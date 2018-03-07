FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 11:01 AM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 6

Reuters Staff

26 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings.)
    Mar 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. B. C. Transformers Pvt Ltd           Non fund Based: ST    ICRA A4      25      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not co-operating
Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd                 LC / Buyers Credit    ICRA A4      -       -
                                        Limits – Sub limit to
                                        CC
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd           ST – FB Fac           ICRA A2+     250     Reaffirmed
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd           ST – FB Fac (sublimit)ICRA A2+     -       Reaffirmed
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd           ST – Non-FB Fac       ICRA A2+     340.6   Reaffirmed
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd           ST – Non-FB Fac       ICRA A2+     -       Reaffirmed
                                        (sublimit)
Canara Bank                             CDs Programme         ICRA A1+     500000^ Reaffirmed
^ Amount outstanding as on December 31, 2017 is NIL
Chandi Steel Industries Ltd             Non-FBL               ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd          Long/ST: Unallocated  ICRA A4              Withdrawn
                                        Limits
Ginza Industries Ltd                    Non-fund based        ICRA A2      110     Reaffirmed
Paramount International                 Fund- based- Packing  ICRA A4      108     Assigned /
                                        Credit                                     Outstanding
Rkg International Pvt Ltd               Non Fund Based- LOC   ICRA A4      80      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd           ST-Fund Based         ICRA D       5       -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd           ST-NonFund Based      ICRA D       10      -
Rkg International Pvt Ltd               Non Fund Based        ICRA A4      60      -
                                        Foreign Discount Bill
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Cholamandalam Investment And            CP                    ICRA A1+     60000   Outstanding
Finance Co. Ltd
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd              Non-FBL – Sub limit   ICRA A2      -       Reaffirmed
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd              Non-FBL               ICRA A2      230     Reaffirmed
Goldlites India Pvt Ltd                 Gold loan             ICRA A2+     *       Reaffirmed
* sublimit of cash credit facility
Indira Damper Industries                ST: Non-fund based    ICRA A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Indira Industries                       ST: Fund based – EPC* ICRA A4+     *       Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with long term -Cash credit
Indira Industries                       ST: Non-fund based    ICRA A4+     150     Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile              CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
Family Credit Ltd)                      financing)
L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile              CP Programme          ICRA A1+     185000  Outstanding
Family Credit Ltd)
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
                                        financing)
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 CP programme          ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     -       Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     110000  Outstanding
Ltd
Mahindra Logistics Ltd                  ST, NonFBL            ICRA A1+     50      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway
P. C. Chandra & Sons (India)            Non FBL               ICRA A1      100     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
P. C. Chandra Juels                     Non FBL (sublimit of  ICRA A2+     -       Reaffirmed
International Pvt Ltd                   cc)
P. C. Chandra Juels                     Gold Loan (sublimit   ICRA A2+     -       Reaffirmed
International Pvt Ltd                   of cc)
P.C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt            Gold Loan             ICRA A2+     -       Reaffirmed
Ltd
Removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd         ST – FB Fac           ICRA A2+     600     Reaffirmed
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd         ST – Non FB Fac       ICRA A2+     50      Reaffirmed
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Fixed        ICRA A1+mf   -       Assigned
Management Ltd                          Horizon Fund – XXXVI
                                        – Series 4
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Interval     ICRA A1+mf   -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          Fund - Quarterly
                                        Interval Fund - Series II
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Liquidity    ICRA A1+mf   -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          Fund
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Liquid Fund  ICRA A1+mf   -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          – Treasury Plan
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      Non-fund Based – LOC  ICRA A4      5       -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      11      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      Non-fund Based –      ICRA A4      3.1     -
                                        Credit Exposure Limit
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Skm Steels Ltd                          ST - Fund Based       ICRA A2      1300    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3+
Skm Steels Ltd                          ST - Non Fund Based   ICRA A2      50      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3+
Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd          Non-Fund based –      ICRA A4      4.4     -
                                        Forward Cover
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Medium-Term Fixed     MAA+         1000    Outstanding
                                        Deposits
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Medium Term  ICRA AAAmfS  -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          Fund

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anmol Cold Storage                      TL                    ICRA B       69      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Anmol Cold Storage                      CC                    ICRA B       2.5     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Anmol Cold Storage                      Unallocated Limits    ICRA B /A4   8.5     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd           LT-CC                 ICRA D       70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd           LT Unallocated        ICRA D       17.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd          LT: FB Limit          ICRA BB-     549.5   Reaffirmed
Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd          LT: TL                ICRA BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Ginza Industries Ltd                    CC                    ICRA BBB+    900     Reaffirmed
Ginza Industries Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BBB+    810     Reaffirmed
Orson Holdings Co. Ltd                  Bk Fac                ICRA BBB- /  270     -
                                                              ICRA A3
Review process is underway
Rkg International Pvt Ltd               Fund Based- CC        ICRA BB-     20      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sangli Miraj And Kupwad                 Issuer Rating         ICRA BBB             Assigned
Municipal Corporation
