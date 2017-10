RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 18

(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Sep 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Intercontinental Consultants ST Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 30 Downgraded And Technocrats Pvt Ltd from ICRA A1+ Nahar Industrial Enterprises ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A1 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure NFBL ICRA D 120 Revised from Ltd ICRA A4 Abi-Showatech (India) Ltd ST: Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Apr Constructions Ltd Non-fund based BG ICRA A4+ 1625 ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Apr Constructions Ltd Unallocated ICRA A4+ 425 ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Dr. Reddy’S Laboratories Ltd ST, FB / non-FBL ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+(SO) 320 Reaffirmed Industrial Solvents & Non-FBL ICRA A1 620 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 250 Outstanding Marda Estates Pvt Ltd Non FB ICRA A4+ 8 Withdrawn Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd NFB ICRA A1 50 Reaffirmed Seven Star Steels Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 Assigned Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd ST –Unallocated ICRA D 14.5 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Fixed Deposit Program MA- 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajit Kumar Swain Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 100 Issuer Not A4 Cooperating Anubhav Gems Pvt Ltd FB FacLT ICRA B+ 75 Issuer Not Cooperating Goyal Automobiles Bk Fac ICRA B+ 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Goyal Motocorp Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Intercontinental Consultants LT FB limits ICRA A 550 Downgraded And Technocrats Pvt Ltd from ICRA A+ Intercontinental Consultants LT Non-FBL ICRA A 1050 Downgraded And Technocrats Pvt Ltd from ICRA A+ Lalita Foamex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 57.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Nahar Industrial Enterprises LT FB Bk Fac ICRA A 10117.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Nahar Industrial Enterprises LT unallocated ICRA A 3692.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Skylink Hospitality Llp LT - Fund Based Provisional 1000 Assigned Proposed TL ICRA BBB- Sri Balaji Educational And BLR ICRA BB+ 1406.6 - Charitable Public Trust Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure FBL – TL ICRA D 280 Revised from Ltd ICRA B+ Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure LT - Fund Based ICRA D 220 Revised from Ltd ICRA B+ Verma Tractors FBL ICRA B/A4 70 Reaffirmed Vijay Trading Company FB Limits ICRA D 100 Revised from ICRA B Abi-Showatech (India) Ltd LT: FB ICRA A+ 550 Reaffirmed Adarsh Haven Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA-(SO) 223 Reaffirmed Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Firm FB – CC ICRA BB- 80 ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information Apr Constructions Ltd FB CC ICRA BB+ 450 ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA B 66.4 Reaffirmed Dr. Reddy’S Laboratories Ltd LT, FB / non-FBL ICRA AA+ 1000 Assigned Flagship Developers Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB- 2600 Assigned Forbes Technosys Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT-TL ICRA AA- 390 Reaffirmed (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA AA- 480 Reaffirmed (SO) Ganpati Advisory Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fibre Glass Works FB TL ICRA B- 4 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Hindustan Fibre Glass Works FB CC ICRA B- 86 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Hindustan Fibre Glass Works NFB-BG ICRA B- 50 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Industrial Solvents & TL ICRA A+ 268.4 Upgraded Chemicals Pvt Ltd from ICRA A Industrial Solvents & FBL ICRA A+ 750 Upgraded Chemicals Pvt Ltd from ICRA A /ICRA A1 Jain Sons Finlease Ltd NCD ICRA BBB- 250 Assigned Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd LT –CC ICRA D 7.5 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd LT –TL ICRA D 28.4 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd LT –Unallocated ICRA D 19.1 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Maithri Developers Proposed TL ICRA B- 300 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Marda Estates Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB+ 80 Withdrawn Marda Estates Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB+ 9.3 Withdrawn National Electronics CC ICRA BB- 60 - * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt NCD ICRA A(SO) 7868.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt TL ICRA A(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 54 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 22 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Ram Foods Products Pvt Ltd FB – LT ICRA BB- 90 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING# # Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information. Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd FB ICRA A- 1866.5 Reaffirmed Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Proposed Bk Facility ICRA A- 558.5 Reaffirmed Seven Star Steels Ltd FB Limit ICRA B 150 Assigned Seven Star Steels Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B / 75 Assigned ICRA A4 Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt CC ICRA B- 50 - Ltd * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt NFBF ICRA B- 3.5 - Ltd * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Unallocated limit ICRA B- 46.5 - Ltd * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Simhapuri Energy Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA D 21730.1 ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Simhapuri Energy Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA D 338 ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Small Business Fincredit India NCD programme ICRA A 4000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tata Metaliks Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA A+ 1480 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1716.7 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A+ 6480 Reaffirmed Techno India FB – TL ICRA D 90 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Techno India FB – Overdraft limit ICRA D 160 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING*; * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information The Poona District Police FB – CC ICRA BB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd Vasavi Food Processing FB – CC ICRA B- 40 ISSUER NOT Industries CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information Vasavi Food Processing FB – TL ICRA B- 31.2 ISSUER NOT Industries CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information Vasavi Food Processing Unallocated ICRA B- 28.8 ISSUER NOT Industries CO-OPERATING* *Issuer did not co-operate; Based on best available information Verma Tractors FBL ICRA B / 70 - ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)