RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 6

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Mar 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. C. Transformers Pvt Ltd Non fund Based: ST ICRA A4 25 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not co-operating Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd LC / Buyers Credit ICRA A4 - - Limits – Sub limit to CC ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac (sublimit)ICRA A2+ - Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 340.6 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ - Reaffirmed (sublimit) Canara Bank CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 500000^ Reaffirmed ^ Amount outstanding as on December 31, 2017 is NIL Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd Long/ST: Unallocated ICRA A4 Withdrawn Limits Ginza Industries Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A2 110 Reaffirmed Paramount International Fund- based- Packing ICRA A4 108 Assigned / Credit Outstanding Rkg International Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC ICRA A4 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd ST-Fund Based ICRA D 5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd ST-NonFund Based ICRA D 10 - Rkg International Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA A4 60 - Foreign Discount Bill ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Cholamandalam Investment And CP ICRA A1+ 60000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Non-FBL – Sub limit ICRA A2 - Reaffirmed Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 230 Reaffirmed Goldlites India Pvt Ltd Gold loan ICRA A2+ * Reaffirmed * sublimit of cash credit facility Indira Damper Industries ST: Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Indira Industries ST: Fund based – EPC* ICRA A4+ * Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with long term -Cash credit Indira Industries ST: Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 150 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Family Credit Ltd) financing) L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile CP Programme ICRA A1+ 185000 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Withdrawn Ltd financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP Programme ICRA A1+ 110000 Outstanding Ltd Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, NonFBL ICRA A1+ 50 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway P. C. Chandra & Sons (India) Non FBL ICRA A1 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd P. C. Chandra Juels Non FBL (sublimit of ICRA A2+ - Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd cc) P. C. Chandra Juels Gold Loan (sublimit ICRA A2+ - Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd of cc) P.C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt Gold Loan ICRA A2+ - Reaffirmed Ltd Removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST – Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Fixed ICRA A1+mf - Assigned Management Ltd Horizon Fund – XXXVI – Series 4 Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Interval ICRA A1+mf - Outstanding Management Ltd Fund - Quarterly Interval Fund - Series II Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquidity ICRA A1+mf - Outstanding Management Ltd Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mf - Outstanding Management Ltd – Treasury Plan Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – LOC ICRA A4 5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 11 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – ICRA A4 3.1 - Credit Exposure Limit ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Skm Steels Ltd ST - Fund Based ICRA A2 1300 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Skm Steels Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A2 50 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd Non-Fund based – ICRA A4 4.4 - Forward Cover ISSUER NOT COOPERATING MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed MAA+ 1000 Outstanding Deposits Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Medium Term ICRA AAAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd Fund LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Cold Storage TL ICRA B 69 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Anmol Cold Storage CC ICRA B 2.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Anmol Cold Storage Unallocated Limits ICRA B /A4 8.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT-CC ICRA D 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA D 17.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT: FB Limit ICRA BB- 549.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB- 55 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd CC ICRA BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 810 Reaffirmed Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- / 270 - ICRA A3 Review process is underway Rkg International Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC ICRA BB- 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sangli Miraj And Kupwad Issuer Rating ICRA BBB Assigned Municipal Corporation Shirdiwale Sai Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based: LT ICRA D 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shiv Vegpro Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC ICRA BBB- 300 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING A. B. C. Transformers Pvt Ltd Fund Based: LT ICRA B+ 47 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not co-operating Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage TL ICRA B 68 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage CC ICRA B 2.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage Unallocated Limits ICRA B / A4 9.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Assetz Value Homes North Pvt Proposed NCD (NCD) proICRA BB+ 650 Assigned Ltd Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC (CC) ICRA BB 356 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan ICRA BB 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Baba Jatadhari Agro (India) Bk Fac ICRA B 86.5 - Pvt Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not co-operating Bbm Estates Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA A- 480 Reaffirmed Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based- Cash ICRA A- 500 Reaffirmed Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-BG ICRA A- 1600 Reaffirmed Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 1400 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA A- 96.4 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA A- - Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT – Proposed ICRA A- 3.6 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Additional Tier-I ICRA AA 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme – (hyb) Basel III Canara Bank Tier-II Bonds ICRA AAA 79000 Reaffirmed Programme – Basel III Canara Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA AAA 3250 Reaffirmed Programme Canara Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA AAA - Withdrawn Programme Chandi Steel Industries Ltd FB Limit ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Cholamandalam Investment And Long-TL from Bks ICRA AA 89086.6 Assigned / Finance Co. Ltd Outstanding Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs! ICRA AA 129682 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd ! Non-convertible debenture outstanding as on August 16, 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated ICRA AA 22950 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Debentures Cholamandalam Investment And FB Fac from Bks# ICRA AA 40000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd # Rs. 4,000.00-crore fund based limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short-term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Cholamandalam Investment And Sub-limit - Non-FBL ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd from Bks^ ^ Sub-limit of Rs. 100.00-crore working capital facilities, included as part of the rated Rs. 4,000.00-crore fund based facilities from banks Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt ICRA AA- 13300 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Instruments City Tiles Ltd CC ICRA D 350 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating City Tiles Ltd TL ICRA D 225.2 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating City Tiles Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 124.8 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating City Tiles Ltd LOC/ BG ICRA D 140 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt FB-TL ICRA A- 4360 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt FB - Working Capital ICRA A- 450 Upgraded Ltd Fac from ICRA BBB+ Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd LT, FBL – TL ICRA B+ 17.