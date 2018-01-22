RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 19

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of January 18, 2018) Jan 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Bg Fastening And Engineering ST fund based ICRA A4+ 6 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Bg Fastening And Engineering ST Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 9.8 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt ST, Non-fund Based ICRA A2 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 4 Assigned Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd Non-fund Based – ICRA A2 52 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac Global Copper Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A4 5.9 Withdrawn Golani Brothers Non Fund based – BG ICRA A4+ 20 Withdrawn Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 2500 Assigned (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate financing) Ltd ) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 0 Withdrawn (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate financing) Ltd ) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 700 outstanding (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate Ltd ) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned (Erstwhile Chephis Capital financing) Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn (Erstwhile Chephis Capital financing) Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 0 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 500 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 6000 Assigned financing) India Infoline Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 0 Withdrawn financing) India Infoline Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 7000 outstanding Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Non-fund ICRA A2+ 3 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd based-Working Capital Fac Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund basedBG ICRA A4 812 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme ICRA A3 2000 Revised from ICRA A1 rating put on watch with developing implications Religare Housing Development ST Debt programme ICRA A3 200 Revised from Finance Corporation ICRA A1 rating continues to be under rating watch with developing implications State Bank Of India Certificates of ICRA A1+ 41500 outstanding Deposits Medium Term Deposits outstanding Sugam Parivahan Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based: BG ICRA A3+ 1.25 Reaffirmed Farmico Commodities Ltd Fund based - Buyer’s ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Wadhwani Credit Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.) Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST – FB ICRA A4+ 240 Issuer not cooperating Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 25 Issuer not cooperating Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST – Unallocated ICRA A4+ 2 Issuer not cooperating Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A2 255 Assigned/ LOC/Letter of Comfort outstanding Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A2 96.7 Outstanding Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Credit ICRA A2 42.8 Outstanding Exposure Limit Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Fund Based Export ICRA A2 Outstanding Packing Credit Zeco Aircon Ltd Non Fund based BG ICRA A2 150 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Aavas Financiers Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AA 107.67 Assigned (Erstwhile Au Housing Finance (SO) Ltd) confirmed as final Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 13 Reaffirmed Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 5 Reaffirmed Adarsh Shikshan Sansthan LT FB – TL ICRA BB 23 Withdrawn Bettiah Municipal Council Issuer Rating ICRA B+ Nil Assigned Bg Fastening And Engineering LT fund based- CC ICRA BB 7.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Bg Fastening And Engineering LT unallocated ICRA BB 6.8 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Bg Fastening And Engineering LT fund based- TL ICRA BB 4.9 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt LT, FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt LT, Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 25.5 Assigned Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 10 Assigned Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA BBB+ / 24 Reaffirmed Fac ICRA A2 outlook revised from to negative Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd FB and Non-fund Based ICRA BBB+ / 20 Reaffirmed – Working Capital Fac ICRA A2 outlook revised from to negative Focal Energy Solar India Pvt FB - TL ICRA BBB 26 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Focal Energy Solar India Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 2 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Focal Energy Solar One India Fund based-TL ICRA BBB+ 106 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Focal Energy Solar One India Fund based- CC ICRA BBB+ 3.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Focal Energy Solar One India Unallocated limits ICRA BBB+ 0.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Global Copper Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA B 10 Withdrawn Global Copper Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA B 8.75 Withdrawn Golani Brothers Fund based – CC ICRA BB 5 Withdrawn Hpm Infra Llp Proposed Non ICRA BB- 15 Withdrawn Convertible Hpm Infra Llp Unallocated limits ICRA BB- / 80 Assigned ICRA A4 Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 50 outstanding (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate programme Ltd ) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 700 outstanding (Erstwhile Iifl Real Estate Ltd ) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 300 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 500 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital programme Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 200 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital protected market AA Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 2550 