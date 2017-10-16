RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 13

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of October 12, 2017) Oct 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwaryagiri Constructions Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 150 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Bygging India Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 760 Withdrawn Corporation Bank CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt ST – Nonfund based ICRA A4 1.5 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST – Nonfund based ICRA A4 1.5 Issuer not cooperating Hdfc Credila Financial CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd /Outstanding (enhanced from 800.00crs) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 50000 outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 outstanding Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based ICRA A3 130 Assigned Jayalaxmi Enterprises ST – FB ICRA A4 62.5 - Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd ST – Non fund Based ICRA A4 173.5 Issuer not cooperating M B Patil Construction Ltd ST – Non fund based ICRA A3 575 Withdrawn Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd Non Fund based – ST ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Nucon Aerospace Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 540 Upgraded from ICRA A4 (revised from 50.00crs) Patil Construction And ST – Non fund based ICRA A3 1950 Withdrawn Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Non-FBL – BG ICRA A4 60 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA A4 280 Issuer not cooperating Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL – BG & LOC ICRA A4 70 Issuer not cooperating Rockwool India Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rockwool India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd FB – Packing credit ICRA D 8 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd Non-FB – BG and LOC ICRA D 3 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Shrikishan & Company Non-FBL – BG ICRA A4+ 230 Issuer not cooperating Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 0.6 Assigned Southern Power Equipment ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4 66.2 - Company Pvt Ltd Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd. Non-Fund Based – BG ICRA A4 4.5 outstanding Vatsal Construction Co. (Vcc) Non FB limitsBG ICRA A4 135 Issuer not Cooperating Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd PC/PCFC ICRA A4 40 /FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD Issuer not cooperating Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 2.5* * Sublimit of cash credit; Issuer not cooperating Tata Capital Financial ST Loans ICRA A1+ 13250 Reaffirmed Services Ltd revised from 800 CR Tata Capital Financial ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd NCD ICRA 2700 Withdrawn AA+(SO) @ @ rating watch with negative implications Aishwaryagiri Constructions FB Fac ICRA B+ 300 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA BB- 2050 Issuer not cooperating Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac ICRA BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Annapurna Microfinance Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd- Lachesis Ifmr Capital 2015 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd- Lachesis BBB-(SO) Ifmr Capital 2015 B. V. Cotspin Industries LT FBL ICRA D 211.5 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Bygging India Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 245 Withdrawn Bygging India Ltd LT and ST - ICRA BB+ 205 Withdrawn Un-allocated limits /ICRA A4+ Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds ICRA AA- 7000 Downgraded Programme from ICRA AA Durga Construction Company BLR ICRA BB+ 451.8 Issuer not /ICRA A4+ cooperating Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt LT – FB ICRA BB- 86 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Everest Sea Foods Exports Pvt LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 12.5 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT – Fundbased ICRA BB- 98.5 Issuer not cooperating Hdfc Credila Financial Non-convertible ICRA AAA 500 outstanding Services Pvt Ltd subordinated debenture programme Hdfc Credila Financial Perpetual debt ICRA AAA 1500 outstanding Services Pvt Ltd programme Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA IAAA - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Hdfc Ergo General Insurance NCD (Subordinated ICRA AAA 3500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Debt) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 2000 outstanding AA Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLDICRA 25500 outstanding AA Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 outstanding Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA BBB- 120 Assigned Jayalaxmi Enterprises LT – FB (CC) ICRA B+ 12.5 - Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based – CC ICRA C 150 Issuer not cooperating Kogta Financial India Ltd- PTC Series A1 Provisional 322.5 Assigned Tern Cv Ifmr Capital ICRA