RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 19

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Sep 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A4+ 190 Issuer not Cooperating Khaitan Electronics Non-FB-limit – LOC ICRA A4 40 Issuer not Cooperating Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1 10 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Shanti Parboiling Industries Non- FB - limitBk - ICRA A4 19.2 Issuer not guarantee Cooperating A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 278.5 - ICRA A4+ Issuer not Cooperating Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 (Rs 300 crore) interchangeable with long term borrowing programme) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal Prt Mkt PP-MLD ICRA 9000 Outstanding Linked Deb Pro A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal Prot Mkt PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Linked Debt Pro A1+ Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Geetha Timbers Non-fund based ST Fac ICRA A4 95 - Issuer not Cooperating Grameen Koota Financial CP ICRA A1 2000 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Indus Integrated Information Non-fund based – ICRA A4 4 - Management Ltd Bk Guarantee Issuer not Cooperating Indus Integrated Information Non-fund based – ICRA A4 6 - Management Ltd Proposed BG Issuer not Cooperating Rane Holdings Ltd CP/ST debt ICRA A1+ 600 Reaffirmed (revised from 18.00 CR) Secon Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 460 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd financing) Sharekhan Financial Services CP/ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Sri Sharadha Timbers ST NonFB Fac ICRA A4 100 - Issuer not Cooperating Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A2 30 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd FD MA 500 ASsigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ / 278.5 Issuer not A4+ Cooperating Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 100 Issuer not Cooperating Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Fund Based (TL) ICRA D 10779.7 - Highways Pvt Ltd Khaitan Electronics FB-limit- cashcredit ICRA BB- 69 Issuer not facility Cooperating Khaitan Electronics FB-limit- termloan ICRA BB- 4.1 Issuer not Cooperating Khaitan Electronics Non- FB - limitBk - ICRA BB- 4 Issuer not guarantee Cooperating Khaitan Electronics Unallocated limit ICRA BB- 25.4 Issuer not /ICRA A4 Cooperating Kripton Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BLR ICRA B/ICRA 111.6 Issuer not A4 Cooperating M. S. Engineering Bk Fac ICRA B+ 65 Issuer not Cooperating Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA A 25 Upgraded Limits /ICRA A1 from ICRA A- /ICRA A2+ Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT TL ICRA A 35 Upgraded from ICRA A- Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA A 700 Upgraded from ICRA A- Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB- 85 Issuer not Cooperating Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd LT: NFBL ICRA BBB- 10 Issuer not Cooperating Shanti Parboiling Industries FB - limit- ICRA B+ 70 Issuer not cashcredit facility Cooperating Shanti Parboiling Industries FB-limit- termloan ICRA B+ 3.4 Issuer not Cooperating Shanti Parboiling Industries Unallocated limit ICRA B+ 7.4 Issuer not /ICRA A4 Cooperating Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 50 Issuer not Cooperating Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 20.8 Issuer not Cooperating Sivaani Agribusiness Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- / 9.2 Issuer not ICRA A4 Cooperating Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B 60 - Webfil Ltd Bk Fac ICRA 136.8 Issuer not C+/ICRA A4 Cooperating Abm Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd cc ICRA BB- 100 Withdrawn Abm Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA BB- 50 Withdrawn Belstar Investment And Finance PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 298 confirmed as Pvt Ltd final Belstar Investment And Finance PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB- 6.9 confirmed as Pvt Ltd final Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd LT Borrowing ProgrammeICRA A+ 3000 - Ecl Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd BF ICRA A- 750 Reaffirmed Geetha Timbers FB LT Fac ICRA B+ 5 - Issuer not Cooperating Grameen Koota Financial Bk Fac ICRA A 20132.7 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Grameen Koota Financial NCD ICRA A 8870 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Grameen Koota Financial Subordinated deb ICRA A 220 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Indus Integrated Information FB – CC ICRA BB- 30 - Management Ltd Issuer not Cooperating Indus Integrated Information FB – Proposed CC ICRA BB- 60 - Management Ltd Issuer not Cooperating Indus Integrated Information FB – Proposed TL ICRA BB- 30 - Management Ltd Issuer not Cooperating Ivory Brick Homes Llp FBL ICRA BBB+ 50 Withdrawn Maben Nidhi Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B- 58.9 Withdrawn Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B- / 64.6 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Omkar Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limit ICRA B 30 Assigned Omkar Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limit - TL ICRA B 12.3 Assigned Omkar Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT & ST Unallocated ICRA B 107.7 Assigned Limits (Stable) / ICRA A4 Orient Green Power Company TL ICRA D 157.3 Reaffirmed (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Orient Green Power Company FBL ICRA D 80 Reaffirmed (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Orient Green Power Company Unallocated Limits ICRA D 154.7 Reaffirmed (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 325 - Issuer not Cooperating Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 23 - Issuer not Cooperating Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return ICRA BBB(SO) - - Development Board BondsSeries I (reduced from Rs. 31 crore) Punjab Infrastructure DDBsSeries II ICRA BBB(SO) 3187 - Development Board (reduced from Rs. 500 crore) Punjab Infrastructure DDBsSeries III ICRA BBB(SO) 457 - Development Board (reduced from Rs.150 crore) Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return ICRA BBB(SO) 2256 - Development Board BondsSeries IVA, IVB and IVC (reduced from Rs.305 crore) Rane Holdings Ltd FBF ICRA AA- 135 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd TLF ICRA AA- 315 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd Proposed LT Fac ICRA AA- 100 Reaffirmed (revised from 27.00 CR) Secon Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A 40 Reaffirmed Spandana Sphoorty Financial NCD ICRA BBB- 1000 Assigned Ltd Spandana Sphoorty Financial NCD ICRA BBB- 200 Assigned Ltd Sri Sharadha Timbers LT FB Fac ICRA B+ 50 - Issuer not Cooperating Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd LT fund based ICRA BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Vbhc Delhi Projects Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB+ 200 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)