RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC, BG) ICRA A1 82.5 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Aloka Exports ST FBL A4+ 1500 Revised from A3 Aloka Exports ST NFBL A4+ 60 Revised from A3 Bajaj Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150000 Outstanding Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST: Non Fund based A4 60 Withdrawn Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed Klenzaids Contamination NFBL A4 100 - Controls Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lupin Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 9500 - Rating watch with developing implications Lupin Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 3600 - Rating watch with developing implications Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd ST non-fund based A1+ 176 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mrj Steels Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based A4 150 issuer Not Cooperating Rud India Chains Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund Based – A4 30 Revised from LOC A4+ Rud India Chains Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund Based – A4 30 Revised from BG A4+ Sanchem Fabrics Ltd Non FB LimitsBG A4 3 issuer Not Cooperating Sat Kartar Mining And Allied Non-FBL A3 20 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (for IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned Pvt Ltd financing) Sharekhan Financial Services CP/ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Singh Transporters Non-FBL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based A4+ 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 125 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Ltd Bk Loans ICRA A- / 500 - ICRA A2+ Design Creation BLR ICRA BB- /A4 300 - Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd FBL – TL ICRA A 405.7 Upgraded from ICRA A- Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA A 650 Upgraded from ICRA A- Kishan Gum Industries CC Limits ICRA B 45 Reaffirmed Kishan Gum Industries TL ICRA B 14.4 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Rice & General Mills TL ICRA B+ 19 Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Hans Rice & General Mills CC ICRA 725 Issuer Not B+/ICRA A4 Cooperating Shree Hans Rice & General Mills Unallocated ICRA 6 Issuer Not B+/ICRA A4 Cooperating Sonrise Tea Processing Company Bk Loan Rating ICRA BB- 105 - Pvt Ltd /ICRA A4 Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Secured Redeemable ICRA BBB- 170 - NCD programme Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Unsecured Redeemable ICRA BBB- 160 - NCD programme Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd LT and ST Fund Based ICRA BBB- / 3000 - Bk Lines ICRA A3 Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd FB-limit- cashcredit D 72.5 Reaffirmed facility ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limit D 144.5 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aggarwal Foods FBL BB- 167.7 Revised from B+ Aggarwal Foods Unallocated (Proposed BB- 0.3 Revised from limits) B+ Aloka Exports LT FBL – TL BB+ 486 Revised from BBB- Aloka Exports LT FBL – CC BB+ 300 Revised from BBB- Aloka Exports LT FBL – TL 48.6 Revised from BB+ Aloka Exports LT FBL – CC 30 Aloka Exports ST FBL 150 Aloka Exports ST NFBL 6 Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd Fund Based D 450 - issuer Not Cooperating Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd Non Fund Based D 250 - issuer Not Cooperating Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd FB D 85 - issuer Not Cooperating Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd Unallocated D 335 - issuer Not Cooperating Anisha Enterprises LT Fundbased B 150 issuer Not Cooperating Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. NCDs A - Withdrawn Ltd. Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AAA 6502 Withdrawn Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AAA 32380 Outstanding Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 17000 Outstanding Programme Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd LT/ST Borrowing A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Programme / A1+ Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac C+/ 80 A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based CC BB- 430 Withdrawn Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated BB- 10 Withdrawn Energo Engineering Projects Ltd TL D 227.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Energo Engineering Projects Ltd FBL D 1400 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Energo Engineering Projects Ltd NFBL D 11500 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Fino Finance Pvt. Ltd. NCDs A - Withdrawn (Erstwhile Intrepid Finance And Leasing Pvt. Ltd.) Future Financial Servicess NCDs A - Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd NCDs A - Withdrawn Hydrogen Gentech Pvt Ltd LT FB BB- 30 Assigned Hydrogen Gentech Pvt Ltd LT FB TL BB- 80 Assigned Hydrogen Gentech Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 15 Assigned Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac BB- 15 Reaffirmed Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd LT – TL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Klenzaids Contamination FBL BB- 120 - Controls Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Klenzaids Contamination Unallocated Limits BB- / 10 - Controls Pvt Ltd A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt Ltd FBL D 150 Revised from B- Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 250 Revised from A4 Lupin Ltd NCD programme AAA 1000 - Rating watch with developing implications Lupin Ltd LT, FB Fac AAA 1500 - Rating watch with developing implications Lupin Ltd LT, non-FB Fac AAA 400 - Rating watch with developing implications Manipal University Jaipur LT - Fund Based TL BBB 3450 Reaffirmed Manipal University Jaipur LT - Fund Based CC BBB 400 Reaffirmed Maruti Cotton Industries TL B 19.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maruti Cotton Industries CC B 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT FB AA- 929.4 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT non-fund based AA- 24 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT unallocated AA- 1870.6 Reaffirmed Mrj Steels Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC B+ 380 issuer Not Cooperating Praveen Electrical Works LT- FBL B+ 50 Issuer delayed in giving information Praveen Electrical Works LT - NFBL B+ 90 Issuer delayed in giving information Praveen Electrical Works Proposed limits B+/A4 60 Issuer delayed in giving information Prl Developers Pvt Ltd TL BBB 6000 Assigned Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return BBB Withdrawn Development Board BondsSeries I (SO) @ @ - Under rating watch with negative implications Punjab Infrastructure DDBsSeries II BBB 3187 Development Board (SO) @ @ - Under rating watch with negative implications Punjab Infrastructure DDBsSeries III BBB 457 Development Board (SO) @ @ - Under rating watch with negative implications Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return BBB 2256 Development Board BondsSeries IVA, IVB (SO) @ and IVC @ - Under rating watch with negative implications Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits B 117.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fundbased B 10 - Limits ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rud India Chains Pvt Ltd LT – FB – TL BB- 3.3 Revised from BB Rud India Chains Pvt Ltd LT – FB – CC BB- 75 Revised from BB S.K. Heights Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL B+ 150 issuer Not Cooperating Sanchem Fabrics Ltd FB Limits-CC B+ 40 issuer Not Cooperating Sanchem Fabrics Ltd FB Limits-TL B+ 77 issuer Not Cooperating Sat Kartar Mining And Allied TL BBB- 40 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Sat Kartar Mining And Allied CC BBB- 84 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Sat Kartar Mining And Allied Unallocated Limits BBB- 1 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd / A3 Singh Transporters TL BBB 70 Assigned Singh Transporters CC BBB 80 Reaffirmed Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based – TL BB+ 490 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based – CC BB+ 210 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sve Castings Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac D 85 Withdrawn Sve Castings Pvt Ltd LT – TL D 27.8 Withdrawn Sve Castings Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated Fac D 53.2 Withdrawn Tower Vision India Pvt Ltd Long-TL A- 11700 Assigned Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd FB/ Non-FBL A / 315 Reaffirmed A1 Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A / 220.3 Reaffirmed A1 Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Limits A 120 Reaffirmed ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 