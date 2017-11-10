RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 9

(Repeating to add more ratings) Nov 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed Ganganagar Commodity Ltd FB & Non FB Bk Lines ICRA A4 600 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 95 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Co. Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.00crs) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A1+ 350 Outstanding (enhanced from 17.00crs) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd CPs ICRA A1+ 350 Outstanding Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based-Bill ICRA D - Revised from Discounting ICRA A4 Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A4+ 401 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Unichem Laboratories Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ & 150 - & Rating watch with developing implications Unique Ship Breaking Non FB limitsLOC ICRA A4 450 Issuer Not Corporation Cooperating Vimal Microns Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 12.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B+ 305.4 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT non fund based ICRA B 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Gaursons Realty Pvt. Ltd. Six-Star ICRA NCR Assigned Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal TL ICRA AA 1795.5 Issuer Not Co. Ltd Cooperating Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT – TL - - - (revised from 0.31crs) Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT – FB CC ICRA B+ 55.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.25crs) Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd LT / ST, FB / Non-FB ICRA AA- / 7000 Assigned Fac ICRA A1+ /Outstanding (enhanced from 200.00crs) Krishna Constructions Co. FB limits ICRA BB+ 30 Revised from ICRA BB Krishna Constructions Co. Unallocated limits ICRA 1 Revised from BB+/ICRA A4+ ICRA BB/ Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Cold Storage Fund based-TL ICRA B - Issuer Not Cooperating Mangaldeep Cold Storage Fund based-CC ICRA B - Issuer Not Cooperating Pankaj Steel Corporation BLR ICRA B+/ 80 Issuer Not ICRA A4 Cooperating Plastimber Impex FB – CC ICRA B 15 Reaffirmed Plastimber Impex FB – TL ICRA B 44 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd LT FB TL ICRA A+ 280 Outstanding (reduced from 41.57crs) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd LT FB CC ICRA A+ 480 Outstanding Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A+ 15 Outstanding Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Proposed Bk Fac ICRA A+ 75 Outstanding (reduced from 11.93crs) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd FB/Non-fund based ICRA A+ 50 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D - Revised from ICRA C Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BB 81 Revised from ICRA BB+ Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA BB 11 Revised from ICRA BB+ (revised from 1.57CRS) Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated ICRA BB 4.7 - R.B Rice Industries FB Limits ICRA D 165 Downgraded from ICRA B Satkar Logistics Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA C 153.6 Downgraded from ICRA B Issuer not cooperating Satkar Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA C 26.4 Downgraded from ICRA B Issuer not cooperating Shivalakha Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 1360 Assigned Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries FB – CC ICRA B 80 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries FB – TL ICRA B 4.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.79crs) Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B 11.9 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.86crs) Shivam Jewels BLR ICRA BBB- / 335 Issuer Not ICRA A3 Cooperating Vimal Microns Ltd TL ICRA B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Vimal Microns Ltd CC ICRA B+ 256 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.