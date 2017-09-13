RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 12

(Repeating to add more ratings) Sep 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A1 460 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal ICRA PP- 9000 Outstanding Protected Market MLD ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal ICRA PP- 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market MLD ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Forbes And Co. Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Forbes And Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 705 Reaffirmed Forbes And Co. Ltd CPs ICRA A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 120 Issuer Not Cooperating Mutual Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 250 Rating placed on watch with developing implications P N Gadgil And Sons (Png) ST – Fund based / Non ICRA A1 50 Reaffirmed Fund Based Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA A4 24 Issuer Not Cooperating Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A4 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, FB working ICRA A4+ Downgraded capital Fac from ICRA A3 Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working ICRA A4+ 209.8 Downgraded capital Fac from ICRA A3 Religare Housing Development ST Debt programme ICRA A1 2000 Outstanding Finance Corporation Religare Housing Development ST Bk Limits ICRA A1 2000 Outstanding Finance Corporation Skm Industries Short- term FBL ICRA A4 52.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Skm Industries ST, Non-FBL ICRA A4 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Enterprise BG ICRA A4 50 Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad-Maliya Tollway Ltd NCD Provisional 1750 Assigned ICRA AA Agarwal Chem Products (India) LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA B 75 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Agarwal Chem Products (India) LT– Unallocated ICRA B 75 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Asa International India NCD ICRA BBB- 325 Assigned Microfinance Pvt Ltd Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, FB limits ICRA A 2290 Upgraded from ICRA A- Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, TL ICRA A 215 Upgraded from ICRA A- Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, external ICRA A 29.9 Withdrawn commercial borrowings^ ^figures in USD million Birla Corporation Ltd NCD ICRA AA 4000 Review process is underway Bpa Builders & Developers Bk Fac ICRA B+ 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Bucon Engineers And Bk Fac ICRA BB- 350 Infrastructure Pvt Ltd /A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd LT Term-Loans ICRA B+ 115 Issuer Not Cooperating Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B+ 55 Issuer Not Cooperating Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA/ A1+ 110000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal ICRA PP- 3000 Outstanding Protected Market MLD ICRA AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal ICRA PP- 13500 Outstanding Protected Market MLD ICRA AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Forbes And Co. Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA AA- 195 Reaffirmed Forbes And Co. Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Forbes And Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- 444.9 Reaffirmed /A1+ Govind Bhawan Karyalaya FB – TL ICRA BB 65 Reaffirmed Govind Bhawan Karyalaya FB – CC ICRA BB 75 Reaffirmed Habib Textiles Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Epoch 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- PTC Series A3 ICRA B- Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 (SO) Ina Elite Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA B 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd FB limit ICRA B+ 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Miraya Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB- 375 Revised from ICRA BB Modern Agro-Tech Industries Bk Fac ICRA B /A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating New Town Kolkata Development Issuer Rating IrA- Withdrawn Authority Nhpc Ltd LT Bonds programme ICRA AAA 22500 Assigned Nhpc Ltd LT Bonds programme ICRA AAA 40000 Outstanding Oil Country Tubular Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 2270 Issuer Not Cooperating P N Gadgil And Sons (Png) LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA A 2020 Reaffirmed Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 179.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt Ltd Untied Limits ICRA B+ 0.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Popular Foundations Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BB- 55 Issuer Not Cooperating Prn Infratech (Erstwhile P. R. LT FBL ICRA BBB- 280 Nayak Associates). Issuer delay in sharing information Prn Infratech (Erstwhile P. R. LT Non-Fund Based ICRA BBB- 450 Nayak Associates). Facility Issuer delay in sharing information Pudhuaaru Financial Services Bk loans ICRA BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD ICRA BBB- 135.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd TL and corporate ICRA BB+ 631.1 Downgraded loans from ICRA BBB- revised from 88.97 CR Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT, FB working ICRA BB+ 350 Downgraded capital Fac from ICRA BBB- Religare Housing Development LT NCD programme ICRA A+ 1000 Withdrawn Finance Corporation Developing implications Religare Housing Development Sub. Debt Programme ICRA A+ 1500 Outstanding Finance Corporation Developing implications Religare Housing Development Long- Term Bk Limits ICRA A+ 10000 Outstanding Finance Corporation Developing implications Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 192.1 Withdrawn Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB – CC ICRA D 27.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB – TL ICRA D 41.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. Non FB – BG ICRA D 3.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated ICRA D 12.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Sasan Power Ltd FB Working Capital ICRA BBB 5675 Reaffirmed Limits Sasan Power Ltd TL# ICRA BBB 192820 Reaffirmed # including letter of credit/ buyers credit / LUT/LOC as sub limit of term loan facility and Long Term LER Limits Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL (LOC as a ICRA BBB Reaffirmed sub-limit of the TL facility) Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BBB /A2 3000 Reaffirmed (interchangeable between LT and ST scale) Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And Working Capital ICRA B 100 Pressing Pvt Ltd. Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And TL ICRA B 35.2 Pressing Pvt Ltd. Issuer Not Cooperating Shreedhar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB- 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Skm Industries LT, FBL ICRA B+ 12.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Skm Industries Long-TL ICRA B+ 5 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Textiles LT FB Fac ICRA B- 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Enterprise CC ICRA BB- 80 Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.