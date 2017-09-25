RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of September 21, 2017) Sep 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archit Organosys Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 12.75 Reaffirmed Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST FBL ICRA A4+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd Non- FB Fac ICRA A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Cascade Systems And ST –Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 10 Withdrawn Communication Pvt Ltd Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. NFBL ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (including CP) Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, non-fund based ICRA A3 39500 Reaffirmed Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 55 Reaffirmed (Issuer not Cooperating) Kap Cones Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 40 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process is underway Kirloskar Ferrous Industries CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Pragati Transmission Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based Fac ICRA A4 5 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking ST non fund based ICRA A4 1200 Reaffirmed Company Shri Laxminarayan Chemicals ST – Unallocated ICRA A4 20 - And Fertilizers Pvt Ltd (Issuer not Cooperating) Srinivasa Sales And Service Non FB – BG ICRA A4 63 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Thakar Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 Withdrawn Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP/STD ICRA A1+ 5600 Assigned Enhanced from 60 CR MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilcare Ltd FD MC 1250 - (Issuer not Cooperating) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anondita Healthcareltd LT FBL ICRA B 120 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process is underway Archit Organosys Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 376.3 Reaffirmed Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd Un-allocated limits ICRA BB+ 12.8 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4+ Asolution Pharmaceuticals Pvt Bk Fac ICRA D 310 - Ltd (Issuer not Cooperating) Beml Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd Non- FB Fac ICRA A+ 12000 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Cascade Systems And LT –FB CC ICRA B- 50 Withdrawn Communication Pvt Ltd Darwin Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 100 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt TL ICRA D 241.5 - Ltd (Issuer not Cooperating) Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA D 1.8 - Ltd (Issuer not Cooperating) Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 65 Revised from BB- Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 4.5 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 11.7 - Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA BB- 410 Reaffirmed Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd LT – Non-FBL ICRA BB- 5 Reaffirmed Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. FBL ICRA B+ 129.6 Reaffirmed Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 1.4 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Jet Airways (India) Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 35747 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB- 6450 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, non-FB Fac ICRA BBB- 6000 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 6989 Reaffirmed Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd FB-limit-cash-credit ICRA C 170 Reaffirmed facility (Issuer not Cooperating) Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd FB-limit-term-loans ICRA C 95 Reaffirmed (Issuer not Cooperating) Kap Cones Pvt Ltd FB ICRA BB+ 85 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process is underway Kap Cones Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 120 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process is underway Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Unallocated ICRA AA- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Kirloskar Ferrous Industries FB Bk Fac ICRA AA- / 4550 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A1+ Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Non-fund Based Bk Fac ICRA AA- / 6900 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A1+ Lakhotia Transport Company Pvt FB- CC ICRA BB+ 360 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from Rs. 33 crore) Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB- 750 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review. - Review process is underway Panchshil Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL (Lease Rental ICRA BBB+ 2750 Reaffirmed Discounting) Partap Industries Ltd LT fund based ICRA A- 360 Assigned Partap Industries Ltd LT/ST non fund based ICRA A- / 40 Assigned ICRA A2+ Pashupati Traders FB-limit-cash-credit ICRA B+ 97.4 - facility (Issuer not Cooperating) Pashupati Traders FB-limit-term-loan ICRA B+ 8.5 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Pashupati Traders Unallocated limit ICRA B+ / 4.1 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not Cooperating) Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd PMP Auto Components ICRA BBB /A2 1835.5 - Private Limited Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review-Issuer delayed in giving information Pragati Transmission Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B+ 45 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Pratibha Constructions Bk Loan Rating ICRA C++ /A4 1150 - Engineers & Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd (Issuer not Cooperating) Samunnati Financial NCD ICRA BB+ 350 Assigned Intermediation Services Pvt Ltd Samunnati Financial Market linked PP-MLD ICRA 120 Assigned Intermediation Services Pvt Ltd Debentures BB+ Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea Fund Based – Tea ICRA B- 50.6 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Hypothecation Limits Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea Fund Based – TL ICRA B- 21.7 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea Non-fund based – BG ICRA B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Shree Krishna Rice Mills LT FB ICRA B- 150 Reaffirmed (Issuer not Cooperating) Shri Laxminarayan Chemicals LT – Fundbased ICRA B- 50 - And Fertilizers Pvt Ltd (Issuer not Cooperating) Sri Dakshinamurthy Agro FB – CC ICRA B 120 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Dakshinamurthy Agro FB – TL ICRA B 300 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Srinivasa Sales And Service FB – CC ICRA BB- 97 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd (revised from Rs. 9.00 crore) Srinivasa Sales And Service FB – TL ICRA BB- 75 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Srinivasa Sales And Service Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 16.1 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd (revised from Rs. 0.31 crore) Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA A- 1915 Assigned Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd LT/ST non-fund based ICRA A- / 35 Assigned ICRA A2+ Tata Motors Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) 1553.8 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) 187.6 Reaffirmed Thakar Chemicals Ltd FB Limits –CC ICRA BB- 150 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd FB – EPC ICRA BB- 400 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 140.4 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd Non FB ICRA BB- 60 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 49.6 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing FBL ICRA B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 51 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00 CR) Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB- 560.8 Assigned / outstanding Enhanced from 14.12 CR Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB- 50 Assigned / outstanding Enhanced from 2 CR Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Proposed Fac ICRA BBB- Assigned / outstanding Premier Alloys And Chemicals FB ICRA BBB 160 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Premier Alloys And Chemicals Unallocated ICRA BBB 180 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 