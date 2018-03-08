FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 10:27 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 7

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

 (Repeating too additional ratings)
   Mar 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avera Resource Pvt Ltd                  Non-fund based-LOC    ICRA D       110     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A4
Issuer Not Cooperating’
Aspire Home Finance                     CP Programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt. Ltd.         ST Non-fund Based –   ICRA A4      100     Reaffirmed
                                        VaR Limits
removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category
Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd              Non-FBL               ICRA A4      110     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA D
Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt            ST Fund based SLC     ICRA A2      30      Assigned/
Ltd                                                                                Outstanding
Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt            ST Non-fund based     ICRA A2      0.5     outstanding
Ltd
Smc Global Securities Ltd               CP programme          ICRA A1+     500     Assigned
Society Motors Ltd                      Non-fund Based        ICRA A4+     22.2    Upgraded
                                        Working Capital Fac                        from ICRA A4
Supergems Jewellery                     FB- Working Capital   ICRA A4      120     Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Supergems Jewellery                     ST – Unallocated      ICRA A4      30      Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aspire Home Finance                     Bk Lines Programme    ICRA AA-     30000   Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Aspire Home Finance                     NCD programme         ICRA AA-     19000   Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Aspire Home Finance                     Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA-     1000    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd                         Programme
Aspire Home Finance                     Market Linked         PP-MLD       3000    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd                         Debenture Programme   ICRA AA-
Associated Commercial                   Fund based- CC        ICRA BB      60      Reaffirmed
Enterprises
Associated Commercial                   Fund based- TL        ICRA BB      40      Reaffirmed
Enterprises
Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt. Ltd.         LT FB – Overdraft     ICRA B+      30      Reaffirmed
removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category
Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt. Ltd.         LT/ST FB Limits– EPC  ICRA B+/A4   800     Reaffirmed
                                        and LCBD
removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category
Indian School Finance Company           PTC Series A2         Provisional  176.6   Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A(SO)
Indian School Finance Company           PTC Series A1         Provisional  229.1   Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A+(SO)
Indian School Finance Company           PTC Series A3         Provisional  23.9    Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA BBB(SO)
Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd              FBL                   ICRA C+      34      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA D
Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd              Unallocated limit     ICRA         36      Revised from
                                                              C+/ICRA A4           ICRA D
Northern Arc Capital Ltd                PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  0       Upgraded
(Erstwhile Ifmr Capital                                                            from ICRA
Finance Ltd)                                                                       BBB+(SO)
Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt            LT TL                 ICRA BBB     100     outstanding
Ltd
Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt            LT Fund based CC      ICRA BBB     240     Assigned/
Ltd                                                                                Outstanding
Shree Jagannath Expressways             Fund based-TL         ICRA A-      11100   reassigned
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA
                                                                                   A-(SO)
Society Motors Ltd                      FB Working Capital    ICRA BB      267     Upgraded
                                        Fac                                        from ICRA BB-
Society Motors Ltd                      FB TL                 ICRA BB      10      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Society Motors Ltd                      Unallocated           ICRA BB      0.8     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt           Fund based – OverdraftICRA BB-     17.5    Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA B+
Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt           Fund based – TL       ICRA BB-     38.6    Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA B+
Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt           Non-fund based – BG   ICRA BB-     25      Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA B+
Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt           Unallocated           ICRA BB-     70.4    Upgraded
Ltd                                                                                from ICRA B+
Visage Holdings And Finance             PTC Series A1         ICRA A(SO)   222.3   Provisional,
Pvt Ltd -Vivriti Helm 002 2018                                                     Reassigned
                                                                                   From
                                                                                   Provisional
Visage Holdings And Finance             PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB-    26.5    Provisional,
Pvt Ltd -Vivriti Helm 002 2018                                (SO)                 Reassigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
