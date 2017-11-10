FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 9
November 9, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 9

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd           Non-FBL               ICRA A4      45      Reaffirmed
Ganganagar Commodity Ltd                FB & Non FB Bk Lines  ICRA A4      600     Reaffirmed
Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd            ST – Non-FB Fac       ICRA A4      95      Reaffirmed
Krishna Constructions Co.               Non-FBL               ICRA A4+     200     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 12.00crs)
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                Non-fund Based LOC    ICRA A1+     350     Outstanding
(enhanced from 17.00crs)
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                CPs                   ICRA A1+     350     Outstanding
Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd                    Non-Fund based-Bill   ICRA D       -       Revised from
                                        Discounting                                ICRA A4
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd                    ST, FB Fac            ICRA A4+     401     Reaffirmed
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd                    ST, Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Unichem Laboratories Ltd                CP Programme          ICRA A1+ &   150     -
& Rating watch with developing implications
Unique Ship Breaking                    Non FB limitsLOC      ICRA A4      450     Issuer Not
Corporation                                                                        Cooperating
Vimal Microns Ltd                       NFBL                  ICRA A4      12.5    Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd           FB Limit              ICRA B+      305.4   Reaffirmed
Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd            LT non fund based     ICRA B       150     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Gaursons Realty Pvt. Ltd.               Six-Star              ICRA NCR             Assigned
Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal          TL                    ICRA AA      1795.5  Issuer Not
Co. Ltd                                                                            Cooperating
Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd            LT – TL               -            -       -
(revised from 0.31crs)
Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd            LT – FB CC            ICRA B+      55.6    Reaffirmed
(revised from 5.25crs)
Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd              LT / ST, FB / Non-FB  ICRA AA- /   7000    Assigned
                                        Fac                   ICRA A1+             /Outstanding
(enhanced from 200.00crs)
Krishna Constructions Co.               FB limits             ICRA BB+     30      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB
Krishna Constructions Co.               Unallocated limits    ICRA         1       Revised from
                                                              BB+/ICRA A4+         ICRA BB/
                                                                                   Reaffirmed
Mangaldeep Cold Storage                 Fund based-TL         ICRA B       -       Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Mangaldeep Cold Storage                 Fund based-CC         ICRA B       -       Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Pankaj Steel Corporation                BLR                   ICRA B+/     80      Issuer Not
                                                              ICRA A4              Cooperating
Plastimber Impex                        FB – CC               ICRA B       15      Reaffirmed
Plastimber Impex                        FB – TL               ICRA B       44      Reaffirmed
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                LT FB TL              ICRA A+      280     Outstanding
(reduced from 41.57crs)
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                LT FB CC              ICRA A+      480     Outstanding
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                Non-fund Based BG     ICRA A+      15      Outstanding
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                Proposed Bk Fac       ICRA A+      75      Outstanding
(reduced from 11.93crs)
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                FB/Non-fund based     ICRA A+      50      Outstanding
                                                              /ICRA A1+
Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd                    Fund based-CC         ICRA D       -       Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA C
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd                    LT, FB Fac            ICRA BB      81      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB+
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd                    LT, TL                ICRA BB      11      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB+
(revised from 1.57CRS)
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd                    LT, Unallocated       ICRA BB      4.7     -
R.B Rice Industries                     FB Limits             ICRA D       165     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Satkar Logistics Pvt Ltd                FBL                   ICRA C       153.6   Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Issuer not cooperating
Satkar Logistics Pvt Ltd                Unallocated           ICRA C       26.4    Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Issuer not cooperating
Shivalakha Solar Energy Pvt Ltd         FB – TL               ICRA BBB-    1360    Assigned
Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries          FB – CC               ICRA B       80      Reaffirmed
Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries          FB – TL               ICRA B       4.6     Reaffirmed
(revised from 0.79crs)
Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries          Unallocated Limits    ICRA B       11.9    Reaffirmed
(revised from 0.86crs)
Shivam Jewels                           BLR                   ICRA BBB- /  335     Issuer Not
                                                              ICRA A3              Cooperating
Vimal Microns Ltd                       TL                    ICRA B+      3.3     Reaffirmed
Vimal Microns Ltd                       CC                    ICRA B+      256     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
