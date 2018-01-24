RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 23

(Repeating to add more ratings) Jan 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital First Ltd CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 30000 - Capital First Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 30000 - Capital First Ltd CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 300000 - Capital First Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 30000 - Dinodia Fashion ST fund based ICRA A4 60 - Issuer delayed in giving information Eastern Surgical Company ST fundbased ICRA A4 55 Review Process is underway Eastern Surgical Company ST nonfund based ICRA A4 15 Review Process is underway Idfc Bank Ltd CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 300000 - Idfc Bank Ltd CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 300000 - Idfc Bank Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 30000 - Idfc Bank Ltd CP Programme Current ICRA A1+ 30000 - Rated Itarsi Oils And Flours Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A3+ 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based – ICRA A2 107.5 Assigned EPC/PCFC Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST: Non-fund based – ICRA A2 300 Assigned LOC Kent Ro Systems Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A1+ 50 Review Process is underway Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 125630^ outstanding limits ^Long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 8,985.00 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 13,515.00 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 outstanding Pab Organics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4+ 40 Withdrawn Pab Organics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG ICRA A4+ 2.5 Withdrawn Paxal Corporation ST-LOC ICRA A4 110 Issuer not cooperating Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd ST, nonfund based ICRA A4 7.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Religare Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1 Withdrawn Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A3 4000 rating continues to be under watch with developing implications Religare Securities Ltd CP programme ICRA A3 12000 revised to ICRA A3, rating continues to be on watch with developing implications Religare Securities Ltd ST Bk Lines ICRA A3 6000 rating continues to be under watch with developing implications Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd No Default Statement ICRA]A4 Removed from the ISSUER NOT COOPERATING The company’s rating was moved to the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’ category in November, 2017. S.K.T Textile Mills ST, Fund based (sub ICRA A4+ limit) Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process underway S.K.T Textile Mills Non fund based ICRA A4+ 2.5 facility (ST) PTC Series A1 PTC Series A2 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process underway Sanghamithra Rural Financial MFI Grading M2 0 Assigned Services Santosh Starch Products Ltd Fund Based-Export ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT Packing Credit COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Santosh Starch Products Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Santosh Starch Products Ltd Non Fund Based- ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT Foreign Bill COOPERATING* Discounting *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Sasken Technologies Ltd FB- Working Capital ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Sasken Fac Communication Technologies Ltd) Sasken Technologies Ltd Non-fund ICRA A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Sasken based-Working Capital Communication Technologies Ltd) Fac Segam Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 30 Assigned United Breweries Ltd Fund based (inter- ICRA A1+ 6000# Reaffirmed 600.00# changeable) Fac – ST # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,380.00 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 1500# Reaffirmed (inter- 150.00# changeable) Fac – ST # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,380.00 crore United Breweries Ltd CP – Short 500.00 ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Term Rating Action United Telelinks (Bangalore) Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A2+ 3000 Assigned Ltd Wil Car Wheels Ltd ST: Unallocated ICRA A1 600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alapatt Jewellery (House Of Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 55 Reaffirmed Alapatt) Capital Fac Brilliant Spaces Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA D 325 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Brilliant Spaces Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA D 25 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Capital First Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 472821.2 - Capital First Ltd NCD Programme Capital ICRA AAA 472821.2 - First Limited Cyber Pearl Information NCD ICRA BBB 1750 Reaffirmed Technology Park Pvt Ltd Cyber Pearl Information Non- Convertible ICRA BBB 750 Reaffirmed Technology Park Pvt Ltd Debenture Sl. Eastern Surgical Company LT fundbased ICRA BB 1 - Review Process is underway Eastern Surgical Company LT nonfund based LT ICRA BB 40 - Review Process is underway Eastern Surgical Company Unallocated ICRA BB 9 - Review Process is underway G R Constructions TL ICRA D 260 - Issuer delayed in giving information Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 64 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Gsco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Non