RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 26

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Sep 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Art & Crafts Inc. ST Fundbased ICRA A4 145 - (Issuer not cooperating) Capital Steel Corporation LOC ICRA A4 550 - (Issuer not cooperating) Capital Steel Corporation Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A4 11 - (Issuer not cooperating) Chamunda Electricals (P) Ltd Non Fund Based– BG ICRA A4 75 Withdrawn Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA D 150* - (Issuer not cooperating) *Sublimit of Rs. 90.0 crore fund based limits rated on long term scale. Gargo Traders, B.M. Garg & Non FB – BG ICRA A4 80 - Others (J.V.) (Issuer not cooperating) Hanuman Rice Mills ST FBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer not cooperating) Hsil Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Madhava Hytech Infrastructures Non FB – BG ICRA A4 100 - (India) Pvt Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Madhucon Granites Ltd ST-FBL ICRA A4+ 425.7 Assigned Madhucon Granites Ltd ST-Non FBL ICRA A4+ 91 Assigned Maris Spinners Ltd FBL ICRA A4 45 Withdrawn Maris Spinners Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 55 Withdrawn Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing ICRA A1+ 200000 Assigned / programme FY2018 Outstanding Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing NFB ICRA A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 23 - (Issuer not cooperating) Sportking India Ltd ST Non-fund based Bk ICRA A2 756.1 - Fac Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Finance Ltd Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ST unallocated - - (reduced from Rs. 100 crore earlier) Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A2+ 27500 (increased from Rs. 2600 crore earlier) Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2500 Assigned Mahindra Asset Management Mahindra Alp Samay ICRA A1+mfs - Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Bachat Yojana Mahindra Asset Management Mahindra Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Assigned Company Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home FD MAA+ - Outstanding Finance Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annadata Rice Mill FB CC ICRA BB 50 - (Issuer not cooperating) Annadata Rice Mill Unallocated ICRA BB / 50 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Arnav Technosoft Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 150 - (Issuer not cooperating) Art & Crafts Inc. LT Fundbased – TL ICRA BB 75 - (Issuer not cooperating) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AA(SO) 981.4 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxix) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) 9.8 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxix) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) 36.8 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxix) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AA(SO) 999.1 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxviii) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) 10 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxviii) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A ICRA BBB(SO) 47.5 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxviii) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA AAA(SO) 81.4 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxx ) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) 12.5 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxx ) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A ICRA BBB(SO) 1251.9 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxx ) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AA(SO) 895.2 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxxiii ) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) 9 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxxiii ) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) 44.7 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxxiii ) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AA+(SO) 910 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxxv ) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) 9.1 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxxv ) Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) 54.6 Reaffirmed (Indian Standard Loan Trust Xxxv ) Capital Steel Corporation CC ICRA B+ 70 - (Issuer not cooperating) Chamunda Electricals (P) Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 10 Withdrawn Dindayal Jalan Textiles Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB- 140 - (Issuer not cooperating) Embaby General Finance India LTBL ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA D 900 - (Issuer not cooperating) Hanuman Rice Mills LT FBL ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer not cooperating) Higher Education Financing Issuer Rating ICRA AA- - Assigned Agency Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 6096.9 Assigned Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd CCL ICRA BBB+ 580 Withdrawn Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd SLC ICRA BBB+ 70 Withdrawn Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 111.8 Withdrawn Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 31.4 Withdrawn Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B- / 70 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 89 - (Issuer not cooperating) Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 10.5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Madhava Hytech Infrastructures FB – CC ICRA B 40 - (India) Pvt Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Madhava Hytech Infrastructures Unallocated Limits ICRA B / 500 - (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Madhucon Granites Ltd LT-TL ICRA BB+ 820.6 Assigned Maris Spinners Ltd CC ICRA BB- 265 Withdrawn Maris Spinners Ltd TL ICRA BB- 167.7 Withdrawn Niit Institute Of Information FB Bk Fac: TL ICRA BBB- 1800 Reaffirmed Technology Nlc India Ltd LT TL ICRA AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Nlc India Ltd Long Term Non ICRA AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing ICRA AAA 310000 Outstanding programme FY2018 Power Finance Corporation Ltd Overall borrowing 510000^ - programme FY2018 ^Short term borrowings are interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2018 not exceeding Rs. 51,000 crore. Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing FB ICRA B 200 Revised from Co. Ltd ICRA B+ Reliance Industrial Consortium FB – CC ICRA B- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Reliance Industrial Consortium FB – e-DFS ICRA B- 47 Reaffirmed Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Reliance Industrial Consortium Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 43 Reaffirmed Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Rishabh Gold Jewels (India) LT – Fund Based ICRA BB 180 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Rishabh Gold Jewels (India) LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA BB / 200 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd Corp SME liquid Plus ICRA B+ 14 - Scheme (CSLPS) (Issuer not cooperating) Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 14.5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan ICRA B+ 0.6 - (Issuer not cooperating) Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 12.9 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Shree Chanakya Education TL ICRA 1000 - Society BBB-(SO) Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB@ 1000 Withdrawn @ denotes ‘watch with negative implications’ Shri Agrawal Educational And LT FBL ICRA B+ 210 - Cultural Society (Issuer not cooperating) Solairedirect Projects India TL ICRA BBB- 1125 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Sportking India Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 4418.3 - (reduced from 460.80 earlier) Sportking India Ltd Proposed/ Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 25.6 - Bk Fac (reduced from 460.80 earlier) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD ICRA AA+ 20888 Outstanding Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 1700 Outstanding Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits ICRA AA+ 5000 Outstanding Finance Ltd Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd BLR ICRA A- 4000 - (Issuer not cooperating) Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCD ICRA A- 1880 - (Issuer not cooperating) Vd Global Pvt Ltd LT / ST, FB limits ICRA BBB / 2500 Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd LT/ST unallocated - - limits (reduced from Rs. 15 crore earlier) Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB+ 12000 (increased from Rs 1200 crore earlier) Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd LT fund ICRA BBB+ 750 basedInterchangeable# (increased from nil earlier) # Rs 75 crore of long term limit is fully interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits. Arnav Technosoft Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 150 - Issuer not cooperating Shri Agarwal Educational And LT FBL ICRA B+ 210 - Cultural Society Issuer not cooperating 