corporation based-TL AA-(SO) Kbr Agro Industries Fund Based- CC ICRA B 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Kbr Agro Industries Fund Based- TL ICRA B 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT, FB ICRA B- 250 Upgraded from ICRA C+ Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA C+ - 0 - Metro Ortem Ltd CC ICRA BBB+ 56.3 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd CC ICRA A- 1000 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd Unallocated TL ICRA A- - Reaffirmed Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd LT: FB Working ICRA BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd FBL ICRA BB 293.3 Withdrawn (Erstwhile Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd) National Autoplast TL ICRA D^ 140 Withdrawn ^ Rating Suspended National Autoplast LT Fund Based ICRA D^ 35 Withdrawn ^ Rating Suspended Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Fund Based - CC Fac ICRA AA+& 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd & -under rating watch with developing implications Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD ICRA AA+& - Withdrawn Ltd & -under rating watch with developing implications Radix Industries (India) Ltd FB limits ICRA BB 130 Reaffirmed Radix Industries (India) Ltd Non-FBL Unallocated ICRA - Reaffirmed BB/ICRA A4 Ravindra Energy Ltd Bk loan Ratings ICRA 293 - B-/ICRA A4 Review process is underway Ravindra Energy Ltd Bk loan Ratings ICRA Reaffirmed B-/ICRA A4 Riyan Paper Mill FB - Working Capital ICRA B+ 35 Assigned Facility Riyan Paper Mill FB - TL ICRA B+ 59 Assigned San Marine Fund based- Working ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed Capital Fac San Marine Fund based- Working ICRA BB 160 Reaffirmed Capital Fac - Proposed Saravana Global Energy Ltd TL ICRA D 287.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Saravana Global Energy Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Saravana Global Energy Ltd Proposed Fac ICRA D 37.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB 70 Reaffirmed Capital Fac 8.00 Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB 40 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Working-capital ICRA A- 880 Reaffirmed Fundbased Limits Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL ICRA A- 417 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 33 Reaffirmed Subrata Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational TL ICRA BBB+ 1300 - Trust ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational LT Fund based ICRA BBB+ 125 - Trust ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational Proposed facility ICRA BBB+ / 75 - Trust (LT/ST) ICRA A2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Surana Solar Ltd (Surana Bk loan Ratings ICRA 800 Issuer Not Ventures Ltd) BB+/ICRA A4+ Cooperating Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 50630 Reaffirmed Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC ICRA BB 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL ICRA BB 16 Issuer Not Cooperating Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB /A4 4 Issuer Not Cooperating Taurus Powertronics Pvt. Ltd CC ICRA B+ 20 - Review process is underway Valdel Engineers And Fund based- Working - - - Constructors Pvt Ltd Capital Fac Valdel Engineers And Non-fund - - - Constructors Pvt Ltd based-Working Capital Fac Valdel Engineers And Unallocated Limits ICRA A / - Reaffirmed Constructors Pvt Ltd ICRA A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.