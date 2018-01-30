RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 29

(Repeating to add more ratings) Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 95 Reaffirmed Altech Infrastructure (India) ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4 340 - Pvt. Ltd. Issuer not cooperating Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Dolphin Marine Foods and FB – FDBP / FIDBP** ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Processors (India) Pvt Ltd and removed from non cooperation category **Sublimit of FDBP/FUDBP Dolphin Marine Foods and FB – Packing Credit ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Processors (India) Pvt Ltd and removed from non cooperation category Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-fund basedBG ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-fund ICRA]A1+ 320 outstanding (SO) Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL - ST ICRA A4 150 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated - - - General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based ICRA A4+ 300 Reaffirmed General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based ICRA A4+ 57 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST Limits- Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 34400 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST – Commercial 100 ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Paper programme Housing Development Finance CP programme ICRA A1+ 750000 outstanding Corporation Ltd Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based ICRA A4+ 1900 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Indian Products Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund based ICRA A4+ 320 Rating from ICRA A4 Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A4+ 103.8 Assigned L & T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd) financing) L & T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile CP Programme ICRA A1+ 185000 outstanding Family Credit Ltd) L & T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) L & T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 outstanding L & T Infrastructure Finance CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Co. Ltd financing) L & T Infrastructure Finance CP Programme ICRA A1+ 110000 outstanding Co. Ltd Madras Fertilizers Ltd ST; Non FB Fac ICRA A4 3300 Reaffirmed P.D. Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Seva Samithi MFI Grading M3+ Assigned Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ICRA A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting ICRA A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt ST – unallocated ICRA A1 1000 Assigned Ltd Sarjan Infracon Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based: ICRA A4+ 440 Assigned BG Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd Fund based facility ICRA A3 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A3 30 Reaffirmed facility Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 95 Reaffirmed Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Tempsens Instruments (India) Non-fund Based – LOC ICRA A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unique Structures And Towers Non-fund Based - ICRA A4+ 927 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital Fac Vaishnavi Rice Industries BG ICRA A1 30 Reaffirmed Veer Oil And General Mills FBL - LT ICRA A4 165 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A2+, 5 # MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Fixed deposit MAAA outstanding Corporation Ltd programme L & T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed MAA+ 1000 outstanding Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Agro Foods LT-CC ICRA B+ 230 - Issuer not cooperating Aditya Agro Foods LT-Unallocated ICRA B+ 40 - Issuer not cooperating Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 165 Reaffirmed Altech Infrastructure (India) LT: Fund based Limits ICRA B+ 737 - Pvt. Ltd. Issuer not cooperating Altech Infrastructure (India) LT:Unallocated LimitsICRA B+ 23 - Pvt. Ltd. Issuer not cooperating Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA B 60 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA B 1.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA B 4.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Bansal Food (India) CC ICRA B + 450 - Issuer not cooperating Bansal Food (India) TL ICRA B + 450 - Issuer not cooperating Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd LT Fund based ICRA A+ 59490 Upgraded Dolphin Marine Foods Amp; FB – TL - - Processors (India) Pvt Ltd Dolphin Marine Foods Amp; FB – CC FB ICRA B- 20 Downgraded Processors (India) Pvt Ltd from ICRA B and removed from non cooperation category Dolphin Marine Foods Amp; Unallocated ICRA B- / 40 Downgraded Processors (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 from ICRA B / ICRA A4 and removed from non cooperation category Engineering Projects (India) Non-fund Based - ICRA AA- / 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital ICRA A1+ Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd - Rashford PTC Series A1 Provisional Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 150 Upgraded from ICRA B/ ICRA A4 Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA B Removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 rating of ICRA A(SO) confirmed as final Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FB Limits [ICRA AA- 480 outstanding (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT – TL (S) ICRA AA- 200 Assigned (S) Forbes Technosys Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 250 outstanding (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT – TL ICRA AA- 390 outstanding (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 350 rating of ICRA AA- (SO) confirmed as final Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - LT ICRA B 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated - LT ICRA B 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Long/ST ICRA B /A4 60 