RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 16

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of January 15, 2018) Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analyser Instruments Company FB – TL ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts & Arts ST – Non-fund Based ICRA A4 4.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts & Arts ST – Unallocated ICRA A4 31.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dayal Steels Ltd Non-Fund based- BG# ICRA A4 23.8 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category #Interchangeable with LC one way only Dayal Steels Ltd Non-Fund based-LOC ICRA A4 8 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Assigned Financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 outstanding Jm Financial Amp; Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Amp; Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Amp; Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 outstanding Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Holdings Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ Withdrawn Holdings Ltd Financing) Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based LT – ICRA A1+@ 1050 - @: Under rating watch with negative implications Tgs Investment And Trade Pvt CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10500 assigned / Ltd outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analyser Instruments Company FB - Working Capital ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Analyser Instruments Company Non FB – ST Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Analyser Instruments Company Non FB – ST Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts & Arts LT – Fund Based/CC ICRA BB- 94 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA 105 Reaffirmed Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA]AA / 1415 Reaffirmed Capital Fac ICRA A1+; Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-BG/LC ICRA]AA / 1280 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+; Dayal Steels Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 68.2 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Future Corporate Resources Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- & 8900 Withdrawn ‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, FB Facility ICRA BBB- & 100 Withdrawn ‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- & 1500 Withdrawn ‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- & 2050 Withdrawn ‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- & 2500 Withdrawn ‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications Future Corporate Resources Ltd Principal PP-MLD ICRA 6000 Withdrawn Protected-Market BBB- & Linked Debenture Programme ‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications Karna International Facilities ICRA BB- Submitted its ‘No Default Statement’ , removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)