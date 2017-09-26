RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 25

(Repeating add more ratings.) Sep 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd FB Limits ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A4 150 Issuer not cooperating Housing Development Finance ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Idfc Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST FB ICRA A3+ 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A3+ 195 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST (sublimit ICRA A3+ 180 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Limit Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Limit Ptc India Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Ltd Sandhar Technologies Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1 300 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Spin Cot Non fund based – BG ICRA A4 0.3 Issuer delayed in giving information Transport Corporation Of India CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Kurlon Enterprise Ltd NFBF ICRA A1 150 Reaffirmed (revised from 25.0 CR) Mj Castings Ltd Derivative Facility ICRA A2 15 Re-assigned (ST non-fund based) from ICRA A1(SO) Standard Retail Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A3+ 4150 Reaffirmed Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 180 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Tata Sons Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA A3 44.2 - (Issuer not cooperating) Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd ST – BG ICRA A3 1.5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Wonderla Holidays Ltd ST- Non Fund based ICRA A1+ 150 Assigned Yamuna Machine Works Ltd Short- term FBL ICRA A4 30 - (Issuer not cooperating) Yamuna Machine Works Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 - (Issuer not cooperating) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 140 ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd CC Limit ICRA AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd Non-FBL ICRA AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB 120 Issuer not cooperating Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA B 100 Issuer not cooperating Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA B 10 Issuer not cooperating Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Longterm/Shortterm ICRA B/ICRA 60 Fund based A4 Issuer not cooperating Gmr Aero Technic Ltd CC ICRA B+ 275 Reaffirmed H N Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Housing Development Finance NCDs programme ICRA AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs programme ICRA AAA 1228392 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated debt ICRA AAA 55000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd programme Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Bk Lines ICRA AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs programme ICRA AAA 425375 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs programme ICRA AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated debt ICRA AAA 4750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd programme Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd TL ICRA BBB 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd LT FB ICRA BBB 150 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Jonna Steels FBL ICRA B+ 140 Issuer delayed in giving information Kkv Agro Powers Ltd Longterm, Term -Loans ICRA BBB - 70 Reaffirmed M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 100 ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 100 ICRA A4 Murli Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Ptc India Financial Services NCDs Programme ICRA A+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Ptc India Financial Services FBL ICRA A+ 13000 Outstanding Ltd /ICRA A1+ Ptc India Financial Services Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 1250 Outstanding Ltd /ICRA A1+ S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits – TL ICRA BBB+ 1905 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FB Limits – CC ICRA BBB+ 45 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL – BG ICRA BBB+ 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* * Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 200 Reaffirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 50 Reaffirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd Fund Based and Non-FB ICRA A+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac /ICRA A1 Shorapur Solar Power Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 450 Assigned Sri Rama Spin Cot Fund based – CC ICRA B 89 Issuer delayed in giving information Sri Rama Spin Cot Fund based – TL ICRA B 13.7 Issuer delayed in giving information Sri Rama Spin Cot Unallocated limits ICRA B 0.4 Issuer delayed in giving information Alvas Education Foundation LT TL ICRA B+ 2000 - (Issuer not cooperating) Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 265.8 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 377.6) Bydesign India Pvt Ltd LT – Non-fund Based ICRA BB+ 200 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Bydesign India Pvt Ltd Long ICRA BB+ -term ICRA BB+ 7.5 Downgraded – FB CC from ICRA BBB- Deepthy Fenishers LT – FB Fac ICRA B 50 Assigned (Issuer not cooperating) Deepthy Fenishers LT – FB Fac ICRA B 50 Assigned (Issuer not cooperating) Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT Limits-Unallocated - - (reduced from Rs 400.00 crore earlier) Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT/ST LimitsNon Fund 14344.4 - Based (enhanced from 330.00 earlier) Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT/ST 25655.6 - LimitsUnallocated (reduced from Rs 2870.00 earlier) Jaigo Agro LT CC ICRA B+ 100 Assigned (Issuer not cooperating) Kamarajar Port Ltd NCD ICRA AA 5000 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review – Review process underway Kurlon Enterprise Ltd FBF ICRA A+ 250 Upgraded from ICRA A (revised from 40.0 CR) Kurlon Enterprise Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ / 250 Upgraded ICRA A1 from ICRA A / ICRA A1 Kurlon Ltd FBF ICRA A 200 Upgraded from ICRA A- Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT – TL ICRA C+ 250 - (Issuer not cooperating) Mj Castings Ltd TL ICRA BBB + 259.7 Re-assigned from ICRA A+ (SO) (revised from 31.17) Mj Castings Ltd CC / LOC / Bill ICRA BBB+ / 150 Reassigned discounting ICRA A2 from ICRA A+ (SO) / ICRA A1 (SO) Mj Castings Ltd LT and ST unallocated ICRA BBB+ / 288 Upgraded f ICRA A2 rom ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 (revised from 32.33) Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Compulsorily ICRA AAA(SO) 72860 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture Ram Kripal Singh Construction FBL-CC ICRA A- 400** Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ** Interchangeability between fund based and non–fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 20 crores Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL-BG ICRA A- 4600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rotodyne Engineering Services BLR ICRA B+ /A4 250 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) 248.3 Assigned Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 21.9 Assigned Sree Chaitanya Corporation Pvt LT UnallocatedLimits ICRA D 80 - Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Sree Venkateswara Motors BLR ICRA B+ /A4 110 - (India) Pvt Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Ss Corporates Securities Ltd LT / ST Fund based / ICRA BB / 600 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Bk ICRA A4+ Lines Standard Retail Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT-TL Fac ICRA BBB+ 2888 Reaffirmed revised from 352.67 Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 9800 Reaffirmed revised from 925.00 Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Proposed Fac ICRA BBB+ / 88.7 Reaffirmed ICRA A2 (Earlier nil) Talwalkars Better Value NCD programme ICRA AA- 125 Assigned Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value LT-TL ICRA AA- 2980.7 Outstanding Fitness Ltd Talwalkars Better Value NCD programme ICRA AA- 2250 Outstanding Fitness Ltd Tata Sons Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 227450 Reaffirmed Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA BBB- 5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Wonderla Holidays Ltd TL ICRA AA- 800 Reaffirmed Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT- Fund based ICRA AA- 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00) Yamuna Machine Works Ltd LT, FBL ICRA B+ 65 - (Issuer not cooperating) Yamuna Machine Works Ltd Long-TL ICRA B+ 24.1 - (Issuer not cooperating) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)