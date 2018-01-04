RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 3

(Repeating to add more ratings) Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A3 797.5 Assigned Bhuruka Gases Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A3 - - Bhuruka Gases Ltd Non-fund ICRA A3+ 25 Upgraded based-Working Capital from ICRA A3 Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - ICRA A1+ 257.3 Upgraded Working Capital Fac from ICRA A1 Caspian Impact Investments Pvt ST Fund based- ICRA A2 200 outstanding Ltd Working Capital Fac Daawat Foods Ltd NFBL-LC/Bg ICRA A2+ 70 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA A2+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Geetanjali University Non-fund based – BG ICRA A3 50 Assigned Idl Explosives Ltd Non-Fund based- LC/BG ICRA A3+ 340 Reaffirmed Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd ST, FB Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 87 Assigned Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based- ICRA A4+ 10 outstanding Bk Fac Lt Foods Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 720 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Magna Projects Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- ICRA A3 - Reaffirmed Working Capital Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A3 805 Revised from ICRA A3+ Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50 outstanding Nature Bio-Foods Ltd NFBL-LC/BG ICRA A2+ 20 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA A2+ 10 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Pm Cars Pvt. Ltd. Non Fund based - BG - ICRA A4 2 Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt NFBL-LC/BG ICRA A2+ 20 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A3+ Restoration Engineers BG ICRA A4 67.5 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt LOC ICRA A4 - 950 Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Siddhartha Bronze Product Pvt Non-FBL Trust Name ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Strides Shasun Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ & 8900 Outstanding Strides Shasun Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ & 5200 Outstanding Strides Shasun Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA A1+ & 6244.1 Outstanding Tangerine Design Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A3 585 Revised from ICRA A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 455 Assigned Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB- / 17.5 Assigned ICRA A3 Bhuruka Gases Ltd LOC ICRA BBB 1010 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Bhuruka Gases Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB 35 Upgraded Capital Fac from ICRA BBB- Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA A+ 248.7 Reaffirmed Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based - Working ICRA A+ 175 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+/A1+ 239 Reaffirmed / Upgraded from ICRA A1 Blyth Wind Park Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 1350 Revised from ICRA BBB- Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Fund based – TL ICRA BBB 550 Assigned Ltd Caspian Impact Investments Pvt NCD Programme ICRA BBB 800 outstanding Ltd Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 70 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 11.7 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility Provisional 135.6 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd ICRA A Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A Provisional 4171.4 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd ICRA AAA Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA A- 3539 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Daawat Foods Ltd TL ICRA A- 315 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 1250 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Delite Cables Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 40 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Delite Cables Pvt Ltd BG ICRA D 45 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Delite Cables Pvt Ltd LT/ ST unallocated ICRA D/ D 35 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Gayatri Hi Tech Hotels Ltd Fund based/ CC ICRA D 1800 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hi Tech Hotels Ltd Fund based TL ICRA D 4911 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hi Tech Hotels Ltd Non fund based ICRA D 268 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hi Tech Hotels Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 11 Reaffirmed Geetanjali University FB – TL ICRA BBB- 50 Assigned Idl Explosives Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Idl Explosives Ltd Fund based/Non-fund ICRA BBB 300 Reaffirmed based- Working Capital Fac Idl Explosives Ltd Non-fund based- ICRA BBB-/ 700 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac ICRA A3 Outlook on long-term rating revised from Stable to Positive Idl Explosives Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB-/ 80 Reaffirmed ICRA A3 Outlook on long-term rating revised from Stable to Positive Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd LT, fund based- Bk FacICRA BB+ 40 outstanding Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd LT/ ST -Unallocated ICRA BB+ 23.4 Assigned Fac /A4+ /Outstanding Kirtilal M. Shah Unallocated Limit - - - 1.28 Kirtilal M. Shah FB – Post-shipment ICRA 475.4 Reaffirmed credit B+/ICRA A4 Kirtilal M. Shah FB – Pre-shipment ICRA 233 Reaffirmed credit B+/ICRA A4 Late Shri Vishnu Waman Thakur Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 104.1 - Charitable Trust Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Lt Foods Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA A- 9026.2 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Lt Foods Ltd TL ICRA A- 925 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Lt Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 1700 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 380.2 Assigned ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 20 Assigned ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 7 Assigned ICRA AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 23 Assigned ICRA BBB- Magna Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Magna Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund based- ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Working - Capital Fac Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL - - - Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 49.9 Revised from ICRA BBB Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 117.7 Revised from ICRA BBB Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd FB –CC ICRA AA- / 40 Assigned / ICRA A1+ Outstanding Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA AA- 400 Assigned / /ICRA A1+ Outstanding Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA AA- - Assigned / Working capital /ICRA A1+ Outstanding (Interchangeable with FB – Working Capital) Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd FB –TL ICRA AA- 2680 Assigned / /ICRA A1+ Outstanding Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Non-fund based ICRA AA- 370 Assigned / –Working capital /ICRA A1+ Outstanding limits Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd LT –Unallocated limitsICRA AA- 10 Assigned / /ICRA A1+ Outstanding Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA A- 1120 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 350 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Pm Cars Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA B+ 20.3 Reaffirmed Pm Cars Pvt. Ltd. Fund based ICRA B+ 125 Reaffirmed Pm Cars Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 /Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Working Capital LimitsICRA A- 950 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt TL ICRA A- 30 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB Ramakrishna Housing (P) Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 2000 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Restoration Engineers CC ICRA BB 50 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Restoration Engineers Unallocated limits ICRA BB/A4 32 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt LT/ ST unallocated - - - Ltd Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt CC ICRA BB 150 Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 20.7 Assigned ICRA BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 286 Assigned ICRA A+ Shanti Integrated Textile Park Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 670 - Pvt Ltd A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Shree Siddheshwari Oil CC ICRA B+ 160 - Industries Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Shree Siddheshwari Oil TL ICRA B+ 37.5 - Industries Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Siddhartha Bronze Product Pvt FB Limits ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Simran Fisheries Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA 100 Assigned BB-/ICRA A4 Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 1977.3 Assigned ICRA A Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 248.3 Assigned ICRA A+ Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 21.9 Assigned ICRA BBB Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 115 Assigned ICRA BBB Strides Shasun Ltd TL ICRA A+ & 10946 Assigned to enhanced limits & indicates ratings on watch with developing Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 1500 Reaffirmed Universal Mine Developers Amp; Bk Lines ICRA A 1620 - Service Providers Pvt Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Water And Sanitation Pooled Bond Programme ICRA AA 800 Outstanding Fund Water And Sanitation Pooled Non-Convertible Bond ICRA AAA 12.8 Withdrawn Fund Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)