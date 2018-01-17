FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 16

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of January 15, 2018)
   Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Analyser Instruments Company            FB – TL               ICRA A4              Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Aztec Shiva Handicrafts & Arts          ST – Non-fund Based   ICRA A4      4.1     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Aztec Shiva Handicrafts & Arts          ST – Unallocated      ICRA A4      31.9    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Dayal Steels Ltd                        Non-Fund based- BG#   ICRA A4      23.8    Rating moved
                                                                                   to the
                                                                                  ‘Issuer Not 
                                                                                   Cooperating’ 
                                                                                   category
#Interchangeable with LC one way only
Dayal Steels Ltd                        Non-Fund based-LOC    ICRA A4      8       Rating moved
                                                                                   to the
‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Assigned
                                        Financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme          ICRA A1+     7500    outstanding
Jm Financial Amp; Investment            CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd            Financing)
Jm Financial Amp; Investment            CP programme          ICRA A1+     2000    outstanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
Jm Financial Amp; Investment            CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+             Withdrawn
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd            Financing)
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     15000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                CP programme          ICRA A1+     10000   outstanding
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+             Withdrawn
                                        Financing)
Jm Financial Products Ltd               CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     45000   Assigned
                                        Financing)
Jm Financial Products Ltd               CP programme          ICRA A1+     45000   outstanding
Jm Financial Products Ltd               CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+             Withdrawn
                                        Financing)
Jm Financial Properties And             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Holdings Ltd                            Financing)
Jm Financial Properties And             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+             Withdrawn
Holdings Ltd                            Financing)
Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt Ltd          Non-fund based LT –   ICRA A1+@    1050    -
@: Under rating watch with negative implications
Tgs Investment And Trade Pvt            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     10500   assigned /
Ltd                                                                                outstanding


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Analyser Instruments Company            FB - Working Capital  ICRA B+      10      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Facility
Analyser Instruments Company            Non FB – ST                                Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Analyser Instruments Company            Non FB – ST                                Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Aztec Shiva Handicrafts & Arts          LT – Fund Based/CC    ICRA BB-     94      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd                Fund based-TL         ICRA AA      105     Reaffirmed
Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd                Fund based- Working   ICRA]AA /    1415    Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Fac           ICRA A1+;
Cms Info Systems Pvt Ltd                Non-fund based-BG/LC  ICRA]AA /    1280    Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A1+;
Dayal Steels Ltd                        Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      68.2    Rating moved
                                                                                   to the
                                                                                  ‘Issuer Not 
                                                                                   Cooperating’ 
                                                                                   category
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          Long-TL               ICRA BBB- &  8900    Withdrawn
‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          LT, FB Facility       ICRA BBB- &  100     Withdrawn
‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          NCD Programme         ICRA BBB- &  1500    Withdrawn
‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          NCD Programme         ICRA BBB- &  2050    Withdrawn
‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          NCD Programme         ICRA BBB- &  2500    Withdrawn
‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications
Future Corporate Resources Ltd          Principal             PP-MLD ICRA  6000    Withdrawn
                                        Protected-Market      BBB- &
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
‘&’ denotes rating watch with developing implications
Karna International                     Facilities            ICRA BB-
Submitted its ‘No Default Statement’ ,  removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
