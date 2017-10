RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 4

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of October 3, 2017) Oct 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allsec Technologies Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A3+ 10 Assigned Allsec Technologies Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A3+ 70 Assigned Amit Engineers ST non fund based ICRA A4 17 ^ ^Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Ang Lifesciences India Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Apex Hcg Oncology Llp Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 65 Assigned / Outstanding Bajaj Motors Ltd ST- Non FB ICRA A1+ 245 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Corporate Governance CGR2 - Reaffirmed Practices Bharat Biotech International ST FB – SLC ICRA A1+ 200 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 Bharat Biotech International ST Non-fund Based – LCICRA A1+ 900 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 Bharat Biotech International ST Non-fund Based -BG ICRA A1+ 400 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST Non-fund Based Bk ICRA A1 600 Reaffirmed Lines Canfin Homes Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 13000 Assigned / Outstanding Covalent Laboratories Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A2 400 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A2 900 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance CP Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd ST – Non fund Based ICRA A2 20 - Issuer not cooperating Eurotex Industries And Exports Non-FBL ICRA A4 110 Revised from Ltd ICRA A4+ Hcg Nchri Oncology Llp Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 50 Assigned / Outstanding Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Debt / CP ProgrammeICRA A1+ 36000 Assigned / Outstanding Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding Icici Securities Primary CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Dealership Ltd J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A1 - Reaffirmed facility Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based ICRA A3 - Reaffirmed Sublimit Limits – LOC Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based ICRA A3 - Reaffirmed Sublimit Limits – Buyers Credit Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 65 Reaffirmed Kongovi Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A2 30 Reaffirmed Kurlon Enterprise Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1 150 Outstanding Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 150 * *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 5 * Issuer not cooperating/ * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 170 Reaffirmed New India Roadways Bk loan ICRA A4 500 - Issuer not cooperating Paari Chem Resources ST : NFBL ICRA A4 250 - Issuer not cooperating Phillip Finance And Investment CP programme ICRA A1 500 Reaffirmed Services India Pvt Ltd Piramal Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt ProgrammeICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Ratedi Wind Power Pvt Ltd ST FB limits ICRA A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 80 * *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Sree Geethanjali Constructions ST non-fund based ICRA A4 87.5 * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Star Cement Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Star Cement Ltd ST loans ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding Star Cement Ltd LOC/BG ICRA A1+ 250 Outstanding Subaya Construction Co. Ltd ST – Nonfund based ICRA A4 305 * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Sundaram Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Vikabh Securities Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk ICRA A2 300 Reaffirmed Fac Wonder Construction ST : NFBL** ICRA A4 - - Issuer not cooperating / ** Sub-limit of fund based limits Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 1.4 Issuer delayed in giving information Harshita Polypack BG ICRA A4 0.9 Issuer delayed in giving information Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit ICRA A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd FBP/ FBD ICRA A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 36.6 Issuer not cooperating Larsen & Toubro Ltd Construction Grade CR1 Reaffirmed Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 1.2 Issuer delayed in giving information State Bank Of Hyderabad Certificates of ICRA A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme State Bank Of India Certificates of ICRA A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Deposits* *taken over from erstwhile State Bank of Saurashtra and State Bank of Indore State Bank Of Mysore Certificates of ICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme State Bank Of Patiala Certificates of ICRA A1+ 180000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Suyash Polymer BG ICRA A4 1.3 Issuer delayed in giving information MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Medium Term Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA- - Reaffirmed programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Outstanding State Bank Of Hyderabad Term Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of India Medium Term Deposits* MAAA Reaffirmed *taken over from erstwhile State Bank of Saurashtra and State Bank of Indore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Designers Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA AA- / 350 - ICRA A1+ Review process is underway Allsec Technologies Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB 30 Assigned