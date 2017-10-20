FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 18
#Company News
October 18, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 18

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akasaka Electronics Ltd                 Non-FBL               ICRA A4 (SO) 103.2   Withdrawn
Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd                    ST – Non-fund based-  ICRA A4+     450
                                        LOC
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Arya Iron And Steel Company             ST FBL                ICRA A3      500     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Arya Iron And Steel Company             ST non-FBL            ICRA A3      62.5    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Arya Iron And Steel Company             ST fund based /       ICRA A3              Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 non-FBL
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd               BG                          A4     40      Assigned
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd               Credit Exposure Limit       A4     4       Assigned
Dee-Tee Industries Ltd                  Non FB Limits         ICRA A3      50      Withdrawn
Global Copper Pvt Ltd                   ST- Non fund based    ICRA A4      59
Issuer not cooperating
Icici Securities Ltd                    CP programme          ICRA A1+     15000   assigned
J.M. Financial & Investment             CP programme(IPO      ICRA A1+     8000    Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd            Financing)
J.M. Financial & Investment             CP programme          ICRA A1+     2000    Outstanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
Jay Metal                               Non-fund based, ST    ICRA A4
                                        facility
Issuer not cooperating
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
                                        Financing)
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                CP programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Products Ltd               CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     45000   Assigned
                                        Financing)
Jm Financial Products Ltd               CP programme          ICRA A1+     45000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Properties And             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Holdings Ltd                            Financing)
Kgn Electricals                         Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      200
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                Non-fund Based LOC    ICRA A1+     170     Reaffirmed
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                CPs                   ICRA A1+     350     Outstanding
Preeti Textile                          Non-fund based – FLC  ICRA A4
                                        (Sublimit of TL)
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               Non-FB Limits         ICRA A4+     151.5
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Tinna Trade Ltd                         ST Fund based               A4     250     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Tinna Trade Ltd                         ST Non Fund based           A4     350     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Yes Bank Ltd                            CD Programme          ICRA A1+     100000  Outstanding
Yes Bank Ltd                            ST Fixed Deposit      ICRA A1+             Outstanding
                                        Programme

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aastha Infracity Ltd                    TL                    ICRA B+      150
Issuer not cooperating
Akasaka Electronics Ltd                 FBL                   ICRA BB (SO) 25      Withdrawn
Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd                    LT – FB TL            ICRA BB+     300
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Arya Iron And Steel Company             LT FBL– CC            ICRA BBB-    480     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Arya Iron And Steel Company             LT fund based – TL    ICRA BBB-    200     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Chandan Textiles                        LT – Fundbased- CC    ICRA B       30
Issuer not cooperating
Chandan Textiles                        LT – Fundbased- TL    ICRA B       30
Issuer not cooperating
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd               TL Limits                   BB-    330     Reaffirmed
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd               CC Limits                   BB-    120     Reaffirmed
Dee-Tee Industries Ltd                  FB Limits             ICRA BBB-    177.1   Withdrawn
Gargya Autocity Pvt. Ltd                FB limits             ICRA BB      239.9
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Gargya Autocity Pvt. Ltd                Untied limits         ICRA BB      0.6
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Global Copper Pvt Ltd                   CC                    ICRA B       100
Issuer not cooperating
Global Copper Pvt Ltd                   TL                    ICRA B       87.5
Issuer not cooperating
Icici Securities Ltd                    NCD programme         ICRA AAA     500     assigned
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd          PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) 3299.6  Final Ratings
Jay Metal                               TL                    ICRA B       28.5
Issuer not cooperating
Jay Metal                               CC                    ICRA B       25
Issuer not cooperating
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                NCD programme         ICRA AA      2000    Outstanding
Jm Financial Capital Ltd                LT market linked      PP-MLD ICRA  2000    Outstanding
                                        debenture programme   AA
Jm Financial Products Ltd               LT Bk lines           ICRA AA      15000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Products Ltd               NCD programme         ICRA AA      25000   Outstanding
Jm Financial Products Ltd               LT market linked      PP-MLD ICRA  5000    Outstanding
                                        debentures (Principal AA
                                        Protected)
Jm Financial Properties And             TL                    ICRA AA      1350    Outstanding
Holdings Ltd
Kgn Electricals                         FB Fac                ICRA B+      50
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
L.S. Mills Ltd                          LT: Term-loan Fac     ICRA BBB     412     Withdrawn
L.S. Mills Ltd                          LT: FB Fac            ICRA BBB     1530    Withdrawn
Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd                TL                          B+     14.5    issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd                CC                          B+     50      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Maruti Products Pvt Ltd                 LT FB – TL            ICRA B+      42.8    Reaffirmed
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Maruti Products Pvt Ltd                 LT/ST FB/non FB       ICRA B+      175     Reaffirmed
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Mony Prints Pvt Ltd                     CC                    ICRA B       39.5
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Mony Prints Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA B       100.5
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
National Capital Region                 LT bonds programme    ICRA AAA     5000    Withdrawn
Planning Board
Neotech Education Foundation            BLR                   ICRA D/      159
                                                              ICRA D
Issuer not cooperating
Padmabhushan Krantiveer Doctor          FB – CC               ICRA B       1350    Reaffirmed
Nagnathanna Naykawdi Hutatma
Kisan Ahir Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Issuer not cooperating; reduced from 220.00 CR
Padmabhushan Krantiveer Doctor          LT - Unallocated      ICRA B       850     Reaffirmed
Nagnathanna Naykawdi Hutatma            Limits
Kisan Ahir Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Padmabhushan Krantiveer Doctor          FB – CC (Proposed)    ICRA B       50      Assigned
Nagnathanna Naykawdi Hutatma
Kisan Ahir Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                LT FB TL              ICRA A+      415.7   Reaffirmed
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                LT FB CC              ICRA A+      480     Reaffirmed
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                FB/Non-fund based     ICRA A+      50      Reaffirmed
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                Non-fund Based BG     ICRA A+      15      Reaffirmed
Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd                Proposed Bk Fac       ICRA A+      119.3   Reaffirmed
Preeti Textile                          FB - CC               ICRA B       10
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Preeti Textile                          FB - TL               ICRA B       48.9
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Shree Bhavani Rice Mill                 TL                    ICRA B       10
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Shree Bhavani Rice Mill                 CC                    ICRA B       50
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Srp Prosperita Hotel Ventures           TL                    ICRA BBB     670     Assigned
Ltd
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd           BLR                   ICRA BB/     135
                                                              ICRA A4+
Issuer not cooperating
Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd                    LT: CC                ICRA B       50      Reaffirmed
Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd                    LT: Unallocated       ICRA B       10      Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra           TL                    ICRA A-      3590^   placed under
Ltd                                                                                rating watch
                                                                                   with
developing implications; Stable outlook removed
^amount outstanding as on September 30, 2017 stands at Rs. 203 crore
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra           FB/Non-FBL            ICRA A-      4650    placed under
Ltd                                                                                rating watch
                                                                                   with
developing implications; Stable outlook removed
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra           Unallocated Limit     ICRA A-      1880    placed under
Ltd                                                                                rating watch
                                                                                   with
developing implications; Stable outlook removed
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               FB Limits             ICRA BB+     341.2
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd               Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+     28.3
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Tinna Trade Ltd                         LT Fund based               BB-    200     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Tinna Trade Ltd                         LT/Shortterm                BB-    200     issuer Not
                                        unallocated           /      A4            Cooperating
Tracks And Towers Infratech             LT FB Limits          ICRA A-      390     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tracks And Towers Infratech             LT Non-FBL            ICRA A-      2480    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tracks And Towers Infratech             LT Unallocated Limits ICRA A-      630     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd               TL Fac                ICRA D       100
Issuer not cooperating
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd               LT FB Fac             ICRA D       300
Issuer not cooperating
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd               ST non-fund based     ICRA D       200
                                        facility
Issuer not cooperating
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA      15541   Outstanding
                                        Upper Tier II Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA      4610    Outstanding
                                        Tier I Bond Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA      1820    Withdrawn
                                        Upper Tier II Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA AA      83000   Outstanding
                                        Additional Tier I     (hyb)
                                        Bond Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA AA(hyb) 25000   Assigned
                                        Additional Tier I
                                        Bond Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA+     25306   Outstanding
                                        Lower Tier II Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Infrastructure Bond   ICRA AA+     50000   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA AA+     79000   Outstanding
                                        Tier II Bond Programme(hyb)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

