RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 31

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Jan 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Telecom Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 70000 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 40000 outstanding Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned / (SO) Outstanding Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based ICRA A4 1250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Newgen Software Technologies FB ICRA A2+ 600 - Ltd Newgen Software Technologies Non-fund based ICRA A2+ 105 - Ltd Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt Non-fund based - ICRA A1 1495 revised from Ltd LC/BG/STL ICRA A1+ Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A4+ 100 Assigned based-Working Capital NA Fac Repco Home Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST, Non- FBL ICRA A3 370 - Review process is underway A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A2+ 310 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Barclays Bank Plc (India PTC Series A1 ICRA 2816.1 Withdrawn Operations) A1+(SO) Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Indigo Jewellery (India) FB limit ICRA A3+ 250 Re-affirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Indigo Jewellery (India) Unallocated ICRA A3+ 100 Re-affirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BG ICRA A4+ 5 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BG ICRA A4+ 5 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Notto Granito Llp Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 25 Assigned Ongc Videsh Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 15445.5 - Ongc Videsh Ltd ST Limits-Unallocated ICRA A1+ 4054.5 - Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 0 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable ICRA A3+ 170 Upgraded limits from ICRA A3 Unicon Engineers ST, Non fund based ICRA A4 55 - (proposed facility) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd FB ICRA BB 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 200 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD 12750 Programme ICRA AAA 127500 outstanding Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 23476 outstanding Debenture AAA Programme Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Assigned Debenture - Programme AAA Ecgc Ltd CPA Type iAAA - Review process is underway Hll Medipark Ltd LT, Proposed Bk Fac Provisional 750 confirmed as ICRA BBB+ final (S) Kerala Infrastructure LT Bond (proposed) Provisional 35000 Assigned Investment Fund Board ICRA A+(SO) Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BB 250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ntpc-Alstom Power Services Pvt Fund based - Working ICRA A+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital R.K. Steels Fund Based ICRA BB 550 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 278.1 Assigned Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Fund based-Working ICRA BB+ 100 Assigned Capital Fac NA Renewsys India Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT/ST) ICRA BB+ / 521.9 Assigned ICRA A4+ Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Saharanpur Institute Of LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA B- 150 - Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Type ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shrishti Technologies Fund Based: LT ICRA B+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL ICRA 1500 - A-(SO) Review process is underway Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT, Fund- Based LimitsICRA BBB- 400 - Review process is underway Swaraj India Industries Ltd LT - Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB 1250 Assigned Swaraj India Industries Ltd - LT – Fund based – TLICRA BBB 620 Assigned Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 115 confirmed as ICRA AAA(SO) final Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD Programme - Provisional 140 confirmed as Unallocated ICRA AAA(SO) final Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 945 confirmed as ICRA final AAA(SO) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 749.4 Withdrawn Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A ICRA 840 Withdrawn A+(SO) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA 492.8 Withdrawn AA(SO) Vijay Builders Amp; Fund based-CC ICRA BB 30 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Vijay Builders Amp; Fund based- BG ICRA BB 80 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 40 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Bindu Recepies Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Debenture Bindu Recepies Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible ICRA BB 50 Assigned Debenture (Proposed) Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 1100 Reaffirmed Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 1200 Reaffirmed Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd BG ICRA B 40 Reaffirmed Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B / 50 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Chaitanya Chemicals Fund based ICRA BB 55 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chaitanya Chemicals Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 8.5 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jiwarajka Textile Industries FB TL ICRA BBB+ 354.5 Assigned Jiwarajka Textile Industries FB Working Capital FacICRA BBB+ 350 Assigned Jiwarajka Textile Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ / 15.5 Assigned ICRA A2 K. Venkata Raju Engineersamp; Fund Based ICRA B+ 90 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt. Ltd. removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category K. Venkata Raju Engineersamp; Non Fund Based ICRA B+ 250 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt. Ltd. removed from ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 500 - outlook revised from Positive to Stable ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Bk Loan ICRA C / 100 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Review process is underway Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BB+ 250 - outlook revised from Positive to Stable ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Moneywise Financial Services Bk Lines-LT (Fund ICRA A- 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd based) Notto Granito Llp FB – TL ICRA B 260 Assigned Notto Granito Llp FB – CC* ICRA B 80 Assigned Sublimit of Rs. 4.00 crore against Book-debts Ongc Videsh Ltd LT Bond Programme ICRA AAA 3700 - Ongc Videsh Ltd FBL ICRA AAA 500 - Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD Programme 2 ICRA A+(SO) 3000 Withdrawn Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD Programme 3 ICRA A+(SO) 3500 outstanding Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD Programme 1 Provisional 2500 Withdrawn ICRA A+(SO) Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 180 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 102.8 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 560 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 105.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd LT/ST interchangeable ICRA A- / 365 Upgraded limits* ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB+ / ICRA A2 *sub-limits of cash credit facilit Undavalli Constructions Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 150 Assigned Unicon Engineers LT fund based facilityICRA B+ 72 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Unicon Engineers LT/ ST un allocated ICRA B+/ A4 63 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.