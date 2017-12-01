FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 30
#Company News
November 30, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 30

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additonal ratings as of November 29, 2017)
   Nov 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
5Paisa Capital Ltd                      CP programme          ICRA A1+     1500    Assigned
Bestech India Private Limited           Non-fund-based Limits ICRA A3+     400     Reaffirmed
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd                    ST non-FBL            ICRA A4      45      Reaffirmed
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd                    Unallocated limits    ICRA B       62.5    Reaffirmed
                                                              and ICRA A4;
Lampex Electronics Ltd                  Non-FBL               ICRA A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Lexo Ceramic                            Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      20      Reaffirmed
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd                  Non Fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      30      Withdrawn
Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd             Non FB – BG           ICRA A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Real Granito Pvt Ltd                    Non-FBL               ICRA A4      20      Assigned
Sap Industries                          Fund based –Standby   ICRA A4      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Line of Credit
Sap Industries                          Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      52.5    Reaffirmed
Synco Industries Ltd                    Non-FBL               ICRA A4      15
Info not provided

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balkrushna Ginning And                  FB – CC               ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
Pressing Industries
Balkrushna Ginning And                  FB – TL               ICRA B+      10      Reaffirmed
Pressing Industries
Bestech Hospitalties Pvt Ltd            TL                    ICRA BBB+    502.8   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BBB
Bestech India Private Limited           NCD                   ICRA BBB     2500    Reaffirmed
Bestech India Private Limited           Term Loans            ICRA BBB     1000    Reaffirmed
Bundela Exports                         FB Limits             ICRA B+      70      Reaffirmed
Country Club Hospitality And            BLR                   ICRA D       3000
Holidays Ltd
Issuer not cooperating on information
Farooq Constructions                    LT – FB               ICRA B-      120     Reaffirmed
Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd.             BLR                   ICRA D       140
Issuer not cooperating
G.N. Pal And Sons                       LT FB – CC            ICRA B+      90      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
G.N. Pal And Sons                       LT FB – TL            ICRA B+      10      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd                    LT FB – CC            ICRA B       125     Reaffirmed
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd                    LT FB – Working       ICRA B       11.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Capital Demand Loan
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd                    LT non-FBL            ICRA B       12.9    Reaffirmed
Kaprisa International Pvt. Ltd.         BLR                   ICRA D       60
Issuer not cooperating
Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd              BLR                   ICRA D /     157020
                                                              ICRA D
Review process is underway
Lampex Electronics Ltd                  FBL                   ICRA BB+     320     Reaffirmed
Lexo Ceramic                            FB – TL               ICRA B+      6.3     Reaffirmed
Lexo Ceramic                            FB – CC               ICRA B+      25      Reaffirmed
Lexo Ceramic                            Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      23.7    Reaffirmed
                                                              /ICRA A4;
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd                  CC                    ICRA BB-     63      Withdrawn
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd                  TL                    ICRA BB-     64.6    Withdrawn
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     42.4    Withdrawn
                                                              /ICRA A4
Pioneer Urban Land And                  Non-FBL               ICRA BBB+    500
Infrastructure Ltd
Review process is underway
Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd           BLR                   ICRA BB      500
                                                              /ICRA A4
Review process is underway
Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd             FB – CC               ICRA BB+     300     Reaffirmed
Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd                BLR                   ICRA D       1500
Issuer not cooperating
Real Granito Pvt Ltd                    FB Limits             ICRA B+      120     Assigned
Real Granito Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      25      Assigned
                                                              /ICRA A4
S.K.R Constructions                     CC                    ICRA BB+     40      Reaffirmed
S.K.R Constructions                     BG                    ICRA         190     Reaffirmed
                                                              BB+/ICRA A4+
Sap Industries                          CC                    ICRA B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Sap Industries                          Unallocated limits    ICRA B       17.5    downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
                                                                                   and ICRA A4
                                                                                   reaffirmed
Star Security And Detective             Issuer Rating         ICRA BB-             Assigned
Agency
Starwood Contracts Pvt Ltd              FB Limits             ICRA BB+     200     Reaffirmed
Synco Industries Ltd                    FBL                   ICRA C+      85
Info not provided
The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd          LT-FBL                ICRA BBB+    90      Reaffirmed
Tirupati Cotton                         LT fund based         ICRA BB      100
Issuer not cooperating
Vivekananda Seeds                       BLR                   ICRA B/      95
                                                              ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Water And Sanitation Pooled             LT Bond Programme     ICRA AA(SO)  800     Final Rating
Fund
Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd                 LT fund based         ICRA BB-     260
Issuer not cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