outstanding (Erstwhile Chephis Capital protected market AA Markets Ltd) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 100 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 1000 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 5775 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 2510 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 500 outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 500 outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 100 outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA D(SO) 4.1 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA C-(SO) to Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA D(SO) 76.17 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA C+(SO) to Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Fund based- CC ICRA A- 62 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Fund based – TL ICRA A- 15 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Fund based – ICRA A- 50 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 64.48 Upgraded from ICRA A-(SO) Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) 79.66 Upgraded from ICRA A-(SO) Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) 81.4 Upgraded from ICRA A-(SO) Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 1.77 Upgraded from ICRA BB+(SO) Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA 1.39 Reaffirmed BBB-(SO) Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA 1.81 Upgraded BBB+(SO) from ICRA BB+(SO) Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B 3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund based- ICRA B 1 - Unallocated Limit ISSUER NOT COOPERATING North Delhi Municipal Issuer Rating ICRA BB+ Nil Assigned Corporation Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme ICRA BBB 1000 Revised from ICRA A rating continues to be under rating watch with developing implications Religare Finvest Ltd Bk Limits ICRA BBB 12000 Revised from ICRA A rating put on watch with developing implications Religare Housing Development Long- Term/ ST Bk ICRA BBB/ 1200 Revised from Finance Corporation Limits ICRA A3 ICRA A/ ICRA A1 rating continues to be under rating watch with developing implications Religare Housing Development Sub. Debt Programme ICRA BBB 0 Revised from Finance Corporation ICRA A rating put on watch with developing implications Rural Fairprice Wholesale Ltd LT – Proposed NCD Provisional 320 Assigned Programme ICRA BBB- (SO) S.V. Patel Amp; Sons Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 0.73 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S.V. Patel Amp; Sons Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 6.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Siddhi Cotton Ginning Amp; Fund based- CC ICRA B+ 8 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Siddhi Cotton Industries Fund based- CC ICRA B+ 12 Reaffirmed Sparkle Terminal And Towage NCD Provisional 100 - Services Ltd ICRA AA-(SO) Stable State Bank Of India Basel III Compliant ICRA 8000 Assigned Tier I Bonds AA+(hyb) State Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 785 outstanding Programme State Bank Of India Basel III Compliant ICRA 15743 outstanding Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb)( Stable) Subhamasthu Shopping Mall LT - Fund Based-CC ICRA B+ 6.5 Withdrawn Sugam Parivahan Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL ICRA BBB 1.13 Reaffirmed outlook revised to Positive from Stable Sugam Parivahan Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC ICRA BBB 23.75 Reaffirmed outlook revised to Positive from Stable Sugam Parivahan Pvt Ltd Unallocated TL FB ICRA BBB 3.87 Reaffirmed limits Non-FBL outlook revised to Positive from Stable - - - Synmedic Laboratories TL ICRA BBB- 28 Reaffirmed outlook revised from to negative Synmedic Laboratories FB – Working Capital ICRA BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Fac outlook revised from to negative Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 24.77 Upgraded to from ICRA A- SO) Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 2.09 Upgraded to from ICRA BB (SO) Voltas Ltd FB / Non-fund based ICRA AA/ 3500 Reaffirmed Bk Fac ICRA A1+ outlook revised to Positive from Stable Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bond Programme ICRA AA(SO) 80 Reaffirmed Fund (Government Of Tamilnadu) Ds-Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT-TL ICRA BBB 450 Reaffirmed Ds-Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT-Fund ICRA BBB 270 Reaffirmed Based-Overdraft Everest Gold Mart Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB 200 Review process is underway Farmico Commodities Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.) Farmico Commodities Ltd Non-fund based – BG* ICRA B+ Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt. Ltd.) *sublimit of cash credit Khedut Decor Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 100 Review process is underway L&T Transportation BLR ICRA AA 776 Infrastructure Ltd Review process is underway Mirae Asset Global Investment Mirae Asset Savings ICRA AAAmfs Management (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Review process is underway Multistone Granito (P) Ltd BLR ICRA B/ A4+ 488.2 Review process is underway Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC ICRA BB 100 Withdrawn Issuer not cooperating Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL ICRA BB 174.8 Withdrawn Issuer not cooperating Roots Corporation Ltd TL ICRA A 1500 Issuer not cooperating Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA B 119 Review process is underway Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B 41 Review process is underway Team Krian Fund based - Working ICRA BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Capital Fac The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB- 550 Assigned/ Co. Ltd /A3 outstanding enhanced from Rs. 50.00 CR Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BBB+ 522.5 Assigned/ outstanding Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA BBB+ 640 Outstanding Zeco Aircon Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB 150 Issuer not cooperating Zeco Aircon Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BBB 450 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)