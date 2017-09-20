FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 19
#Company News
September 19, 2017 / 11:01 AM / a month ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 19

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings.)
    Sep 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                   ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd                ST: NFBL              ICRA A4+     190     Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Khaitan Electronics                     Non-FB-limit – LOC    ICRA A4      40      Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd                  ST Non-FBL            ICRA A1      10      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2+
Shanti Parboiling Industries            Non- FB - limitBk -   ICRA A4      19.2    Issuer not
                                        guarantee                                  Cooperating

A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd                  BLR                   ICRA BB+     278.5   -
                                                              ICRA A4+
Issuer not Cooperating
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd          ST Debt/CP Programme  ICRA A1+     7500    (Rs 300
                                                                                   crore)
                                                                                  
interchangeable with long term borrowing programme)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     60000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal Prt Mkt  PP-MLD ICRA  9000    Outstanding
                                        Linked Deb Pro        A1+
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     55000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal Prot Mkt PP-MLD ICRA  5000    Outstanding
Ltd                                     Linked Debt Pro       A1+
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     25000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Geetha Timbers                          Non-fund based ST Fac ICRA A4      95      -
Issuer not Cooperating
Grameen Koota Financial                 CP                    ICRA A1      2000    Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Indus Integrated Information            Non-fund based –      ICRA A4      4       -
Management Ltd                          Bk
Guarantee
Issuer not Cooperating
Indus Integrated Information            Non-fund based –      ICRA A4      6       -
Management Ltd                          Proposed BG
Issuer not Cooperating
Rane Holdings Ltd                       CP/ST debt            ICRA A1+     600     Reaffirmed
(revised from 18.00 CR)
Secon Pvt Ltd                           NFBL                  ICRA A1      460     Reaffirmed
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd                                 financing)
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP/ST debt programme  ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Sri Sharadha Timbers                    ST NonFB Fac          ICRA A4      100     -
Issuer not Cooperating
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd              ST non-fund based     ICRA A2      30      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd          FD                    MA           500     ASsigned  
    
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd                  BLR                   ICRA BB+ /   278.5   Issuer not
                                                              A4+                  Cooperating
Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd                LT: FBL               ICRA BB+     100     Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet                  Fund Based (TL)       ICRA D       10779.7 -
Highways Pvt Ltd
Khaitan Electronics                     FB-limit- cashcredit  ICRA BB-     69      Issuer not
                                        facility                                   Cooperating
Khaitan Electronics                     FB-limit- termloan    ICRA BB-     4.1     Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Khaitan Electronics                     Non- FB - limitBk -   ICRA BB-     4       Issuer not
                                        guarantee                                  Cooperating
Khaitan Electronics                     Unallocated limit     ICRA BB-     25.4    Issuer not
                                                              /ICRA A4             Cooperating
Kripton Ceramic Pvt. Ltd.               BLR                   ICRA B/ICRA  111.6   Issuer not
                                                              A4                   Cooperating
M. S. Engineering                       Bk Fac                ICRA B+      65      Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd                  LT/ST Unallocated     ICRA A       25      Upgraded
                                        Limits                /ICRA A1             from ICRA A-
                                                                                   /ICRA A2+
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd                  LT TL                 ICRA A       35      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd                  LT FB Limits          ICRA A       700     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd           LT: FBL               ICRA BBB-    85      Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd           LT: NFBL              ICRA BBB-    10      Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Shanti Parboiling Industries            FB - limit-           ICRA B+      70      Issuer not
                                        cashcredit facility                        Cooperating
Shanti Parboiling Industries            FB-limit- termloan    ICRA B+      3.4     Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Shanti Parboiling Industries            Unallocated limit     ICRA B+      7.4     Issuer not
                                                              /ICRA A4             Cooperating
Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd            FB – CC               ICRA BB-     50      Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd            FB – TL               ICRA BB-     20.8    Issuer not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd            Unallocated           ICRA BB- /   9.2     Issuer not
                                                              ICRA A4              Cooperating
Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd                    BLR                   ICRA B       60      -
Webfil Ltd                              Bk Fac                ICRA         136.8   Issuer not
                                                              C+/ICRA A4           Cooperating
    
