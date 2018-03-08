RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 7

(Repeating too additional ratings) Mar 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avera Resource Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC ICRA D 110 Revised from ICRA A4 Issuer Not Cooperating’ Aspire Home Finance CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-fund Based – ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed VaR Limits removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 110 Revised from ICRA D Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Fund based SLC ICRA A2 30 Assigned/ Ltd Outstanding Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Non-fund based ICRA A2 0.5 outstanding Ltd Smc Global Securities Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Society Motors Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A4+ 22.2 Upgraded Working Capital Fac from ICRA A4 Supergems Jewellery FB- Working Capital ICRA A4 120 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Supergems Jewellery ST – Unallocated ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspire Home Finance Bk Lines Programme ICRA AA- 30000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Aspire Home Finance NCD programme ICRA AA- 19000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Aspire Home Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme Aspire Home Finance Market Linked PP-MLD 3000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Debenture Programme ICRA AA- Associated Commercial Fund based- CC ICRA BB 60 Reaffirmed Enterprises Associated Commercial Fund based- TL ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed Enterprises Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt. Ltd. LT FB – Overdraft ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category Dharmdeep Commodities Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST FB Limits– EPC ICRA B+/A4 800 Reaffirmed and LCBD removed from Issuer Not Cooperating category Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 Provisional 176.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA A(SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 Provisional 229.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA A+(SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A3 Provisional 23.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB(SO) Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA C+ 34 Revised from ICRA D Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA 36 Revised from C+/ICRA A4 ICRA D Northern Arc Capital Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 0 Upgraded (Erstwhile Ifmr Capital from ICRA Finance Ltd) BBB+(SO) Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt LT TL ICRA BBB 100 outstanding Ltd Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt LT Fund based CC ICRA BBB 240 Assigned/ Ltd Outstanding Shree Jagannath Expressways Fund based-TL ICRA A- 11100 reassigned Pvt Ltd from ICRA A-(SO) Society Motors Ltd FB Working Capital ICRA BB 267 Upgraded Fac from ICRA BB- Society Motors Ltd FB TL ICRA BB 10 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Society Motors Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB 0.8 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt Fund based – OverdraftICRA BB- 17.5 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B+ Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt Fund based – TL ICRA BB- 38.6 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B+ Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt Non-fund based – BG ICRA BB- 25 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B+ Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt Unallocated ICRA BB- 70.4 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B+ Visage Holdings And Finance PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 222.3 Provisional, Pvt Ltd -Vivriti Helm 002 2018 Reassigned From Provisional Visage Holdings And Finance PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 26.5 Provisional, Pvt Ltd -Vivriti Helm 002 2018 (SO) Reassigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 