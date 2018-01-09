RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 8

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Jan 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. Fund based- Working ICRA A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Fac Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. Non-fund based- Bk FacICRA A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Ltd Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned / Outstanding Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-fund ICRA A1+ 1300 outstanding based-Working Capital B Vijaykumar Amp; Company Working capital LimitsICRA A4 550 Reaffirmed B Vijaykumar Amp; Company Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Corporate Governance CGR2+ - Upgraded Rating from CGR2 Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 700 - Pvt Ltd Cargill Global Trading India Proposed cash-backed ICRA A1+ 2000 - Pvt Ltd letters of credit (LCs) Crystal Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based- Export ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Unallocated Limits East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Non- Fund based-LimitsICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST: FB limits ICRA A3+ 670 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB limits ICRA A3+ 205 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Flometallic India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – ICRA A1+ 300 Assigned Working Capital Fac Icon Granito Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 21.5 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Icon Granito Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 25 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating India Infradebt Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST: FB limits ICRA A3+ 455 Upgraded from ICRA A3 India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB limits ICRA A3+ 81.5 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Non-fund Based - ICRA A4+ 65 Upgraded Ltd Working Capital Fac from ICRA A4 Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST – Fund Based ICRA A2 1150 Reaffirmed Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST – Interchangeable ICRA A2 - Reaffirmed Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST – Fund Based / Non ICRA A2 550 Reaffirmed - Fund Based Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd Fund based- ST^ ICRA A2 - Reaffirmed ^ sublimit of working capital facility Kasturchand Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Non Fund based – BG ICRA A4 5 Assigned Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3 83 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A3 190 Reaffirmed Mangalore Cashew Industries ST - Fund based – ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Midway Apparels India Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA A4 150 Assigned (Erstwhile Midway Hosieries) N G Projects Ltd BG ICRA A3+ 1700 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 25 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd EPC cum FBP/FBD ICRA A4+ 140 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd FLC* ICRA A4+ - Release *Sublimit of Cash Credit Payal International Ltd Fund based- ST Limits ICRA A4 180 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries India Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 80 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A2 Radiant Exports ST – Non-FBL ICRA A2 41 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A3+ 135 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Info provided recently. Surveillance under progress. Reliance Communications Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL ICRA D 73140 - (including unallocated) Reliance Infratel Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL ICRA D 2450 - Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt (STD) ICRA D 10000 - Programme Reliance Telecom Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA D 7840 - Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A3+ 5 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Info provided recently. Surveillance under progress. RR Construction And BG ICRA A4 570 Reaffirmed Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based-BG ICRA A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Sharu Steels (P) Ltd. ST Nonfund Based ICRA A4 170 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating Shilpa Medicare Ltd FB Fac ICRA A1 1000 Assigned Shilpa Medicare Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A1 200 Assigned Sonrise Tea Processing Company Non FB Fac ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Sharadha Timbers Non-FBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A4 105 Reaffirmed Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 110 Reaffirmed Symcom Communication Non-fund Based- LOC ICRA A4 - - Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Sponge Iron Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 3131.5 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 3000 Assigned/ Outstanding Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd Fund based-Bill ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd Non-fund based-LC/BG ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd Non-fund ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed based-Working Capital Fac Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd Fund based – ICRA A4+ - Upgraded PC/FBP/FBD (Sublimit from ICRA A4 of CC) Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4+ 10 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd Fund based ICRA A4+ 110 Assigned Deepak Nitrite Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CP ICRA A1+ 5500 Outstanding Co. Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST FB ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ethos Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- 220 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Infracity Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Amrut Distilleries Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA BBB+ 100 Withdrawn Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 6972.2 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Lines ICRA BBB 27.8 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB 3712.9 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB 890 Reaffirmed Programme Aparna Constructions And Fund based - TL ICRA BBB+ 4471.8 Upgraded Estates Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Aparna Constructions And Fund based – Working ICRA BBB+ 605 Upgraded Estates Pvt Ltd capital Fac from ICRA BBB Aparna Constructions And Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 470.7 Upgraded Estates Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Unallocated limits - - Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 1250 Outstanding Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA AA- 1210 outstanding Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA AA- 5100 outstanding Capital Fac /ICRA A1+ Ascendum Solutions India Pvt LT - Fund based – CC ICRA BB 50 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BB- Ascendum Solutions India Pvt LT - Fund based – TL ICRA BB 250 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BB- Avanthi Warehousing Services FB CC ICRA BBB 150 Assigned / Pvt Ltd Outstanding Avanthi Warehousing Services FB TermLoan ICRA BBB 405 Assigned Pvt Ltd Avanthi Warehousing Services Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 125 Assigned / Pvt Ltd Outstanding Avanthi Warehousing Services Non-FBL ICRA 150 Assigned / Pvt Ltd BBB/ICRA A3+ Outstanding Bharat Agro Impex Fund Based ICRA B+ 192.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bharat Agro Impex Non Fund based ICRA B+ 7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bharat Agro Impex Proposed Limits ICRA B+ 100.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Blacksoil Capital Pvt Ltd LT Borrowings ICRA BBB- 500 Assigned Programme Blacksoil Capital Pvt Ltd LT Borrowings ICRA BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Programme Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac*ICRA AA+ - - Pvt Ltd /ICRA A1+ * interchangeable with Cargill India Private Limited (CIPL); the long-term rating is assigned to the cash credit/over draft facility, a part of USD 238 million bank facilities rated on the short-term scale. Crystal Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits - - - Crystal Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 126.5 Reaffirmed Dantara Jewellers FB Limits ICRA BB- 150 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 East India Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ethos Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BBB 510 Outstanding Ethos Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BBB 36.5 Outstanding Ethos Ltd Non Fund based – BG ICRA A3+ 53.5 Outstanding Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BBB 10 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Flometallic India Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA A+ 800 Assigned Fac Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd Fund based - PCFC/ ICRA B 64 Revised from FBD / optionally ICRA B+ convertible debenture Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B 20.8 Revised from ICRA B+ Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 10.2 Revised from ICRA B+ Harita Fehrer Ltd LT Fund based ICRA A- 150 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Icon Granito Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 140 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Icon Granito Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 100.8 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Il&Fs Wind Energy Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A+ 2000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AAA 2500 Assigned programme India Infradebt Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA 90000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AAA 1600 Reaffirmed programme India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB 39.3 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BBB 4.8 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Fund Based – - - - Ltd Unallocated - Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Fund Based - Working ICRA BB 485 Upgraded Ltd Capital Fac from ICRA BB- Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated - - - Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based (CC) ICRA BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT – Interchangeable ICRA BBB+ - Reaffirmed Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BBB+ 556 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Kartikey Resorts And LT- Fund Based ICRA D 125 - Hospitality Pvt Ltd Hospitality Private Limited Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating Kasturchand Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 100 Assigned Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LT FBL – CC ICRA BBB- 121.5 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LT fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 52.2 Reaffirmed Khoday India Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA BB- - Reaffirmed Kissan Poultry (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based ICRA D 136.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Laxmi Cotton FBL ICRA B+ 120 Assigned / Outstanding Man Cott Pvt Ltd LT FB Provisional 350 Assigned ICRA BBB- Mangalore Cashew Industries LT - Fund based - CC ICRA BB 190 Reaffirmed Mangalore Cashew Industries LT - Fund based - TL ICRA BB 15 Reaffirmed Maruti Meditech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 64.4 - ICRA A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Mateswari Royalties NFBL ICRA B+ 50 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Info and fee not provided Mewar Hitech Engineering Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB- 100 Upgraded Capital Fac from ICRA B Mitcon Consultancy And BG Limits ICRA BBB+ / 200 Assigned Engineering Services Ltd ICRA A2 Mrn Agro Industries LT - Fund based - CC ICRA BB- 83.1 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Mrn Agro Industries LT - Fund based - TL ICRA BB- 13.5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ N G Projects Ltd CC ICRA BBB 300 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- New Asian Construction Company LT FB Fac ICRA B 30 Upgraded from ICRA D New Asian Construction Company LT Non FB Fac ICRA B 80 Upgraded from ICRA D New Asian Construction Company Unallocated limits ICRA B / 110 Upgraded ICRA A4 from ICRA D Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 125 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 293.2 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not cooperating Polyplastics Industries India FB – TL ICRA A- 200 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Polyplastics Industries India FB – CC ICRA A- 420 