RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 09 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Export FB Limits ICRA A3 750 Reaffirmed Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 13 Reaffirmed Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned / outstanding Ankur Udyog Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA A2+ 7 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Aseem Exports Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 Assigned Axison Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 15 Assigned Bti Payments Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A1 3100 Reaffirmed Cruso Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 30 Assigned Devi Marine Foods Exports Pvt ST - FB Fac ICRA A3 650 Assigned / Ltd Outstanding Devi Marine Foods Exports Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 30 Outstanding Ltd Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt ST FB Limits ICRA A1+ 410 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 earlier 69.0 CR Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 850** Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 **includes Rs. 31.0 crore of limits which are interchangeable to fund-based limits Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt Unallocated ICRA A1+ 67 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 earlier 0.7 CR Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt CP ICRA A1+ 250 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A1 Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non FB ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Hafele India Pvt Ltd ST fund based ICRA A1 550 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST- Non-FBL ICRA A3 41.9 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST- FBL ICRA A3 60 Reaffirmed Hnb Engineers Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based – ICRA A4 600 Assigned BG Hnb Engineers Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based – ICRA A4 100 Assigned LOC Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FB Limits^ ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Ltd ^ Sub-limit of the fund based facilities of Rs. 30.00 crore Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt Non FB Limits^ ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Ltd ^ Sub-limit of the fund based facilities of Rs. 30.00 crore Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 4500 Assigned Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Assigned financing) Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A3 101 Reaffirmed Limit Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A3 - Reaffirmed Foreign LOC** Kader Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac ICRA A3 700 Assigned / Outstanding Kader Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac ICRA A3 - Outstanding (sub-limit) Kader Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 17.5 Outstanding Kader Investment And Trading ST - FB Fac ICRA A3 400 Assigned / Company Pvt Ltd Outstanding Kader Investment And Trading ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 5 Outstanding Company Pvt Ltd Katira Construction Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A2 976.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 46.50 crore Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST non fundbased Fac ICRA A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Kitex Garments Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 1170 Reaffirmed Kitex Garments Ltd ST non fundbased Fac ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Kotak Securities Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed reduced from 4,000 CR Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non FB – BG ICRA A4 11.6 Reaffirmed Kusum Metals Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4 300 Reaffirmed Liberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac ICRA A3 170 Assigned/ Outstanding enhanced from 15 CR Liberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 5 Outstanding Liberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 - Outstanding (sub-limit) Lovin Tiles Llp Non- FBL (Proposed) ICRA A4 17 Assigned Lumax Industries Ltd ST fund based (WCDL) ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed revised from 100 CR Lumax Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Mayur Enterprise Non FB Limits ICRA A4 20 - ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt ST Non FB ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD programme ICRA A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Premier Marine Products Pvt ST - FB Fac ICRA A3 250 Assigned/ Ltd (Erstwhile Premier Marine Outstanding Products) enhanced from 20 CR Premier Marine Products Pvt ST - FB Fac (sublimit)ICRA A3 Assigned/ Ltd (Erstwhile Premier Marine Outstanding Products) Premier Marine Products Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 30 Assigned/ Ltd (Erstwhile Premier Marine Outstanding Products) enhanced from 2.70 CR R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST – Non-fund based- ICRA A4 60 - BG ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raj Industries ST Bk Fac ICRA A2+ 170 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- ST ICRA A4 45 Withdrawn Salguti Industries Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 79.3 Upgraded from ICRA D revised from Rs. 8.14 crore Seasons Healthcare Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 50.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd. Non FB – BG ICRA A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd ST Non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 327.5 Reaffirmed Sukhmani Cotton Industries ST FB Facility ICRA A4 160 Reaffirmed Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 30 Review process is underway Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST debt (including ICRA A1+ 7150 Reaffirmed / CP)** assigned ** Total borrowing under CP and fund based facilities from banks to remain within an overall limit of Rs 715 crore Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac ICRA A3 Assigned / (sub-limit) Outstanding enhanced from 20.0 CR Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 61 Assigned / Outstanding enhanced from 5.10 CR Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Versatile Engineers ST – Non FB BG ICRA A4 6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vinayak Diamond Tools Non-FBL ICRA A4 40 Assigned Virgo Aluminium Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA A2 292.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 27.75 CR Vijeta Projects & Non-FB Fac ICRA D 1945 Revised from Infrastructures Ltd. ICRA A4 West Coast Foods FB – FBP/FBD ICRA A4 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING West Coast Foods FB – EPC cum FBP/FBD ICRA A4 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Winmax Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Non Fundbased ICRA D 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 7.