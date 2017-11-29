FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 28
#Company News
November 28, 2017 / 10:35 AM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 28

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings.)
    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note             ST - Non Fund Based   ICRA A1+     6350    Reaffirmed
Mudran Pvt Ltd
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd               Non-FBL               ICRA A3      370     Reaffirmed
Revised from 36.00 CR
Perungudi Real Estates Pvt Ltd          ST – Non-fund Based   ICRA A2      450     Assigned
Tata Metaliks Ltd                       Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A1+     6480    Reaffirmed
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd                 Non Fund Based - LOC  ICRA A2+     1550    Assigned /
                                        / BG                                       Outstanding
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Iifl Management Services Ltd            CP programme          ICRA A1+     2000    Assigned
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Laxveer Ceramic Llp                     Non-fund Based BG     ICRA A4      30      Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd                   Non-fund basedLOC     ICRA A4      12.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd                   Non-fund basedBG      ICRA A4      5       -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd                   Non-fund basedCapex   ICRA A4      -       -
                                        LC/BG ^
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / ^Sublimit of term loan
 

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd                 Fund Based - TL       ICRA A-      2950    Outstanding
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd                 Fund Based - CC Limit ICRA A-      1600    Outstanding
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kanwarji Construction Co                LT fund based         ICRA BB+     85      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Kanwarji Construction Co                LT / ST - Non Fund    ICRA BB+ /   560     -
                                        Based                 A4+
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Laxveer Ceramic Llp                     FB TL                 ICRA B+      170     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Laxveer Ceramic Llp                     FB Working Capital FacICRA B+      80      Upgraded
                                                                                   from  ICRA B
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd             Fund based-TL         ICRA D       86.4    -
Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd             Fund based-CC         ICRA D       82      -
Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd             Non-fund basedLC/DP/DAICRA D       120     -
Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd             Non-fund basedBuyers  ICRA D       -       -
                                        Credit
Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd             Non-fund basedBG      ICRA D       160     -
Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd             Non-fund basedForward ICRA D       20      -
                                        Contract
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt. Ltd.           Bk Loans              ICRA BBB- /  420     -
                                                              A3
Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd                   Fund based-TL         ICRA B       250     -
Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd                   Fund based-CC         ICRA B       25      -
Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd                   Fund basedUnallocated ICRA B       77.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Uniproducts (India) Ltd                 TL                    ICRA BBB-    857.5   Assigned
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Uniproducts (India) Ltd                 FB Fac                ICRA BBB-    450     Assigned
Uniproducts (India) Ltd                 Non-FB Fac            ICRA BBB- /  200     Assigned
                                                              A3
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process is underway
Asa International India                 PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  271.7   Assigned
Microfinance Ltd
Asa International India                 PTC Series A2         ICRA         23.4    Assigned
Microfinance Ltd                                              BBB-(SO)
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note             LT - Fund Based / CC  ICRA AAA     2300    Reaffirmed
Mudran Pvt Ltd
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note             LT - Non Fund Based   ICRA AAA     4000    Reaffirmed
Mudran Pvt Ltd
Chandi Steel Industries Ltd             Bk Fac                ICRA B /     90      -
                                                              ICRA A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
India Dairy Products Ltd                Bk Fac                ICRA BBB- /  200     -
                                                              ICRA A3
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd               Untied limits         -            -       -
Revised from 10.00 CR
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd               FB limits             ICRA BBB-    280     Reaffirmed
Revised from 19.00 CR
Marine Electricals (I) Pvt Ltd          BLR                   ICRA BBB+ /  558.7   -
                                                              ICRA A2+
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating
Nandini Fitness Pvt. Ltd.               LT: Fund based        ICRA D       70      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt             LT FB Limit           ICRA B+      40      Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA BB-
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt             LT and STWorking      ICRA B+ /    210     Revised from
Ltd                                     Capital Limits        ICRA A4              ICRA BB- /
                                                                                   Reaffirmed
Perungudi Real Estates Pvt Ltd          LT - TL               ICRA BBB+    5100    Assigned
Perungudi Real Estates Pvt Ltd          LT – Non-fund Based   ICRA BBB+    450     Assigned
Sheetal Manufacturing Company           LT, FB limits         ICRA A       8339.2  Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 931.48 CR)
Sheetal Manufacturing Company           LT, TL                ICRA A       120     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sheetal Manufacturing Company           LT, non FB            ICRA A       1859    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sheetal Manufacturing Company           LT, unallocated limitsICRA A       181.8   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 50.62 CR)
Sunil & Company                         FBL                   ICRA B-      75      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating
Sunil & Company                         FBL                   ICRA B-      20      -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating
Tata Metaliks Ltd                       FB Bk Fac             ICRA AA-     1480    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
Tata Metaliks Ltd                       TL                    ICRA AA-     1716.7  Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd            BLR                   ICRA D       275     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating
Uno Feeds                               BLR                   ICRA BBB-    280     -
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

