RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 30

(Repeating to add additonal ratings as of November 29, 2017) Nov 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5Paisa Capital Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 1500 Assigned Bestech India Private Limited Non-fund-based Limits ICRA A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ceramics Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ceramics Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B 62.5 Reaffirmed and ICRA A4; Lampex Electronics Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – BG ICRA A4 30 Withdrawn Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd Non FB – BG ICRA A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Real Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 20 Assigned Sap Industries Fund based –Standby ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Sap Industries Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Synco Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 Info not provided LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balkrushna Ginning And FB – CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pressing Industries Balkrushna Ginning And FB – TL ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pressing Industries Bestech Hospitalties Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 502.8 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Bestech India Private Limited NCD ICRA BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Bestech India Private Limited Term Loans ICRA BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Bundela Exports FB Limits ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Country Club Hospitality And BLR ICRA D 3000 Holidays Ltd Issuer not cooperating on information Farooq Constructions LT – FB ICRA B- 120 Reaffirmed Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd. BLR ICRA D 140 Issuer not cooperating G.N. Pal And Sons LT FB – CC ICRA B+ 90 Upgraded from ICRA B G.N. Pal And Sons LT FB – TL ICRA B+ 10 Upgraded from ICRA B Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA B 125 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT FB – Working ICRA B 11.7 Reaffirmed Capital Demand Loan Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT non-FBL ICRA B 12.9 Reaffirmed Kaprisa International Pvt. Ltd. BLR ICRA D 60 Issuer not cooperating Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd BLR ICRA D / 157020 ICRA D Review process is underway Lampex Electronics Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic FB – TL ICRA B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic FB – CC ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 23.7 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4; Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 63 Withdrawn Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 64.6 Withdrawn Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 42.4 Withdrawn /ICRA A4 Pioneer Urban Land And Non-FBL ICRA BBB+ 500 Infrastructure Ltd Review process is underway Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB 500 /ICRA A4 Review process is underway Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA D 1500 Issuer not cooperating Real Granito Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 120 Assigned Real Granito Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 25 Assigned /ICRA A4 S.K.R Constructions CC ICRA BB+ 40 Reaffirmed S.K.R Constructions BG ICRA 190 Reaffirmed BB+/ICRA A4+ Sap Industries CC ICRA B 25 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Sap Industries Unallocated limits ICRA B 17.5 downgraded from ICRA B+ and ICRA A4 reaffirmed Star Security And Detective Issuer Rating ICRA BB- Assigned Agency Starwood Contracts Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Synco Industries Ltd FBL ICRA C+ 85 Info not provided The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd LT-FBL ICRA BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton LT fund based ICRA BB 100 Issuer not cooperating Vivekananda Seeds BLR ICRA B/ 95 ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bond Programme ICRA AA(SO) 800 Final Rating Fund Yashodha Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BB- 260 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.