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Gimpex Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 2550 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Gimpex Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA BB+ 1900 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Gimpex Pvt Ltd LT (sub-limit) Fac ICRA BB+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Limits- TL ICRA AA- 41621.5 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Limits-FB ICRA AA- 3130 Upgraded from ICRA A+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating - ICRA AA- - Upgraded from ICRA A+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA AA- 21428.5 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Hari Construction And FB Limits ICRA BBB 100 Associates Pvt Ltd Rating reaffirmed and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Hari Construction And Non FB Limits ICRA BBB / 400 Associates Pvt Ltd ICRA A3+ Rating reaffirmed and removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Housing Development Finance NCDs programme ICRA AAA 350000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs programme ICRA AAA 1578392 outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated debt ICRA AAA 55000 outstanding Corporation Ltd programme Housing Development Finance Issuer rating ICRA AAA outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Bk lines ICRA AAA / 350000 outstanding Corporation Ltd ICRA A1+ Indian Products Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based - ICRA BB+ Upgraded sublimit from ICRA BB Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA B+ 100 Review process is underway Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated LimitsICRA B+ 25 Review process is underway J.I Enterprise LT: FBL ICRA B 64.4 Issuer not cooperating J.I Enterprise LT: Unallocated LimitsICRA B 25.6 Issuer not cooperating Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB+ 200 Assigned Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd EPC (Sub-Limit of CC) ICRA BB+ Assigned Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB+ / 6.2 Assigned ICRA A4+ Khatu Shyam Ji Tollways Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Khatu Shyam Ji Tollways Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BBB- 10 Reaffirmed L & T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Programme L & T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 65190 outstanding Family Credit Ltd) L & T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+ 6817 outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Issuance) L & T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Programme L & T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 1000 outstanding Programme L & T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 52500 outstanding L & T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 outstanding Programme L & T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 29000 outstanding /ICRA A1+ L & T Infrastructure Finance Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 4000 outstanding Co. Ltd Programme L & T Infrastructure Finance NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 60340 outstanding Co. Ltd L & T Infrastructure Finance NCD (Infra Bonds) ICRA AA+ 16650.3 outstanding Co. Ltd Programme L & T Infrastructure Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 17000 outstanding Co. Ltd Programme L & T Infrastructure Finance Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 70000 outstanding Co. Ltd /ICRA A1+ Mandava Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (NCD-1) ICRA AAA 2800 Withdrawn (SO) Mandava Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (NCD-2) ICRA AAA 770 outstanding (SO) Madras Fertilizers Ltd LT; FB Fac ICRA C 1914 Reaffirmed Madras Fertilizers Ltd LT; Proposed FB Fac ICRA C 28.4 Reaffirmed Mahadev Weaving Industries Llp FB – CC ICRA B- 25 Assigned Mahadev Weaving Industries Llp FB – TL ICRA B- 84.6 Assigned Mahadev Weaving Industries Llp Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 10.4 Assigned Mini Hotels & Projects Bk loan Ratings ICRA B / 65 - ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating One Capitall Ltd TL ICRA BB 900 Reaffirmed Orra Fine Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB / Non-FB ICRA A-(SO) 1050 - Fac /ICRA A2+ (SO) P.D. Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB+ 130 Reaffirmed P.D. Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Png Tollway Ltd TL ICRA D 11989.1 Issuer not cooperating Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd FB-TL ICRA D 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd FB-CC ICRA D 175 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information R.S. Motors Pvt Ltd CC - 350 Rajendra Singh Bhamboo TL ICRA BB+ 360 Reaffirmed Tollways Pvt Ltd Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Tollways Pvt Ltd Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt LT – unallocated ICRA A 1000 Assigned Ltd Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL - LT ICRA B 75 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated - LT ICRA B 8.8 - Rating continues to remain in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sarjan Infracon Pvt Ltd FB: Working Capital ICRA BB+ 40 Assigned Limits S. M. Steels Bk Loans ICRA 500 Review BB/ICRA A4 process is underway Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB 5 Reaffirmed / ICRA A4 Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund based – ICRA 150 Reaffirmed optionally BB convertible debentureBD** **Overdraft facility against book debts Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FB ICRA BBB+ 647.1 # Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT / ST Unallocated - - - Limits Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT / ST, Non- FBL ICRA A- / 400 Reaffirmed 64 ICRA A2+ Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT / ST, FB / ICRA A- / 590 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based - ICRA A2+ Limits LT / ST 1 Unallocated Limits Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT / ST, FB Limits ICRA 200 Reaffirmed A-/ICRA A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)