Shirdiwale Sai Exim Pvt Ltd             Fund Based: LT        ICRA D       80      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shiv Vegpro Pvt Ltd                     Fund Based- CC        ICRA BBB-    300     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
A. B. C. Transformers Pvt Ltd           Fund Based: LT        ICRA B+      47      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not co-operating
Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage             TL                    ICRA B       68      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage             CC                    ICRA B       2.5     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage             Unallocated Limits    ICRA B / A4  9.5     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Assetz Value Homes North Pvt            Proposed NCD (NCD) proICRA BB+     650     Assigned
Ltd
Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd                 CC (CC)               ICRA BB      356     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd                 Corporate Loan        ICRA BB      150     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Baba Jatadhari Agro (India)             Bk Fac                ICRA B       86.5    -
Pvt Ltd
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not co-operating
Bbm Estates Pvt Ltd                     LT – TL               ICRA A-      480     Reaffirmed
Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd            Fund based- Cash      ICRA A-      500     Reaffirmed
Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd            Non-fund based-BG     ICRA A-      1600    Reaffirmed
Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd            Unallocated Limits    ICRA A-      1400    Reaffirmed
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd           LT – TL               ICRA A-      96.4    Reaffirmed
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd           LT – FB Fac           ICRA A-      -       Reaffirmed
Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd           LT – Proposed         ICRA A-      3.6     Reaffirmed
Canara Bank                             Additional Tier-I     ICRA AA      15000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds Programme –     (hyb)
                                        Basel III
Canara Bank                             Tier-II Bonds         ICRA AAA     79000   Reaffirmed
                                        Programme – Basel III
Canara Bank                             Lower Tier-II Bonds   ICRA AAA     3250    Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Canara Bank                             Lower Tier-II Bonds   ICRA AAA     -       Withdrawn
                                        Programme
Chandi Steel Industries Ltd             FB Limit              ICRA B       60      Reaffirmed
Removed from the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Cholamandalam Investment And            Long-TL from Bks      ICRA AA      89086.6 Assigned /
Finance Co. Ltd                                                                    Outstanding
Cholamandalam Investment And            NCDs!                 ICRA AA      129682  Outstanding
Finance Co. Ltd
! Non-convertible debenture outstanding as on August 16, 2017
Cholamandalam Investment And            Subordinated          ICRA AA      22950   Outstanding
Finance Co. Ltd                         Debentures
Cholamandalam Investment And            FB Fac from Bks#      ICRA AA      40000   Outstanding
Finance Co. Ltd
# Rs. 4,000.00-crore fund based limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short-term
working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding
Cholamandalam Investment And            Sub-limit - Non-FBL   ICRA AA      1000    Outstanding
Finance Co. Ltd                         from Bks^
^ Sub-limit of Rs. 100.00-crore working capital facilities, included as part of the rated Rs.
4,000.00-crore fund based facilities from banks
Cholamandalam Investment And            Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA-     13300   Outstanding
Finance Co. Ltd                         Instruments
City Tiles Ltd                          CC                    ICRA D       350     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
City Tiles Ltd                          TL                    ICRA D       225.2   -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
City Tiles Ltd                          Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       124.8   -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
City Tiles Ltd                          LOC/ BG               ICRA D       140     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt          FB-TL                 ICRA A-      4360    Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt          FB - Working Capital  ICRA A-      450     Upgraded
Ltd                                     Fac                                        from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd                    LT, FBL – TL          ICRA B+      17.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd                    LT, FBL – CC          ICRA B+      75      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd                      BLR                   ICRA B       180     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Review process is underway
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd              TL                    ICRA BBB+    3690    Revised from
                                                                                   Positive
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd              Proposed Limits       ICRA BBB+    0.1     Revised from
                                                                                   Positive
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd              FB Limits             ICRA BBB+    1450    Revised from
                                                                                   Positive
Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd          PTC Series A1         Provisional  1049.7  Assigned
                                                              ICRA BBB+
Goldlites India Pvt Ltd                 CC                    ICRA A-      120     Reaffirmed
Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd         Bk Loans              ICRA D       260     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Issuer not co-operating
Indira Damper Industries                LT: Fund based – CC   ICRA BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Indira Industries                       LT: Fund based – CC   ICRA BB+     145     Reaffirmed
Indira Industries                       LT and ST: UnallocatedICRA BB+ /   20      Reaffirmed
                                                              A4+
Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd                        TL                    ICRA AA      5221.8  Reaffirmed
Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd                        FB Fac                ICRA AA      1179.5  Reaffirmed
Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd                        Proposed NCD          ICRA AA      6401.3  Reaffirmed
Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd               NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     5150    Withdrawn
Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd               NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     4150    Withdrawn
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A1         ICRA D       55.9    Downgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA C+
Janalakshmi Financial Services          PTC Series A2         ICRA D       72.6    Downgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA C-
Kishan Gum Industries                   Fund based-TL         ICRA B       14.4    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kishan Gum Industries                   Fund based-CC         ICRA B       45      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile              Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA      6000    Outstanding
Family Credit Ltd)                      Programme