Fund basedBG ICRA BB+ 400 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Hardik Textiles Pvt Ltd Working-Capital Limit ICRA B+ 86 - Issuer delayed in giving information Hardik Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LongTerm ICRA B+ 14 - Facility Issuer delayed in giving information Hariharan Spinners (I) Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 75.6 Assigned Hariharan Spinners (I) Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 84.4 Assigned Hariharan Spinners (I) Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B 10 Assigned Idfc Bank Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 472821.2- Idfc Bank Ltd NCD Programme Capital ICRA AAA 472821.2- First Limited Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 461.2 Provisional Pvt Ltd rating of ICRA A(SO) confirmed as final Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 43.4 Provisional Pvt Ltd rating of ICRA BBB(SO) confirmed as final Itarsi Oils And Flours Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Itarsi Oils And Flours Pvt Ltd Unallocated – LT ICRA BBB 16.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Itarsi Oils And Flours Pvt Ltd FBL CC ICRA BBB 1450 ISSUER NOT /A3+ COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA D(SO) Rating Ltd downgraded from ICRA C+(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA D(SO) Rating Ltd downgraded from ICRA C-(SO) Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based – CC ICRA BBB+ 27.5 Assigned Kent Ro Systems Ltd LT FB ICRA AA- 100 Review Process is underway Kent Ro Systems Ltd LT non-fund based ICRA AA- 5 Review Process is underway Klr Industries Ltd FBL ICRA D 285 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Klr Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 125 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works FB Fac ICRA A+ 400 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme (public ICRA AA 10508 outstanding placement) - unallocated Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 outstanding (private placement) - unallocated Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 4751 Withdrawn Muthoot Finance Ltd TL ICRA AA 2000 outstanding Muthoot Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk ICRA AA 97370^ outstanding limits ^Long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 8,985.00 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 13,515.00 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme (public ICRA AA 41505.4 outstanding placement) Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA 5513.6 outstanding programme Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme (public ICRA AA 19492 Assigned placement) Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Assigned (private placement) Pab Organics Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA BB+ 44.7 Withdrawn Pab Organics Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA BB+ 120 Withdrawn Paxal Corporation LT-CC ICRA B 80 Issuer not cooperating Phoenix Conveyor Belt India Fund based ICRA AA- / 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Pcbipl) ICRA A1+ Phoenix Conveyor Belt India Non-fund based ICRA AA- / 1480 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Pcbipl) ICRA A1+ Piramal Sunteck Realty Pvt Ltd TL - Proposed ICRA A- 1000 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 2.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC ICRA B+ 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL ICRA B+ 1.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Religare Securities Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA A Withdrawn on watch with developing implications S.K.T Textile Mills LT, TL ICRA BB+ 160.8 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process underway S.K.T Textile Mills LT, Fund based ICRA BB+ 160 facility Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process underway S.K.T Textile Mills LT, fund based ICRA BB+ 12.9 (proposed facility) Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process underway Santosh Starch Products Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Santosh Starch Products Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 36.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Segam Tiles Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 300 Assigned Segam Tiles Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 100 Assigned Shree Bhagwati Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Name of the ICRA B/ICRA 120 rated entity A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Shubham Housing Development Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 10000 upgraded Finance Company Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Shubham Housing Development NCD Programme ICRA BBB+ 1000 upgraded Finance Company Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Sms Vidhyut Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA B+ 77.6 Withdrawn Sms Vidhyut Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 22.4 Withdrawn Svp Builders (I) Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 526 Reaffirmed Svp Builders (I) Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 474 Reaffirmed United Breweries Ltd TL – LT ICRA AA 1300 Upgraded from ICRA AA- United Breweries Ltd Fund based (inter- ICRA AA 6000# Upgraded 600.00# changeable) from ICRA AA- Fac – LT # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,380.00 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based ICRA AA 1500# Upgraded (inter- 150.00# from ICRA AA- changeable) Fac – LT # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,380.00 crore Wil Car Wheels Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA A- 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 