RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 22

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Jan 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme - (for ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned IPO financing) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement East Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Withdrawn Design Creation Interchangeable Limit ICRA A4 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 651.8 Downgraded from ICRA A2+ Madras Medical Mission ST: FB ICRA A4 433 Reaffirmed Madras Medical Mission ST: Non-FB ICRA A4 129.6 Reaffirmed Mangalore Cashew Industries ST - Fund based – ICRA A4 90 outstanding Packing Credit Metro Ortem Ltd FB Limits ICRA A2 2.3 outstanding Metro Ortem Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 93.8 outstanding Metro Tyres Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 500 outstanding Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Fund based- Working ICRA A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Ventures Pvt Ltd Capital Fac Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ventures Pvt Ltd Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Non-fund based ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Ventures Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) National Bank For Agricultural CP ICRA A1+ 400000 Assigned/ And Rural Development (Nabard) Outstanding Ocl India Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 3000 Withdrawn Peyush Traders Non FB limit LT / ST ICRA A4+ 60 Reaffirmed - Unallocated (Enhanced from 4.00 cr) Rakhecha Securities Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4 200 Reaffirmed Fac Sharekhan Bnp Paribas CP programme (for ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned Financial Services Pvt Ltd IPO financing) Sharekhan Bnp Paribas CP programme (for ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Financial Services Pvt Ltd IPO financing) Sharekhan Bnp Paribas CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Financial Services Pvt Ltd Space Textiles Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Space Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sharadha Timbers Non-FBL ICRA A4 167.5 Assigned/ outstanding Tata Motors Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Zenica Performance Cars Pvt Ltd ST -Non-Fund Based ICRA A3 100 Reaffirmed B. Sorabji BLR ICRA A4 140 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in giving information Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned / Outstanding Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LOC ICRA A1+ 1590 Outstanding Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd Packing Credit ICRA A1+ 250 Outstanding Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A1 Provisional 570.5 Withdrawn Ltd ICRA A1+ Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A2 Provisional 614.9 Withdrawn Ltd ICRA A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt ICRA AA(hyb) 7000 Outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 160000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA+ 15000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 25000 Outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk lines ICRA AA+/ 182350 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Aye Finance Pvt Ltd- Vivriti PTC Series A1-(a) Provisional 150 Assigned Pereira 001 2018 ICRA A-(SO) Aye Finance Pvt Ltd- Vivriti PTC Series A1-(b) Provisional 85 Assigned Pereira 001 2018 ICRA A-(SO) Aye Finance Pvt Ltd- Vivriti PTC Series A2 Provisional 16.6 Assigned Pereira 001 2018 ICRA BBB-(SO) Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd TL LT - Unallocated ICRA A+ 949.2 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.92.50 crore) Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 70 Assigned Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits TL ICRA BB- 40 Assigned CC Fac Blyth Wind TL ICRA BB- 1350 revised from ICRA D Camden Industries Ltd NCD Programme 1 ICRA AAA 1000 Withdrawn (SO) Camden Industries Ltd NCD Programme 2 ICRA AAA 3400 Withdrawn (SO) D K Continental Proposed Unallocated ICRA BB+ 250 Withdrawn Limits /ICRA A4+ Dalmia Cement East Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 65.2 Outstanding Dalmia Cement East Ltd TL ICRA A+ 2334.8 Outstanding Dalmia Cement East Ltd FB/ Non-FBL ICRA A+ / 1650 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Design Creation FB- CC ICRA BB- 300 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Destination Industrial Parks TL ICRA BBB 125 Assigned Pvt Ltd India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs ICRA AAA 180000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd programme India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed Bonds/ ICRA 16000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Debt programme AAA(SO) Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 1405.1 Downgraded from ICRA A- Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB+ 2000 / ICRA A2 Downgraded from ICRA A /ICRA A2+ Jd Overseas Proposed Unallocated ICRA BB+ 250 Withdrawn Limits /ICRA A4+ Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 5000 Outstanding (SO) Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 2050 Outstanding (SO) Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 1930 Outstanding (SO) Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 4800 Assigned ICRA AA- (SO) Madras Medical Mission LT: FB ICRA B+ 349.4 Reaffirmed Majhaulia Sugar Industries Pvt FBL ICRA BBB+ 900 Ltd Rating downgraded from ICRA A- Mangalore Cashew Industries LT - Fund based - CC ICRA BB 230.7 Assigned/ outstanding Mangalore Cashew Industries LT - Fund based - TL ICRA BB 29.3 Assigned/ outstanding Merlin Real Estate Llp Merlin Waterfront ICRA Reaffirmed project Kolkata Six-Star Metro Ortem Ltd CC ICRA BBB+ 54 outstanding Metro Ortem Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 99.9 outstanding Metro Tyres Ltd CC ICRA A- 1000 outstanding Metro Tyres Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 212.5 outstanding Metro Tyres Ltd TL ICRA A- 37.5 outstanding Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Fund based-TL ICRA BB 3174 Reaffirmed Ventures Pvt Ltd Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Unallocated Fac ICRA BB / 16 Reaffirmed Ventures Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 1110 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 31460 Outstanding And Rural Development (Nabard) Ocl India Ltd NCD ICRA AA 240 Withdrawn Ocl India Ltd TL ICRA AA 4587.9 outstanding Ocl India Ltd NCD ICRA AA 6000 outstanding Ocl India Ltd FB Limits ICRA AA / 4000 outstanding ICRA A1+ Ocl India Ltd Non-FBL ICRA AA / 3510 outstanding ICRA A1+ Peyush Traders FB limit ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.00 cr) Rakhecha Securities Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Term -Loan Fac ICRA BBB 206.7 Reaffirmed Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA BBB 1350 Reaffirmed Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Proposed Fac ICRA BBB 62.9 Reaffirmed Sri Sharadha Timbers FB Limits ICRA B+ 20 outstanding Tata Motors Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 22500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA AA 90000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 2500 Withdrawn Tata Motors Ltd LT / ST, Non FB Fac ICRA AA /A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Zenica Cars India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Zenica Performance Cars Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CC ICRA A+ 3500 Outstanding Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1969.3 Outstanding Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd BG ICRA A+ 50 Outstanding Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 367.5 Outstanding Polydrug Laboratories Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ / 555 - ICRA A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Prithvi Developers Bk Fac ICRA D 80 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A3 Provisional 1272.9 Withdrawn Ltd ICRA AAA Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A4 Provisional 1367.8 Withdrawn Ltd ICRA AAA Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A5 Provisional 1337.9 Withdrawn Ltd ICRA AAA Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A6 Provisional 1085.9 Withdrawn Ltd ICRA AAA Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A7 Provisional 2740.5 Withdrawn Ltd ICRA AAA Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility Provisional 557.4 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 