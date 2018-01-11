FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 10
Sections
Featured
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Company Results
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
ASIA
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
January 10, 2018 / 10:39 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 10

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
   Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amazoone Ceramic Ltd                    ST Non FB limits      ICRA A3      55      Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd                 ST Non FB limits      ICRA A1      708.4   Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd                 CP Programme          ICRA A1+(SO) 400     outstanding
Aspire Home Finance                     CP Programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt            Non-fund Based –      ICRA D       210     Downgraded
Ltd                                     Working Capital Fac                        from ICRA A4
                                                                                   and removed 
                                                                                   from Issuer 
                                                                                   Not 
                                                                                   Cooperating
                                                                                   Category
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt          Unallocated Limits    ICRA A1 (SO) 110     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd           Fund Based Bk Limits  ICRA A1+     1500    @
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd           Non Fund Based Bk     ICRA A1+     700     @
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd           CP                    ICRA A1+     15000   @
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Withdrawn
                                        Financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme          ICRA A1+     7500    outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     12000   Withdrawn
                                        Financing)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     55000   outstanding
R.R. Infraa Construction                BG                    ICRA A4+     600     Upgraded
                                                                                   from       A4
Saideep Electricals                     Non FB Fac            ICRA A4      400     Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amazoone Ceramic Ltd                    LT FB TL              ICRA BBB-    38      Reaffirmed
Amazoone Ceramic Ltd                    LT FB CC              ICRA BBB-    105     Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd                 LT FB TL              ICRA A       240     Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd                 LT FB CC              ICRA A       2000    Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA A       171.6   Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance                     Bk Lines Programme    ICRA AA-     30000   outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Aspire Home Finance                     NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     19000   outstanding
Corporation Ltd
Aspire Home Finance                     Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA-     1000    outstanding
Corporation Ltd                         Programme
Aspire Home Finance                     Market Linked         PP-MLD       3000    outstanding
Corporation Ltd                         Debenture Programme   ICRA AA-
Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  FB TL                 ICRA B       165     Reaffirmed
removed from issuer not cooperating category
Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd                  FB Working Capital FacICRA B       5       Reaffirmed
removed from issuer not cooperating category
Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt            Fund Based – TL       ICRA D       2847.1  Downgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA C
                                                                                   and removed 
                                                                                   from Issuer 
                                                                                   Not 
                                                                                   Cooperating
                                                                                   Category
Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt            Fund Based – CC       ICRA D       1171.1  Downgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA C
                                                                                   and removed 
                                                                                   from Issuer 
                                                                                   Not 
                                                                                   Cooperating
                                                                                   Category
Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt            Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       158.2   Downgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA
                                                                                   C/ICRA A4 
                                                                                   and removed 
                                                                                   from Issuer 
                                                                                   Not 
                                                                                   Cooperating
                                                                                   Category
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt          LT FB TL              ICRA A(SO)   500     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt          LT FB CC              ICRA A(SO)   700     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Greentech Mega Food Park Pvt            Fund based-TL         ICRA BB-     300
Ltd
Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information.
India Infoline Finance Ltd              PTC                   ICRA         0       Withdrawn
-Robust Cv Trust Mar 2015                                     AAA(SO)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     2000    outstanding
                                        Programme
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            PTC Series A1         Prov ICRA    644.8   Final Rating
-Bran Cv Ifmr Capital 2017                                    A (SO)
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            PTC Series A2         Prov ICRA    13.9    Final Rating
-Bran Cv Ifmr Capital 2017                                    BBB (SO)
Oriental Aromatics Ltd                  LT - TL               ICRA BBB+    50      Withdrawn
Oriental Aromatics Ltd                  LT / ST - Fund        ICRA BBB+    320     Withdrawn
                                        Based/Non-FBL         /ICRA A2
Oriental Aromatics Ltd                  LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA BBB+    40      Withdrawn
                                        Limits                /ICRA A2
R.R. Infraa Construction                Overdraft facility    ICRA BB      400     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Rishabh Metals Amp; Chemicals           BLR                   ICRA BBB-    0
Pvt Ltd                                                       /A3
Review process in underway
Rnb International Pvt Ltd               LT Fund based-CC      ICRA B       0
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Saideep Electricals                     Fund based- TL Fac    ICRA BB      70      Assigned
Samvardhana Motherson                   NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     1200    Withdrawn
International Ltd
Samvardhana Motherson                   NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     4000    outstanding
International Ltd
Siddharth Carbochem Products            BLR                   ICRA BB+     0
Ltd                                                           /A4+
Review process is underway
Spandana Sphoorty Financial             PTC Series A          Prov ICRA    926.3   Final Rating
Ltd -Siri 10 2017                                             A+(SO)
St. George’S Education Society          LT – Fund Based/TL    ICRA BBB-    750     Reaffirmed
Swashryee Mahila Sakh Sahkari           Proposed Bk lines     ICRA B+      100     Withdrawn
Sanstha Maryadit
V-Guard Industries Ltd                  Bk loan ratings       ICRA]AA-     2448.7
                                                              /ICRA A1+
Review process is underway
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.