L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile              NCD Programme         ICRA AA+     65190   Outstanding
Family Credit Ltd)
L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile              NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+     6817    Outstanding
Family Credit Ltd)                      Issuance
L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile              Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA+     13250   Outstanding
Family Credit Ltd)                      Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD Programm          ICRA AA+     52500   Outstanding
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA+     3000    Outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA+     1000    Outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd                 Bk Lines              ICRA AA+/A1+ 29000   Outstanding
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          Perpetual Debt        ICRA AA      4000    Outstanding
Ltd                                     Programme
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          NCD Programme         ICRA AA+     60340   Outstanding
Ltd
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          NCD (Infra Bonds)     ICRA AA+     16650.3 Outstanding
Ltd                                     Programme
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA+     17000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     Programme
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co.          Bk Lines              ICRA AA+     70000   Outstanding
Ltd
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Second Loss Facility  Provisional  23      Assigned
                                                              ICRA BBB-
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       PTC Series A2         Provisional  20      Assigned
                                                              ICRA A
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       PTC Series A1         Provisional  380.2   Assigned
                                                              ICRA AA
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Liquidity Facility    Provisional  7       Assigned
                                                              ICRA AAA(SO)
Mahindra Logistics Ltd                  LT, FundBased Limits  ICRA AA      500     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Review process is underway
Natural Storage Solutions Pvt.          NCD                   ICRA BB      40      Downgraded
Ltd.                                                                               from ICRA BB+
Natural Storage Solutions Pvt.          Unallocated NCDs      ICRA BB      40      Downgraded
Ltd.                                                                               from ICRA BB+
P. C. Chandra & Sons (India)            CC                    ICRA A       200     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
P. C. Chandra Gems Pvt Ltd              CC                    ICRA A-      300     Reaffirmed
P. C. Chandra Jewellery Apex            CC                    ICRA A-      150     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
P. C. Chandra Juels                     CC                    ICRA A-      120     Reaffirmed
International Pvt Ltd
P.C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt            CC                    ICRA A-      250     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
P.C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt            Working Capital       ICRA A-      -       Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Demand Loan
Removed from the ‘ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd                BLR                   ICRA B+      255     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer not cooperating
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd         LT – TL               ICRA A-      97.5    Reaffirmed
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd         LT – FB Fac           ICRA A-      -       Reaffirmed
                                        (sub-Limit)
Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd         LT – Proposed/        ICRA A-      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        unallocated
Rajalaxmi Education Trust               LT –TL                ICRA BB-     210     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: - Issuer delayed in sharing information
Rameshwar Cottex                        Fund based – CC       ICRA B       70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rameshwar Cottex                        Fund based – TL       ICRA B       25      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Liquid Fund  ICRA AAAmfS  -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          - Cash Plan
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Money        ICRA AAAmfS  -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          Manager Fund
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Income Fund  ICRA AAAmfS  -       Outstanding
Management Ltd
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Floating     ICRA AAAmfS  -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          Rate Fund – ST Plan
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance ST Fund      ICRA AAAmfS  -       Outstanding
Management Ltd
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Dynamic Bond ICRA AAAmfS  -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          Fund
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Bking & PSU  ICRA AAAmfS  -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          Debt Fund
Reliance Nippon Life Asset              Reliance Corporate    ICRA AAmfS   -       Outstanding
Management Ltd                          Bond Fund
Riona Laminate Pvt Ltd                  Fund based-TL         ICRA B+      35      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Riona Laminate Pvt Ltd                  Fund based-CC         ICRA B+      30      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Royalica Tiles                          Proposed Unallocated  ICRA B / A4  70.7    -
                                        Limits
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      FB – CC               ICRA B+      75      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      Fun-based – TL        ICRA B+      71.4    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Skm Steels Ltd                          TL                    ICRA BBB     71.7    Reaffirmed
Skm Steels Ltd                          LT - Fund Based       ICRA BBB     2700    Reaffirmed
Skm Steels Ltd                          LT - Unallocated      ICRA BBB     178.3   Reaffirmed
Spandana Sphoorty Financial             PTC Series A1         Provisional  1475.4  Assigned
Ltd                                                           ICRA A+
Surya Oil & Agro Industries             Fund based – CC       ICRA B+      70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Surya Oil & Agro Industries             Fund based –          ICRA B+      37.9    -
                                        Unallocated
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Tata Hitachi Construction               Fund based/ non- fund ICRA AA-/    9000    -
Machinery Company Pvt Ltd               based                 A1+
                                        (inter-changeable) Fac
Upgraded from  ICRA A+ / Short Term Reaffirmed
Urvesh Psyllium Industries Ltd          Fund based – CC       ICRA BB-     114     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
V.R. K. Associates Pvt Ltd              TL                    ICRA B       80      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review: Review Process is underway
Visura (India) Ltd                      CC                    ICRA B+      90      Reaffirmed
Visura (India) Ltd                      Non-FBL               ICRA B+      45      Reaffirmed
Visura (India) Ltd                      Channel finance       ICRA B+      150     Reaffirmed
Visura (India) Ltd                      Unallocated           ICRA B+      120     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

