RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 18

(Repeating to add more ratings) Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akasaka Electronics Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 (SO) 103.2 Withdrawn Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based- ICRA A4+ 450 LOC Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Arya Iron And Steel Company ST FBL ICRA A3 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Arya Iron And Steel Company ST non-FBL ICRA A3 62.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Arya Iron And Steel Company ST fund based / ICRA A3 Assigned Pvt Ltd non-FBL Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Assigned Dee-Tee Industries Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A3 50 Withdrawn Global Copper Pvt Ltd ST- Non fund based ICRA A4 59 Issuer not cooperating Icici Securities Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 15000 assigned J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme(IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Jay Metal Non-fund based, ST ICRA A4 facility Issuer not cooperating Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Outstanding Jm Financial Properties And CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Holdings Ltd Financing) Kgn Electricals Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 200 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Non-fund Based LOC ICRA A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd CPs ICRA A1+ 350 Outstanding Preeti Textile Non-fund based – FLC ICRA A4 (Sublimit of TL) Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A4+ 151.5 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Tinna Trade Ltd ST Fund based A4 250 issuer Not Cooperating Tinna Trade Ltd ST Non Fund based A4 350 issuer Not Cooperating Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Infracity Ltd TL ICRA B+ 150 Issuer not cooperating Akasaka Electronics Ltd FBL ICRA BB (SO) 25 Withdrawn Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd LT – FB TL ICRA BB+ 300 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Arya Iron And Steel Company LT FBL– CC ICRA BBB- 480 Assigned Pvt Ltd Arya Iron And Steel Company LT fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chandan Textiles LT – Fundbased- CC ICRA B 30 Issuer not cooperating Chandan Textiles LT – Fundbased- TL ICRA B 30 Issuer not cooperating Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd TL Limits BB- 330 Reaffirmed Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 120 Reaffirmed Dee-Tee Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 177.1 Withdrawn Gargya Autocity Pvt. Ltd FB limits ICRA BB 239.9 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Gargya Autocity Pvt. Ltd Untied limits ICRA BB 0.6 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Global Copper Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 100 Issuer not cooperating Global Copper Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 87.5 Issuer not cooperating Icici Securities Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA 500 assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 3299.6 Final Ratings Jay Metal TL ICRA B 28.5 Issuer not cooperating Jay Metal CC ICRA B 25 Issuer not cooperating Jm Financial Capital Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Outstanding Jm Financial Capital Ltd LT market linked PP-MLD ICRA 2000 Outstanding debenture programme AA Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 25000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT market linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding debentures (Principal AA Protected) Jm Financial Properties And TL ICRA AA 1350 Outstanding Holdings Ltd Kgn Electricals FB Fac ICRA B+ 50 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category L.S. Mills Ltd LT: Term-loan Fac ICRA BBB 412 Withdrawn L.S. Mills Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 1530 Withdrawn Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 14.5 issuer Not Cooperating Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 issuer Not Cooperating Maruti Products Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA B+ 42.8 Reaffirmed Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Maruti Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST FB/non FB ICRA B+ 175 Reaffirmed Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Mony Prints Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 39.5 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Mony Prints Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 100.5 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category National Capital Region LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 5000 Withdrawn Planning Board Neotech Education Foundation BLR ICRA D/ 159 ICRA D Issuer not cooperating Padmabhushan Krantiveer Doctor FB – CC ICRA B 1350 Reaffirmed Nagnathanna Naykawdi Hutatma Kisan Ahir Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer not cooperating; reduced from 220.00 CR Padmabhushan Krantiveer Doctor LT - Unallocated ICRA B 850 Reaffirmed Nagnathanna Naykawdi Hutatma Limits Kisan Ahir Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer not cooperating Padmabhushan Krantiveer Doctor FB – CC (Proposed) ICRA B 50 Assigned Nagnathanna Naykawdi Hutatma Kisan Ahir Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer not cooperating Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd LT FB TL ICRA A+ 415.7 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd LT FB CC ICRA A+ 480 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd FB/Non-fund based ICRA A+ 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A+ 15 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Proposed Bk Fac ICRA A+ 119.3 Reaffirmed Preeti Textile FB - CC ICRA B 10 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Preeti Textile FB - TL ICRA B 48.9 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shree Bhavani Rice Mill TL ICRA B 10 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Shree Bhavani Rice Mill CC ICRA B 50 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Srp Prosperita Hotel Ventures TL ICRA BBB 670 Assigned Ltd Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB/ 135 ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA B 10 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Maharashtra TL ICRA A- 3590^ placed under Ltd rating watch with developing implications; Stable outlook removed ^amount outstanding as on September 30, 2017 stands at Rs. 203 crore Tata Teleservices Maharashtra FB/Non-FBL ICRA A- 4650 placed under Ltd rating watch with developing implications; Stable outlook removed Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Unallocated Limit ICRA A- 1880 placed under Ltd rating watch with developing implications; Stable outlook removed Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 341.2 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 28.3 Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Tinna Trade Ltd LT Fund based BB- 200 issuer Not Cooperating Tinna Trade Ltd LT/Shortterm BB- 200 issuer Not unallocated / A4 Cooperating Tracks And Towers Infratech LT FB Limits ICRA A- 390 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tracks And Towers Infratech LT Non-FBL ICRA A- 2480 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tracks And Towers Infratech LT Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 630 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA D 100 Issuer not cooperating Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA D 300 Issuer not cooperating Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA D 200 facility Issuer not cooperating Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 15541 Outstanding Upper Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 4610 Outstanding Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 1820 Withdrawn Upper Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA 83000 Outstanding Additional Tier I (hyb) Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA(hyb) 25000 Assigned Additional Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA+ 25306 Outstanding Lower Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond ICRA AA+ 50000 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA+ 79000 Outstanding Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 