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd LT, FBL – CC ICRA B+ 75 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B 180 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 3690 Revised from Positive Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA BBB+ 0.1 Revised from Positive Dynamatic Technologies Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 1450 Revised from Positive Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 1049.7 Assigned ICRA BBB+ Goldlites India Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 120 Reaffirmed Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Bk Loans ICRA D 260 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not co-operating Indira Damper Industries LT: Fund based – CC ICRA BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Indira Industries LT: Fund based – CC ICRA BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Indira Industries LT and ST: UnallocatedICRA BB+ / 20 Reaffirmed A4+ Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA 5221.8 Reaffirmed Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA 1179.5 Reaffirmed Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD ICRA AA 6401.3 Reaffirmed Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 5150 Withdrawn Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 4150 Withdrawn Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA D 55.9 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA C+ Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA D 72.6 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA C- Kishan Gum Industries Fund based-TL ICRA B 14.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kishan Gum Industries Fund based-CC ICRA B 45 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Programme L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 65190 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+ 6817 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Issuance L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd) Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programm ICRA AA+ 52500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA+ 1000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+/A1+ 29000 Outstanding L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 4000 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 60340 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) ICRA AA+ 16650.3 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 17000 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 23 Assigned ICRA BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 20 Assigned ICRA A Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 380.2 Assigned ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 7 Assigned ICRA AAA(SO) Mahindra Logistics Ltd LT, FundBased Limits ICRA AA 500 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway Natural Storage Solutions Pvt. NCD ICRA BB 40 Downgraded Ltd. from ICRA BB+ Natural Storage Solutions Pvt. Unallocated NCDs ICRA BB 40 Downgraded Ltd. from ICRA BB+ P. C. Chandra & Sons (India) CC ICRA A 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd P. C. Chandra Gems Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 300 Reaffirmed P. C. Chandra Jewellery Apex CC ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd P. C. Chandra Juels CC ICRA A- 120 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd P.C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt CC ICRA A- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING P.C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt Working Capital ICRA A- - Reaffirmed Ltd Demand Loan Removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 255 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA A- 97.5 Reaffirmed Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA A- - Reaffirmed (sub-Limit) Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT – Proposed/ ICRA A- 2.5 Reaffirmed unallocated Rajalaxmi Education Trust LT –TL ICRA BB- 210 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in sharing information Rameshwar Cottex Fund based – CC ICRA B 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rameshwar Cottex Fund based – TL ICRA B 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Liquid Fund ICRA AAAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd - Cash Plan Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Money ICRA AAAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd Manager Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Income Fund ICRA AAAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Floating ICRA AAAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd Rate Fund – ST Plan Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance ST Fund ICRA AAAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Dynamic Bond ICRA AAAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Bking & PSU ICRA AAAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd Debt Fund Reliance Nippon Life Asset Reliance Corporate ICRA AAmfS - Outstanding Management Ltd Bond Fund Riona Laminate Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA B+ 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Riona Laminate Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA B+ 30 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Royalica Tiles Proposed Unallocated ICRA B / A4 70.7 - Limits ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 75 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Fun-based – TL ICRA B+ 71.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Skm Steels Ltd TL ICRA BBB 71.7 Reaffirmed Skm Steels Ltd LT - Fund Based ICRA BBB 2700 Reaffirmed Skm Steels Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BBB 178.3 Reaffirmed Spandana Sphoorty Financial PTC Series A1 Provisional 1475.4 Assigned Ltd ICRA A+ Surya Oil & Agro Industries Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Surya Oil & Agro Industries Fund based – ICRA B+ 37.9 - Unallocated ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata Hitachi Construction Fund based/ non- fund ICRA AA-/ 9000 - Machinery Company Pvt Ltd based A1+ (inter-changeable) Fac Upgraded from ICRA A+ / Short Term Reaffirmed Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BB- 114 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING V.R. K. Associates Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 80 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Review Process is underway Visura (India) Ltd CC ICRA B+ 90 Reaffirmed Visura (India) Ltd Non-FBL ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed Visura (India) Ltd Channel finance ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Visura (India) Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)