Amit Engineers LT fund based ICRA B+ 41 ^ ^Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Amit Engineers LT non fund based ICRA B+ 5 ^ ^Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Ang Lifesciences India Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 110 Reaffirmed Apex Hcg Oncology Llp FB Fac ICRA A- 10 Outstanding Apex Hcg Oncology Llp TL ICRA A- 400 Assigned / Outstanding Bajaj Motors Ltd TL ICRA A+ 240 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd Fund Based- CC ICRA A+ 450 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA A+ / 215 Reaffirmed A1+ Bank Of Baroda Basel III Complaint ICRA 10000 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) Programme Bharat Biotech International TL ICRA A+ 311.5 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A Bharat Biotech International LT FB WC ICRA A+ 1050 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A Bharat Biotech International LT/ST ICRA A+ / 250 Upgraded Ltd Fundbased/Non-FBL A1+ from ICRA A / A1 Bharat Biotech International Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ / 10.5 Upgraded Ltd A1+ from ICRA A / A1 Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT FB Bk Lines ICRA A 21400 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AAA- 38750 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AAA- 3000 Reaffirmed programme Canfin Homes Ltd Non-Convertible debt ICRA AAA- 50000 Reaffirmed programme Canfin Homes Ltd Non-Convertible debt ICRA AAA- 30000 Assigned programme Covalent Laboratories Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 41.3 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 699.3 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Ltd FB Working-capital ICRA BBB+ 1650 Reaffirmed Limits East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB+ 222.5 - Issuer not cooperating Eurotex Industries And Exports FB Limits ICRA BB 521 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB+ Eurotex Industries And Exports Unallocated Limits ICRA BB / A4 209 Revised from Ltd ICRA BB+ / A4+ Green Infra Wind Power TL ICRA A+ 740 Reassigned Projects Ltd Hcg Nchri Oncology Llp FB Fac ICRA A- 10 Outstanding Hcg Nchri Oncology Llp TL ICRA A- 300 Outstanding Hero Fincorp Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA AA+ 63500 Outstanding Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 24000 Outstanding Hero Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 4000 Outstanding Programme J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd Term-loan facility ICRA A 217.3 Reaffirmed J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd FB facility ICRA A 1500 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Capital Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 2000 Assigned Jm Financial Capital Ltd LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 2000 Assigned debenture programme AA Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL - CC/Working ICRA BBB- 500 Reaffirmed capital loans Kamsri Printing And Packaging FB Fac ICRA B 88 - Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Term-loan facility ICRA BB- 32.7 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd FB facility ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility ICRA BB- / 39.5 Reaffirmed A4 Kongovi Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB+ 432.9 Reaffirmed Kongovi Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Kongovi Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 67.1 Reaffirmed Kurlon Enterprise Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 250 Outstanding Kurlon Enterprise Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ / 400 Assigned / A1 Outstanding Kurlon Ltd FB Fac ICRA A 170 Outstanding Kurlon Ltd Unallocated ICRA A 230 Assigned Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB- 15 * *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Lapp India Pvt Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA A- / 700 Reaffirmed ICRA A2+ Lapp India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- / 150 Reaffirmed ICRA A2+ Maberest Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 95 * Issuer not cooperating/ * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Meenar Industries Ltd BLR ICRA B 297.5 - Issuer not cooperating Mochiko Shoes FB - CC ICRA BBB- 40 Assigned Mochiko Shoes FB – TL ICRA BBB- 15 Assigned Mochiko Shoes Unallocated ICRA BBB- 45 Assigned Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd FB - CC ICRA BBB- 45 Assigned Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 15 Assigned Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 45 Assigned Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB 290 Reaffirmed Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Limits ICRA BBB 250 Reaffirmed Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB / 326.1 Reaffirmed A2 Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 13.9 Assigned ICRA BBB- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 644.8 Assigned ICRA A- Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd LT; Proposed TL ICRA BBB+ 120670 Reaffirmed Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 265 Reaffirmed Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA B+ 120 Reaffirmed Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 148.7 Reaffirmed Paari Chem Resources LT : FBL** ICRA BB- - - ** Sub- limit of total line of credit of Rs. 25.0 cror Piramal Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AA 96420 Assigned / Outstanding Piramal Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 70000 Outstanding Piramal Finance Ltd Subordinated Bond ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding (Tier II) Programme Piveta Estates Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB 4500 Assigned R.V. Rayanam FB – Secured OverdraftICRA B+ 100 Assigned R.V. Rayanam Non FB – BG ICRA B+ 150 Assigned Ratedi Wind Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 2713 Reaffirmed Resolution Enterprises FB CC ICRA BB- 85 Reaffirmed Resolution Enterprises Unallocated ICRA BB- 15 Reaffirmed Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 5 * *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Sant Deepak Education And FB – TL ICRA D 112.5 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA B- Sant Deepak Education And FB – Overdraft ICRA D 17.5 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA B- Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 481.1 - Issuer not cooperating Shree Laxmi Guar Gum Industries CC ICRA B 45 - Issuer not cooperating Shree Laxmi Guar Gum Industries TL ICRA B 14.4 - Issuer not cooperating Siddarth Intercrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA B+ 25 * * Issuer did not cooperate; based on the best available information Siddarth Intercrafts Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ / A4 75 * * Issuer did not cooperate; based on the best available information Siddarth Organisation Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA B+ 42 * Issuer not cooperating/* Issuer did not cooperate; based on the best available information Siddarth Organisation Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ / A4 58 * Issuer not cooperating/* Issuer did not cooperate; based on the best available information Sree Geethanjali Constructions LT FB ICRA B+ 70 * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Sree Geethanjali Constructions Unallocated ICRA B+ 2.5 * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Star Cement Ltd CC ICRA A+ 1990 Outstanding Star Cement Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1394.5 Outstanding Star Cement Ltd Corporate Loans ICRA A+ 800 Outstanding Star Cement Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 400 Outstanding Subaya Construction Co. Ltd LT – Fundbased ICRA BB- 180 * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Subaya Construction Co. Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated ICRA BB- 6.3 * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA+ 30000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA+ 1300 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA+ 39818 Outstanding Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 14571 Outstanding Sundaram Finance Ltd LT Loans from Bks ICRA AA+ 10000 Outstanding Sundaram Finance Ltd FBL from Bks ICRA AA+ 22500 Outstanding Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks ICRA AA+ 80.8 Outstanding Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 4582.8 Assigned ICRA AAA Wonder Construction LT : FBL ICRA B- 100 - Issuer not cooperating Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 7.3 Issuer delayed in giving information Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 67.5 Issuer delayed in giving information Harshita Polypack TL ICRA B+ 13.7 Issuer delayed in giving information Harshita Polypack CC ICRA B+ 46 Issuer delayed in giving information Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 30 Issuer not cooperating Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 32.7 Issuer not cooperating Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 10.9 Issuer delayed in giving information Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 46 Issuer delayed in giving information State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Basel II Compliant ICRA AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Lower Tier II Bonds State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Basel III Compliant ICRA 2000 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) State Bank Of Hyderabad Basel II Compliant ICRA AAA 1600 Reaffirmed Lower Tier II Bonds State Bank Of Hyderabad Basel II Compliant ICRA AAA 400 Reaffirmed Lower Tier II Bonds State Bank Of Hyderabad Basel III Compliant ICRA 10930 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) State Bank Of Hyderabad Basel III Compliant ICRA 8000 Withdrawn# Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) #withdrawn as the bonds were not issued against the rating State Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 6750 Withdrawn Programme* State Bank Of India Basel III Compliant ICRA 130000 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) State Bank Of Mysore Basel III Compliant ICRA 5000 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) State Bank Of Patiala Basel III Compliant ICRA 9500 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) State Bank Of Patiala Basel III Compliant ICRA 5000 Withdrawn# Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) #withdrawn as the bonds were not issued against the rating State Bank Of Travancore Basel III Compliant ICRA AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Tier I Bonds (hyb) State Bank Of Travancore Basel II Compliant ICRA AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Lower Tier II Bonds State Bank Of Travancore Basel II Compliant ICRA AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Lower Tier II Bonds Suyash Polymer TL ICRA B+ 8.6 Issuer delayed in giving information Suyash Polymer CC ICRA B+ 46 Issuer delayed in giving information The Government LT Bk Fac ICRA BB- 6694.4 Tele-Communication Employees' Co-Operative Society Ltd Issuer not cooperating Zinzuwadia Brothers Jewellers CC ICRA BB- 80 Issuer not cooperating Zuri Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 260 Upgraded from ICRA BB enhanced from Rs. 20.0 crore Zuri Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd FB facility ICRA BB+ 20 Upgraded from ICRA BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)