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 1076.7 Assigned ICRA AA Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 67.8 Reaffirmed Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ /A4 4.6 Reaffirmed Agrasia Impex BLR ICRA B 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt FB – TL ICRA B+ 113 Reaffirmed Ltd Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt Fund based – CC ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt Fund based - OverdraftICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA B+ / 5.2 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A4 Ankur Udyog Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 143 Reaffirmed Arihant Dream Infra Projects LT - FBL ICRA D 149 - Ltd Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Asa International India TL ICRA BBB- 4500 Assigned Microfinance Pvt Ltd enhanced from 160 CR Aseem Exports FB Limits ICRA BB- 82 Assigned Aseem Exports Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 0.5 Assigned Axison Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. FB – CC ICRA B+ 25.3 Assigned Axison Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. FB – TL ICRA B+ 98.7 Assigned Bangalore Institute Of LT- TL ICRA B 99.5 - Gastroenterology Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Bangalore Institute Of LTUnallocated Limit ICRA B 0.5 - Gastroenterology Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Benny Product Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA BB 55 Reaffirmed Benny Product Pvt Ltd LT – Proposed ICRA BB 145 Reaffirmed Chhaddami Lal Jagdish Saran FB FacLT ICRA B+ 99 Charitable Trust Issuer not cooperating Cruso Granito Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 600 Assigned Crystal Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ / 295 ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Dedicated Freight Corridor Credit Opinion ICRA AAA - - Corporation Of India Ltd Review process is underway Devi Marine Foods Exports Pvt LT – TL Fac ICRA BBB- 9 Assigned Ltd Devi Marine Foods Exports Pvt LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 250 Outstanding Ltd Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt TL ICRA A+ 133 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A+ 20 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A Durovalves India Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 150 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA- 200 Reaffirmed /A1+ reduced from 32.00 CR Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 280 Reaffirmed /A1+ Durovalves India Pvt Ltd FB/ Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 120 Reaffirmed /A1+ Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1000 Assigned Programme Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 3500 Outstanding Programme Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BB 55.8 Reaffirmed Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BB 75 Reaffirmed Fedora Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA B+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ganta Sriram Educational LT fund based ICRA B+ 59 Society ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ganta Sriram Educational LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 41 Society ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gillco Developers & Builders FB Limits ICRA BB 650 Assigned / Pvt Ltd Outstanding Graphic Era Educational Society LT FBL ICRA BBB- 2141 Graphic Era Educational Society Proposed/ Unallocated ICRA BBB- 1859 Bk Fac Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT / ST FB ICRA A / 300 Reaffirmed ICRA A1 Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT / ST, FB / non-FBL ICRA A / 1450 Reaffirmed ICRA A1 Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT / ST ICRA A / - Reaffirmed interchangeable ICRA A1 Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT- CC ICRA BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT- TL ICRA BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Hnb Engineers Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA BB- 370 Assigned Hooghly Alloy & Steels Co. Pvt FB Limits ICRA BB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB TL Limits ICRA BBB- 421.7 Reaffirmed Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB CC Limits ICRA BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- / 532.3 Reaffirmed A3 Kader Exports Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac ICRA BBB- 175 Outstanding Kader Exports Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 300 Assigned / Outstanding Kader Investment And Trading LT - TL Fac ICRA BBB- 39 Outstanding Company Pvt Ltd Kader Investment And Trading LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 150 Outstanding Company Pvt Ltd Kader Investment And Trading LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 30 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd A3 Katira Construction Ltd FB Working Capital ICRA BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Limits enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore Kishan Ginning & Pressing FB – CC ICRA B+ 135 Reaffirmed Factory Kissan Poultry (India) Pvt. FB Fac ICRA D 136.1 assigned Ltd. Kitex Childrenswear Ltd Term-loan facility ICRA AA- 81.6 Reaffirmed Kitex Childrenswear Ltd LT/ST unallocated ICRA AA- / 228.7 Reaffirmed A1+ Kitex Garments Ltd Term-loan facility ICRA AA- 89.4 Reaffirmed Kitex Garments Ltd LT/ST unallocated ICRA AA- / 340.8 Reaffirmed A1+ Kotak Securities Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AAA 500 Reaffirmed Kpr Industries (India) Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 3375.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kpr Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated – LT/ST ICRA D 1574.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kranti Cotton And Oil FB Limit ICRA B+ 70.2 Upgraded Industries from ICRA B Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA B Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 36.8 Upgraded from ICRA B Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ / A4 33.2 Upgraded from ICRA B / Assigned Kusum Metals Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Liberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 85 Outstanding Lovin Tiles Llp FB CC (Proposed) ICRA B 60 Assigned Lovin Tiles Llp FB TL (Proposed) ICRA B 102.5 Assigned Lovin Tiles Llp FB Unallocated ICRA B 0.5 Assigned Lumax Industries Ltd TL ICRA A+ 75.8 Reaffirmed revised from 31.55 CR Lumax Industries Ltd LT fund based (CC) ICRA A+ 605 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 619.2 Reaffirmed revised from 27.95 CR M.G. Brothers Industries Pvt FB Limits ICRA BB- 67.5 Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING M.G. Brothers Industries Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 32.5 Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Madurai Trans Carrier Ltd. TL ICRA A 600 Assigned Maverick Properties Pvt Ltd LT – FB – TL ICRA BB- 350 Withdrawn Mayur Enterprise FB Limits ICRA B+ 55.2 - ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt LT FB TL ICRA BB 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt LT FB CC ICRA BB 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt LT-Unallocated ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL ICRA AA 12476.1 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA/ A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA AA/ A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Narmada Clean Tech FB TL ICRA BBB- 100 Withdrawn Narmada Clean Tech FB CC ICRA BBB- 25 Withdrawn Padmavathi Cotton Industries LT FBL ICRA D 110 Downgraded from ICRA B Prabha Engineers LT – FB TL ICRA B+ 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prabha Engineers LT – FB CC ICRA B+ 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Premier Marine Products Pvt LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 110 Assigned/ Ltd (Erstwhile Premier Marine Outstanding Products) enhanced from 10 CR Prime Home Loan Trust Ii PTC Series A ICRA AA 1076.7 Assigned Ps Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT (LT) Fund Based-TL ICRA BBB 7900 Reaffirmed R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT – Fundbased TL ICRA B 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT – Fundbased CC ICRA B 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B+ 210 Reaffirmed Raj Events And Entertainment FB – CC ICRA BB+ 265 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raj Industries LT Bk Fac ICRA A- 190 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 1.1 Withdrawn Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 72.2 Withdrawn Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LT ICRA B 3.2 Withdrawn Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 8.5 Withdrawn S.K. Cotton Industries LT – FB TL ICRA B 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S.K. Cotton Industries LT – FB CC ICRA B 45 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Salguti Industries Ltd LT fund based ICRA B- 349.9 Upgraded from ICRA D revised from Rs. 49.11 crore Salguti Industries Ltd LT - Non Fund Based ICRA B- 1.5 Upgraded from ICRA D Salguti Industries Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA B- 143.3 Upgraded from ICRA D Seasons Healthcare Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 36 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Seasons Healthcare Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 13.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shivshakti Realhome Pvt. Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Realhome Pvt. Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 448.9 Reaffirmed Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B- 65 Reaffirmed Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd. FB – CC ICRA B+ 55 Upgraded from ICRA B Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd. FB – TL ICRA B+ 80.4 Upgraded from ICRA B Spunweb Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ 0.6 Upgraded from ICRA B Sri Radha Krishna Rice Industry FBL – CC ICRA B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Sri Radha Krishna Rice Industry Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Sri Siddirameshwar Agro FB – CC ICRA B 450 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Siddirameshwar Agro FB – TL ICRA B 2.2 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Siddirameshwar Agro Unallocated ICRA B /A4 67.8 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Srushti Corporation LT FBL – TL ICRA BB 100 Withdrawn Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B 30 Reaffirmed Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B 41.2 Reaffirmed Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 12.4 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd TL ICRA A+ 312.8 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A+ 650 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 240.7 Reaffirmed Sukhmani Cotton Industries LT FB Facility ICRA BB- 160 Reaffirmed Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA B 30 Review process is underway Symcom Communication BLR ICRA B+ / 250 ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including ICRA AA+ 250 Reaffirmed NCD) Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including ICRA AA+ 3250 Assigned NCD) Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including ICRA AA+ 3250^ Withdrawn NCD) ^Rs. 325 crore NCD has been fully repaid Tata Global Beverages Ltd Fund Based WC Limits##ICRA AA+ / 4000 Reaffirmed A1+ ## Long term fund based limits can also be utilized as short term fund based limits, wherein the short term rating of A1+ would be applicable Tops Security Ltd LT, FBL ICRA C+ 415 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tops Security Ltd Long-TL ICRA C+ 35 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac ICRA BBB- 30 Outstanding Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 800 Assigned/ Outstanding enhanced from 60.0 CR Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1206.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 128.65 CR Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA- 3438.5 Reaffirmed /A1+ reduced from 424.35 CR Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 1520 Reaffirmed /A1+ reduced from 202 CR Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd FB/ Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 2885 Reaffirmed /A1+ Varroc Lighting Systems India TL ICRA AA- 380 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Varroc Lighting Systems India FB Fac ICRA AA- 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /A1+ reduced from 32.00 CR Varroc Lighting Systems India FB/ Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /A1+ Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 515 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA- 395 Reaffirmed /A1+ reduced from 129.50 CR Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 690 Reaffirmed /A1+ reduced from 119 CR Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd FB/ Non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 1400 Reaffirmed /A1+ Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based TL ICRA D 80 - Limits ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based CC ICRA D 31 - Limits ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Versatile Engineers LT – Fundbased TL ICRA BB- 35.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Versatile Engineers LT – Fundbased CC ICRA BB- 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vijaya Krishna Agro Food LT fund based ICRA B 105 Processing Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vijeta Projects & FB Fac ICRA D 800 Revised from Infrastructures Ltd. ICRA BB- Vinayak Diamond Tools FB Limits ICRA B+ 223.2 Assigned Vinayak Diamond Tools Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 16.8 Assigned A4 Virgo Aluminium Ltd LT FB ICRA BBB+ 222.5 Reaffirmed Virgo Aluminium Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed enhanced from 2.03 CR West Coast Foods FB – TL ICRA B+ 12.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Winmax Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Winmax Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Fund based TL ICRA D 55 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Fund based CC ICRA D 32 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd FB Limits – TL ICRA BB 140 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd FB Limits – CC ICRA BB 20 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA B+ 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.