A-(SO) 2017 Kogta Financial India Ltd- PTC Series A3 Provisional 37.9 Assigned Tern Cv Ifmr Capital ICRA BB-(SO) 2017 Kogta Financial India Ltd- PTC Series A2 Provisional 19 Assigned Tern Cv Ifmr Capital ICRA BBB-(SO) 2017 M B Patil Construction Ltd LT, FB Fac – TL ICRA BBB- 25 Withdrawn M B Patil Construction Ltd LT, FB Fac – CC ICRA BBB- 400 Withdrawn M S Ramaiah Foundation LT - FB ICRA BB- 240 Assigned M S Ramaiah Foundation LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 10 Assigned Mahati Hydro Power Projects TL ICRA BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahati Hydro Power Projects BG ICRA BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meera Casting CC ICRA B 40 Issuer not cooperating Meera Casting TL ICRA B 26.5 Issuer not cooperating Mil Steel And Power Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA D 41 Revised from ICRA B+ Mil Steel And Power Ltd LT: TL ICRA D 105.5 Revised from ICRA B+ Mil Steel And Power Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA D 20 Revised from ICRA B+ Mil Steel And Power Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac ICRA D 20.8 Revised from ICRA B+/ICRA A4 Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd Fund based – LT ICRA B- 60 Reaffirmed Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 30 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Nilkanth Cotton Industries TL ICRA B 20.5 Issuer not cooperating Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC ICRA B 60 Issuer not cooperating Nucon Aerospace Pvt Ltd FB Limits-CC ICRA BB+ 260 Upgraded from ICRA BB (revised from 20.00crs) Nucon Aerospace Pvt Ltd FB Limits-TL ICRA BB+ 262.4 Upgraded from ICRA BB (revised from 23.66crs) Ocean Constructions (India) LT – FB Fac ICRA B+ 120 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B (revised from 18.00crs) Ocean Constructions (India) LT – TL ICRA B+ 65 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B (revised from 9.75crs) Ocean Constructions (India) LT – Non-FB Fac ICRA B+ 165 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B (revised from 7.00crs) Para Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 92 Issuer not cooperating Para Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST NFBL ICRA B+/A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Patil Construction And LT, FB Fac – TL ICRA BBB- 150 Withdrawn Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Patil Construction And LT, FB Fac – CC ICRA BBB- 1000 Withdrawn Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Pramanik Metal Corporation BLR ICRA B 100 Issuer not cooperating Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FB limit – CC ICRA B+ 75 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Unallocated ICRA B+ 10 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA B 30 Issuer not cooperating Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Rockwool India Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 105.4 Reaffirmed Rockwool India Pvt Ltd LT/ST fundbased/ ICRA 125 Reaffirmed non-fund based BB+/ICRA A4+ Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 4 Downgraded from ICRA B Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 62.1 Downgraded from ICRA B Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd LT and ST – ICRA D 22.9 Downgraded Unallocated limits from ICRA B and ICRA A4 Shekhada Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shekhada Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Shrikishan & Company FB limit – CC ICRA BB+ 20 Issuer not cooperating Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA BB+ 209.4 Assigned /Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) Southern Power Equipment LT – Fund Based ICRA B- 33.8 - Company Pvt Ltd Speedon Network Ltd LT, FB Fac – TL ICRA BBB-& 1750 Withdrawn Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd. FB – CC ICRA B+ 65 Assigned /Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore) Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd. FB – TL ICRA B+ 80.4 outstanding Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limit ICRA 0.6 outstanding B+/ICRA A4 Sri Sri Ventures Pvt Ltd FB limit – TL ICRA B+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Swastik Traders LT-FB Limits ICRA B+ 30 Issuer not cooperating Swastik Traders LT-Non FB Limits ICRA B+ 30 Issuer not cooperating Vatsal Construction Co. (Vcc) FB limits-CC ICRA BB- 10 Issuer not cooperating Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Facility ICRA B+ /A4 0.5 Issuer not cooperating Tata Capital Financial LT FBL ICRA AA+ 1152.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd revised from 12,200 CR; %includes Rs. 4,153 crore interchangeable between long term fund based limits and long term loans Tata Capital Financial LT Loans ICRA AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd revised from 1500 CR Tata Capital Financial LT NFBL ICRA AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial NCDs Programme ICRA AA+ 90319.3 Outstanding Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 14054.5 Outstanding Services Ltd Programme Tata Capital Financial Perpetual Debt ICRA AA+ 7865.5 Outstanding Services Ltd Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.