RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 10

(Repeating to add more ratings) Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazoone Ceramic Ltd ST Non FB limits ICRA A3 55 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd ST Non FB limits ICRA A1 708.4 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 400 outstanding Aspire Home Finance CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt Non-fund Based – ICRA D 210 Downgraded Ltd Working Capital Fac from ICRA A4 and removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Category Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA A1 (SO) 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA A1+ 1500 @ Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 700 @ Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 @ Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Withdrawn Financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 outstanding Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 12000 Withdrawn Financing) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 55000 outstanding R.R. Infraa Construction BG ICRA A4+ 600 Upgraded from A4 Saideep Electricals Non FB Fac ICRA A4 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazoone Ceramic Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BBB- 38 Reaffirmed Amazoone Ceramic Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd LT FB TL ICRA A 240 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd LT FB CC ICRA A 2000 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 171.6 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Bk Lines Programme ICRA AA- 30000 outstanding Corporation Ltd Aspire Home Finance NCD Programme ICRA AA- 19000 outstanding Corporation Ltd Aspire Home Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA- 1000 outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme Aspire Home Finance Market Linked PP-MLD 3000 outstanding Corporation Ltd Debenture Programme ICRA AA- Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B 165 Reaffirmed removed from issuer not cooperating category Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA B 5 Reaffirmed removed from issuer not cooperating category Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt Fund Based – TL ICRA D 2847.1 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA C and removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Category Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt Fund Based – CC ICRA D 1171.1 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA C and removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Category Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA D 158.2 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA C/ICRA A4 and removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Category Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt LT FB TL ICRA A(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt LT FB CC ICRA A(SO) 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Greentech Mega Food Park Pvt Fund based-TL ICRA BB- 300 Ltd Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. India Infoline Finance Ltd PTC ICRA 0 Withdrawn -Robust Cv Trust Mar 2015 AAA(SO) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 2000 outstanding Programme Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A1 Prov ICRA 644.8 Final Rating -Bran Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 A (SO) Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A2 Prov ICRA 13.9 Final Rating -Bran Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 BBB (SO) Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 50 Withdrawn Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT / ST - Fund ICRA BBB+ 320 Withdrawn Based/Non-FBL /ICRA A2 Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 40 Withdrawn Limits /ICRA A2 R.R. Infraa Construction Overdraft facility ICRA BB 400 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Rishabh Metals Amp; Chemicals BLR ICRA BBB- 0 Pvt Ltd /A3 Review process in underway Rnb International Pvt Ltd LT Fund based-CC ICRA B 0 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Saideep Electricals Fund based- TL Fac ICRA BB 70 Assigned Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme ICRA AA- 1200 Withdrawn International Ltd Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme ICRA AA- 4000 outstanding International Ltd Siddharth Carbochem Products BLR ICRA BB+ 0 Ltd /A4+ Review process is underway Spandana Sphoorty Financial PTC Series A Prov ICRA 926.3 Final Rating Ltd -Siri 10 2017 A+(SO) St. George’S Education Society LT – Fund Based/TL ICRA BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Swashryee Mahila Sakh Sahkari Proposed Bk lines ICRA B+ 100 Withdrawn Sanstha Maryadit V-Guard Industries Ltd Bk loan ratings ICRA]AA- 2448.7 /ICRA A1+ Review process is underway -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. Sub.