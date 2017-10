RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned Azim Premji Trust CP Programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned Bapuji Education Association Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Bapuji Education Association Non-fund based – BG ICRA A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Equipment Fabricators ST FB ICRA A4 3.5 Assigned Equipment Fabricators ST non-fund based ICRA A4 15.6 Assigned Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd ST - non-fund based ICRA A2+ 5 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Hcg Eko Oncology Llp Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 6 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 9000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned financing) Neelson Ceramic Llp ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 1.8 Assigned Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd ST: Unallocated Fac ICRA A2 11.92 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP programme # ICRA A1+ 2025 Assigned / #enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore Outstanding Standard Chartered Investments CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned And Loans (India) Ltd Tarish Investment And Trading CP Programme ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Alivira Animal Health Ltd ST – non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 520 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar & CP ICRA A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Hcg Manavata Oncology Llp Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 80 Assigned Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd ST: Fund based / Non ICRA A2+ - Reaffirmed fund based (sub limits) Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 3.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Muthoot Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 125630^ Reaffirmed limits ## ^Long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 8,985.00 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 13,515.00 crore. ##enhanced from Rs. 10,818.00 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd CP programme### ICRA A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed ###enhanced from Rs. 200.00 crore Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP /ST Debt ICRA A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd ST Non-Fund Based ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd ST Fund based ICRA A1+ 18624 Reaffirmed Tvs Credit Services Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Vardhman Roller Flour Mills ST Non-FB Fac – BG ICRA A4 4 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed deposit MAA+ - Outstanding programme Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Medium term – Fixed MA- 4000 Reaffirmed deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+ 250 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 150 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 600 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 300 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 250 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 250 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt TL – Lease Rental ICRA BBB 400 Assigned Ltd Discounting (LRD) Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt TL – Loan Against ICRA BBB 100 Assigned Ltd Property (LAP) Aha Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD programme ICRA BB- 25 Withdrawn Banashankari Agro Farms Llp LT – FB Fac ICRA B 5.25 Reaffirmed Banashankari Agro Farms Llp LT – TL ICRA B 0.45 Reaffirmed Banashankari Agro Farms Llp LT – Unallocated ICRA B 3.61 Reaffirmed limits Banashankari Poultry Farms Pvt LT – FB Fac ICRA B 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Banashankari Poultry Farms Pvt LT – TL ICRA B 2.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Banashankari Poultry Farms Pvt LT – Unallocated ICRA B 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd limits Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt LT - Fund BasedCC ICRA BB- 6 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt LT - Fund BasedTL ICRA BB- 1.5 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bapuji Education Association FB – CC ICRA A+ 20 Reaffirmed Bapuji Education Association FB – TL ICRA A+ 40 Reaffirmed Bapuji Education Association Unallocated ICRA A+ / 10 Reaffirmed A1+ Equipment Fabricators LT FB ICRA B+ 5.9 Assigned Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd TL ICRA AA 281.6 Reaffirmed Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA 2.9 Reaffirmed Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd NCDs (NCD) Provisional 100 Assigned ICRA AA Gmr Aerotechnic Ltd CC ICRA B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Gmr Aerotechnic Ltd NCDs (NCD) Provisional 175 Assigned ICRA AA Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA BBB+ 15.02 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT - FB ICRA BBB+ 45 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated ICRA BBB+ / 1 Upgraded A2 from ICRA BBB / A3+ Grc Infra Pvt Ltd LT – FB – TL ICRA D 46 Withdrawn Hcg Eko Oncology Llp FB Fac ICRA A- 1 Assigned Hcg Eko Oncology Llp TL ICRA A- 33 Assigned Hindustan Organic Chemicals NCD ICRA AAA 150 Withdrawn Ltd Hira Cotton Fibers LT – CC ICRA B+ 7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hira Cotton Fibers LT – TL ICRA B+ 2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 253.5 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 575 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Khandke Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 591 Upgraded from ICRA A- Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 251.9 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 654.1 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL ICRA AAA 6391 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 1248.1 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 70.9 Withdrawn Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked PP-MLDICRA 41.25 Reaffirmed Debentures AAA Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked PP-MLDICRA 108.75 Withdrawn Debentures AAA Lendingkart Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA BBB- / 300 Reaffirmed ICRA A3 N.B. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 5.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING N.B. Cotex Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 1.49 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING N.B. Cotex Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B 1.01 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Neelson Ceramic Llp LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 19.35 Assigned/ Upgraded from ICRA B Pannageshwar Sugar Mills Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 25.14 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pannageshwar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL – CC ICRA D 18 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 37.5 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 25 Outstanding Team Engineers Advance Fund Based ICRA B- 6.25 - Technologies India Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information Team Engineers Advance Unallocated ICRA B- 1.25 - Technologies India Pvt Ltd Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information Vins Bioproducts Ltd FB ICRA BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Vins Bioproducts Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Alivira Animal Health Ltd LT – FBL ICRA BBB+ 450 Assigned Alivira Animal Health Ltd LT – TL Provisional 1250 Assigned ICRA BBB+ Dalmia Bharat Sugar & FB Limits ICRA AA- 6000 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A+ Dalmia Bharat Sugar & TL ICRA AA- 4064.9 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A+ Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- 1000 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A+ Ds Spiceco Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA A+ 500 Outstanding Ds Spiceco Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA A+ 400 Reassigned Hcg Manavata Oncology Llp FB Fac ICRA A- 10 Assigned Hcg Manavata Oncology Llp TL ICRA A- 250 Assigned Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd LT: TL ICRA A- 3500 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Long/ST – Fund based ICRA A- / 27720 Reaffirmed A2+ Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 86.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 42.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Muthoot Finance Ltd TL ICRA AA 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk ICRA AA 97370^ Reaffirmed limits# ^Long-term and short-term fund based bank limits include an interchangeable limit of Rs. 8,985.00 crore. The total rated bank facilities stand at Rs. 13,515.00 crore. # enhanced from Rs. 9,137.00 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 58764.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 7550 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA 5513.6 Reaffirmed programme Nagpur Cancer Hospitals And TL ICRA A- 470 Assigned / Research Institute Pvt Ltd Outstanding Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCDs (NCD) ICRA AA 81000 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd Fresh NCD ICRA AA 20000 Assigned Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL/Corporate Loan ICRA AA 22000 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL/Corporate Loan ICRA AA 37000 Withdrawn Piramal Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Fund Based ICRA AA/ A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt TL ICRA B 226 Withdrawn Ltd Tvs Credit Services Ltd LT Bk Limits ICRA A+ 21460 Outstanding Vardhman Roller Flour Mills LT FB Fac – CC ICRA B+ 280 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vardhman Roller Flour Mills LT FB Fac – TL ICRA B+ 1.5 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vardhman Roller Flour Mills Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 6 - Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)