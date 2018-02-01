FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 31

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings.)
    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2018.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharti Telecom Ltd                      CP                    ICRA A1+     70000   Assigned
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            CP                    ICRA A1+     40000   outstanding
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd               CP                    ICRA A1+     5000    Assigned /
                                                              (SO)                 Outstanding
Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd            ST Non Fund based     ICRA A4      1250    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Newgen Software Technologies            FB                    ICRA A2+     600     -
Ltd
Newgen Software Technologies            Non-fund based        ICRA A2+     105     -
Ltd
Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt          Non-fund based -      ICRA A1      1495    revised from
Ltd                                     LC/BG/STL                                  ICRA A1+
Renewsys India Pvt Ltd                  Non-fund              ICRA A4+     100     Assigned
                                        based-Working Capital
                                        NA Fac
Repco Home Finance Ltd                  CP                    ICRA A1+     8000    Reaffirmed
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd                 ST, Non- FBL          ICRA A3      370     -
Review process is underway
A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd                    FBL                   ICRA A2+     310     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2
Barclays Bank Plc (India                PTC Series A1         ICRA         2816.1  Withdrawn
Operations)                                                   A1+(SO)
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd                    LOC                   ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
Indigo Jewellery (India)                FB limit              ICRA A3+     250     Re-affirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Indigo Jewellery (India)                Unallocated           ICRA A3+     100     Re-affirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd             Non-Fund Based BG     ICRA A4+     5       -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd              Non-Fund Based BG     ICRA A4+     5       -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Notto Granito Llp                       Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      25      Assigned
Ongc Videsh Ltd                         Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     15445.5 -
Ongc Videsh Ltd                         ST Limits-Unallocated ICRA A1+     4054.5  -
Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd                 NFBL                  ICRA A3+     0       Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3
Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd                 ST Interchangeable    ICRA A3+     170     Upgraded
                                        limits                                     from ICRA A3
Unicon Engineers                        ST, Non fund based    ICRA A4      55      -
                                        (proposed facility)
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd                   FB                    ICRA BB      100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB      200     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            NCD 12750 Programme   ICRA AAA     127500  outstanding
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            LT Market Linked      PP-MLD ICRA  23476   outstanding
                                        Debenture             AAA
                                        Programme
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            LT Market Linked      PP-MLD ICRA  5000    Assigned
                                        Debenture - Programme AAA
Ecgc Ltd                                CPA Type              iAAA                 -
Review process is underway
Hll Medipark Ltd                        LT, Proposed Bk Fac   Provisional  750     confirmed as
                                                              ICRA BBB+            final
                                                              (S)
Kerala Infrastructure                   LT Bond (proposed)    Provisional  35000   Assigned
Investment Fund Board                                         ICRA A+(SO)
Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd            LT Fund based         ICRA BB      250     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt          Fund based - Working  ICRA A+      15      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Capital
R.K. Steels                             Fund Based            ICRA BB      550     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Renewsys India Pvt Ltd                  Fund based-TL         ICRA BB+     278.1   Assigned
Renewsys India Pvt Ltd                  Fund based-Working    ICRA BB+     100     Assigned
                                        Capital Fac NA
Renewsys India Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated (LT/ST)   ICRA BB+ /   521.9   Assigned
                                                              ICRA A4+
Repco Home Finance Ltd                  LT Bk Fac             ICRA AA-     15000   Reaffirmed
Repco Home Finance Ltd                  NCDs                  ICRA AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
Saharanpur Institute Of                 LT – Fund Based – TL  ICRA B-      150     -
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd                Type
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shrishti Technologies                   Fund Based: LT        ICRA B+      60      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA         1500    -
                                                              A-(SO)
Review process is underway
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd                 LT, Fund- Based LimitsICRA BBB-    400     -
Review process is underway
Swaraj India Industries Ltd             LT - Fund Based – CC  ICRA BBB     1250    Assigned
Swaraj India Industries Ltd             - LT – Fund based – TLICRA BBB     620     Assigned
Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd                  NCD Programme         Provisional  115     confirmed as
                                                              ICRA AAA(SO)         final
Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd                  NCD Programme -       Provisional  140     confirmed as
                                        Unallocated           ICRA AAA(SO)         final
Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd                  NCD Programme         Provisional  945     confirmed as
                                                              ICRA                 final
                                                              AAA(SO) 
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA A(SO)   749.4   Withdrawn
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd          PTC Series A          ICRA         840     Withdrawn
                                                              A+(SO)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA         492.8   Withdrawn
                                                              AA(SO)
Vijay Builders Amp;                     Fund based-CC         ICRA BB      30      Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Vijay Builders Amp;                     Fund based- BG        ICRA BB      80      Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd
A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA A-      40      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Bindu Recepies Pvt Ltd                  Non- Convertible      ICRA BB      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Debenture
Bindu Recepies Pvt Ltd                  Non- Convertible      ICRA BB      50      Assigned
                                        Debenture (Proposed)
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA B       1100    Reaffirmed
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd                    CC                    ICRA B       1200    Reaffirmed
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd                    BG                    ICRA B       40      Reaffirmed
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated           ICRA B /     50      Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A4
Chaitanya Chemicals                     Fund based            ICRA BB      55      Rating moved
                                                                                   to the
                                                                                   ‘Issuer Not
Cooperating’ category
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Chaitanya Chemicals                     Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB      8.5     Rating moved
                                                                                   to the
                                                                                   ‘Issuer Not
Cooperating’ category
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Jiwarajka Textile Industries            FB TL                 ICRA BBB+    354.5   Assigned
Jiwarajka Textile Industries            FB Working Capital FacICRA BBB+    350     Assigned
Jiwarajka Textile Industries            Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB+ /  15.5    Assigned
                                                              ICRA A2
K. Venkata Raju Engineersamp;           Fund Based            ICRA B+      90      Reaffirmed
Contractors Pvt. Ltd.
removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
K. Venkata Raju Engineersamp;           Non Fund Based        ICRA B+      250     Reaffirmed
Contractors Pvt. Ltd.
removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd             Fund based-CC         ICRA BB+     500     -
outlook revised from Positive to Stable ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*
Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex             Bk Loan               ICRA C /     100     -
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A4
Review process is underway
Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd              Fund based-CC         ICRA BB+     250     -
outlook revised from Positive to Stable ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*
Moneywise Financial Services            Bk Lines-LT (Fund     ICRA A-      500     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 based)
Notto Granito Llp                       FB – TL               ICRA B       260     Assigned
Notto Granito Llp                       FB – CC*              ICRA B       80      Assigned
Sublimit of Rs. 4.00 crore against Book-debts
Ongc Videsh Ltd                         LT Bond Programme     ICRA AAA     3700    -
Ongc Videsh Ltd                         FBL                   ICRA AAA     500     -
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd                  NCD Programme 2       ICRA A+(SO)  3000    Withdrawn
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd                  NCD Programme 3       ICRA A+(SO)  3500    outstanding
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd                  NCD Programme 1       Provisional  2500    Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA A+(SO)
Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd                 CC                    ICRA BBB     180     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA A-      102.8   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd                 CC                    ICRA A-      560     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA A-      105.6   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd                 LT/ST interchangeable ICRA A- /    365     Upgraded
                                        limits*               ICRA A2+             from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+ / ICRA
                                                                                   A2
*sub-limits of cash credit facilit
Undavalli Constructions                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      150     Assigned
Unicon Engineers                        LT fund based facilityICRA B+      72      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Unicon Engineers                        LT/ ST un allocated   ICRA B+/ A4  63      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