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Polyplastics Industries India Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 300 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Radiant Exports LT – FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 579 Reaffirmed Raichur Roller Flour Mills LT - Fund based - CC ICRA B+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA B Raichur Roller Flour Mills LT - Fund based - TL ICRA B+ 17.8 Upgraded from ICRA B Raichur Roller Flour Mills LT - Unallocated ICRA B+ 7.2 Upgraded from ICRA B Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based – TL ICRA BB- 250 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based – TL ICRA BB 192.5 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based – ICRA BB 50 Upgraded Overdraft from ICRA BB- Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme ICRA D 50000 - Reliance Communications Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA D 281160 - (including unallocated) Reliance Communications Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA D 20000 - Reliance Infratel Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA D 22710 - (including unallocated) Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme ICRA AAA 230000 - Reliance Telecom Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA D 8120 - (including unallocated) Reliance Telecom Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA D 5000 - Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST, Fund Based- ICRA A- / 12300 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac ICRA A2+ Rr Construction And CC ICRA BB 270 Reaffirmed Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Rr Construction And Unallocated ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Saya Automobiles Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA BB- - Assigned Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Fund- based TL ICRA BB 53.1 Reaffirmed Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Fund- based Working ICRA BB 80 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB 56.9 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Sharu Steels (P) Ltd. LT Fund Based ICRA B+ 174.8 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating Sharu Steels (P) Ltd. LT/ Shortterm ICRA B+/A4 - - Unallocated Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer not cooperating Shilpa Medicare Ltd FB Fac ICRA A 200 Assigned Shilpa Medicare Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA A 1500 Assigned Shri Balaji Industries LT-Fundbased Limits ICRA B 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Silver Cotton FB – TL ICRA B+ 15 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Silver Cotton Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 40 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sonrise Tea Processing Company Fund based – Working ICRA BB- 95 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd capital Fac Sri Sharadha Timbers FB Limits ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed Symcom Communication Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 250 - Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based – TL^ ICRA AA 3043.5 Reaffirmed ^proposed Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA AA 1100 Reaffirmed The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara LT – Fund Based ICRA C+ 150 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karkhane Removed from ‘Issuer not cooperating’ category The Mahatma Gandhi Sahakara LT – Unallocated ICRA C+ 200 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karkhane Removed from ‘Issuer not cooperating’ category Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA B+ 200 Upgraded Capital Fac from ICRA B Tuppadahalli Energy India Pvt Fund based – TL ICRA A 1176.8 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A- Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - - Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd Fund based- Working ICRA BB 325 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB 170 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Fund Based -CC ICRA A 10 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Fund Based - TL BG ICRA A 142.5 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA A/ICRA 187.5 Upgraded Ltd A1 from ICRA A-/ ICRA A2+ Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA BB 49 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA BB 128 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 240 Assigned Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 186 Assigned Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd Non fund based ICRA BB+ 93 Assigned Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd Interchangeable limitsICRA BB+ / - Assigned A4+ Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 1 Assigned A4+ Deepak Nitrite Ltd TL ICRA A+ 4260 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd Fund & Non-FBL ICRA A+ /A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Interchangeable) Deepak Phenolics Ltd TL ICRA BBB 8400 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Bk Lines ICRA AA- 5000 Outstanding Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCD ICRA AA- 5000 Outstanding Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCD ICRA AA (SO) 10500 Outstanding Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT Principal Provisional 5000 Final Co. Ltd Protected Market PP-MLD ICRA Linked Debenture ProgrAA (SO) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT Principal Provisional 2500 Outstanding Co. Ltd Protected Market PP-MLD ICRA Linked Debenture ProgrAA (SO) Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT FB ICRA B+ 312.8 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 14.7 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises TL ICRA A- 2457 Reaffirmed Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises LT FBL ICRA A- 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises Unallocated limits ICRA A- 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises Non-FBL (sub-limits) ICRA A- Reaffirmed Ltd Kamala Ginning And Oil LT – Fund Based ICRA B 300 Industries Review process is underway Kamala Ginning And Oil LT – Unallocated ICRA B 20 Industries Review process is underway Mohan Rao And Company LT – Fund Based ICRA B 100 Issuer delayed in giving information Mohan Rao And Company LT – Unallocated ICRA B 20 Issuer delayed in giving information Vagdevi Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA B+ 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)