Abm Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd             cc                    ICRA BB-     100     Withdrawn
Abm Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd             Proposed Limits       ICRA BB-     50      Withdrawn
Belstar Investment And Finance          PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  298     confirmed as
Pvt Ltd                                                                            final
Belstar Investment And Finance          PTC Series A1         ICRA BBB-    6.9     confirmed as
Pvt Ltd                                                                            final
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd          LT Borrowing ProgrammeICRA A+      3000    -
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD                   ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA /    110000  Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   3000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLDICRA   23500   Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          NCD                   ICRA AA      47000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      20000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            NCD                   ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Ltd
Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd          BF                    ICRA A-      750     Reaffirmed
Geetha Timbers                          FB LT Fac             ICRA B+      5       -
Issuer not Cooperating
Grameen Koota Financial                 Bk Fac                ICRA A       20132.7 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Grameen Koota Financial                 NCD                   ICRA A       8870    Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Grameen Koota Financial                 Subordinated deb      ICRA A       220     Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Indus Integrated Information            FB – CC               ICRA BB-     30      -
Management Ltd
Issuer not Cooperating
Indus Integrated Information            FB – Proposed CC      ICRA BB-     60      -
Management Ltd
Issuer not Cooperating
Indus Integrated Information            FB – Proposed TL      ICRA BB-     30      -
Management Ltd
Issuer not Cooperating
Ivory Brick Homes Llp                   FBL                   ICRA BBB+    50      Withdrawn
Maben Nidhi Ltd                         LT Bk Fac             ICRA BBB-    500     Reaffirmed
Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd                  FBL                   ICRA B-      58.9    Withdrawn
Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated Limits    ICRA B- /    64.6    Withdrawn
                                                              ICRA A4
Omkar Fabrics Pvt Ltd                   LT, FB Limit          ICRA B       30      Assigned
Omkar Fabrics Pvt Ltd                   LT, FB Limit - TL     ICRA B       12.3    Assigned
Omkar Fabrics Pvt Ltd                   LT & ST Unallocated   ICRA B       107.7   Assigned
                                        Limits                (Stable) /
                                                              ICRA A4
Orient Green Power Company              TL                    ICRA D       157.3   Reaffirmed
(Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd
Orient Green Power Company              FBL                   ICRA D       80      Reaffirmed
(Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd
Orient Green Power Company              Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       154.7   Reaffirmed
(Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd          FBL                   ICRA BB-     325     -
Issuer not Cooperating
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd          Unallocated           ICRA BB-     23      -
Issuer not Cooperating
Punjab Infrastructure                   Regular Return        ICRA BBB(SO) -       -
Development Board                       BondsSeries I
(reduced from Rs. 31 crore)
Punjab Infrastructure                   DDBsSeries II         ICRA BBB(SO) 3187    -
Development Board
(reduced from Rs. 500 crore)
Punjab Infrastructure                   DDBsSeries III        ICRA BBB(SO) 457     -
Development Board
(reduced from Rs.150 crore)
Punjab Infrastructure                   Regular Return        ICRA BBB(SO) 2256    -
Development Board                       BondsSeries IVA, IVB
                                        and IVC
(reduced from Rs.305 crore)
Rane Holdings Ltd                       FBF                   ICRA AA-     135     Reaffirmed
Rane Holdings Ltd                       TLF                   ICRA AA-     315     Reaffirmed
Rane Holdings Ltd                       Proposed LT Fac       ICRA AA-     100     Reaffirmed
(revised from 27.00 CR)
Secon Pvt Ltd                           FBL                   ICRA A       40      Reaffirmed
Spandana Sphoorty Financial             NCD                   ICRA BBB-    1000    Assigned
Ltd
Spandana Sphoorty Financial             NCD                   ICRA BBB-    200     Assigned
Ltd
Sri Sharadha Timbers                    LT FB Fac             ICRA B+      50      -
Issuer not Cooperating
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd              TL                    ICRA BBB+    18.8    Reaffirmed
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd              LT fund based         ICRA BBB+    550     Reaffirmed
Vbhc Delhi Projects Pvt Ltd             FBL                   ICRA BBB+    200     Withdrawn    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

