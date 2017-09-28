FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27
#Company News
September 27, 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
    Sep 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Ltd         Non-FBL               ICRA A1      660     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2+
Bardhaman Agro Products (I)             NFBL                  ICRA A4      20      -
Pvt. Ltd.
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Bhagabati Build &                       Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      30      Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
C.G. Ispat Pvt. Ltd                     NFBL                  ICRA A4      1175    -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
C.G. Ispat Pvt. Ltd                     Untied Limits         ICRA A4      546     -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Ecap Equities Ltd                       CP Programme          ICRA A1+     7500    Assigned
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     100000  Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   9000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     5500    Assigned
Co. Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     55000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     55000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     70000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     90000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal          PP-MLDICRA   5000    Outstanding
Ltd                                     Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     63500   Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore)
Edelweiss Financial Services            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Withdrawn
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd             ST FB Limits          ICRA A3+     600     Reaffirmed
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd             ST Non-FBL            ICRA A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd         Non-FBL               ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd                  Fund based – Bill     ICRA A4      300
                                        discounting
Issuer delayed in giving information
Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd                  Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4      347
Issuer delayed in giving information
Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd                  Non FB limits         ICRA A4      25      -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
P. Dasaratharama Reddy                  Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      800     -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd              Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      20      Assigned
Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd              Non-fund Based – LOC  ICRA A4      20#     Assigned
# sub-limit of bank guarantee limit
Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd                Non-FBL               ICRA A4      3       Reaffirmed
Real Ispat & Power Ltd                  Non-FBL               ICRA A1      300     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2+


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advaith Bio Remedies                    Fund Based – CC       ICRA B-      300     -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Advaith Bio Remedies                    Fund Based – TL       ICRA B-      300     -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Alappuzha Municipality                  Issuer Rating         ICRA BB      -       Assigned
Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Ltd         FB Limits             ICRA A       990     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Aquatech Water Solutions Pvt            TL                    ICRA BBB     400     Assigned
Ltd
Bardhaman Agro Products (I)             FB limits             ICRA BB-     600     -
Pvt. Ltd.
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd           Fund based CC limits  ICRA BB-@    80      Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 6 crore)/@ signifies rating on watch with negative implications
Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd           TL                    ICRA BB-@    20      Withdrawn
@ signifies rating on watch with negative implications
Bhagabati Build &                       FB CC                 ICRA B       60      Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Bhagabati Build &                       FB- Standby line – of ICRA B       13.5    Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd                   -credit
Bitcon India Infrastructure             BLR                   ICRA BB+ /   5000
Developers Pvt Ltd                                            ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Bpr Infrastructure Ltd                  BLR                   ICRA BBB-    9700
C.G. Ispat Pvt. Ltd                     FB limits             ICRA B+      4779    -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Cooch Behar Mission Hospital            FB Limits (TL)        ICRA B-      3449    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Cooch Behar Mission Hospital            Unallocated Limit     ICRA B-      51      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ecap Equities Ltd                       NCD programme         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Ecap Equities Ltd                       LT Market Linked      PP-MLD ICRA  18500   Outstanding
                                        Debenture programme   AA
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA /    110000  Outstanding
                                                              A1+
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  3000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  23500   Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          NCD Programme         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          NCD Programme         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          NCD Programme         ICRA AA      10500   Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          Bk Lines              ICRA AA-     5000    Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          NCD Programme         ICRA AA-     5000    Outstanding
Co. Ltd
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  2500    Outstanding
Co. Ltd                                 Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction          LT Principal          Provisional  5000    Outstanding
Co. Ltd                                 Protected Market      PP-MLD ICRA
                                        Linked Debenture ProgrAA
Edelweiss Commodities Services          NCD Programme         ICRA AA      47000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      20000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            NCD Programme         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Ltd
Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd              LT / ST, FB / non-FB  ICRA AA- /   2000    Assigned
                                        Fac                   ICRA A1+
Ishwarlal Harjivandas                   CC Limit              ICRA BB-     3000
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Khosla Agro Overseas                    CC Fac                ICRA BB      2500    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB-
Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd           LT-Fund Based         ICRA B+      750
Issuer delayed in giving information
Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd         FB Limits             ICRA B-      345     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Mangala Cashew Industries               Fund Based – CC       ICRA B+      100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd                  Fund based – CC       ICRA BB-     440
Issuer delayed in giving information
Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd                  Fund based – TL       ICRA BB-     69
Issuer delayed in giving information
Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd                  FB limits             ICRA B       554     -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd                  Fund Based / Non-FBL  ICRA B       621     -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Mphasis Ltd                             BG Limits             ICRA AA+     70000
                                                              (Stable) /
                                                              ICRA A1+
Review process is underway
P. Dasaratharama Reddy                  Fund Based – CC       ICRA B+      200     -
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information
Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd         BLR                   ICRA BB      3700
                                                              (Stable)
                                                              /ICRA A4+

Issuer not cooperating
Powergrid Vizag Transmission            NCD                   ICRA AAA     5000    Outstanding
Ltd
Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd              FB CC                 ICRA BB-     227     Assigned
Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd                FB Limit              ICRA BB      70      Reaffirmed
Radius Water Ltd                        FB Limits             ICRA BB+     199.4   Reaffirmed
Radius Water Ltd                        Untied Limits         ICRA BB+     60.6    Reaffirmed
Real Ispat & Power Ltd                  FB Limits             ICRA A       500     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Rr Gold Palace Pvt Ltd                  Fund Based – CC       ICRA BB-     6200
Issuer not cooperating
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd-Gregor            PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  269.2   -
Ifmr Capital
2017

Saija Finance Pvt Ltd-Gregor            PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB(SO) 11.2    -
Ifmr Capital
2017
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd           FB Limit              ICRA BB+     120     Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw &             FBL – CC              ICRA B+      112.5   Reaffirmed
Boiled Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw &             Unallocated limits    ICRA B+ /A4  37.5    Affirmed
Boiled Rice Mill
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.            Purchaser Payouts     ICRA AAA     2492.2  Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.            Purchaser Payouts     ICRA AAA     463.8   Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.            Purchaser Payouts     ICRA AAA     1003.4  Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.            Purchaser Payouts     ICRA AAA     508.5   Reaffirmed
Sunborne Energy Rajasthan               FB – TL               ICRA BBB+    368     upgraded
Solar Pvt. Ltd.                                                                    from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Sunborne Energy Rajasthan               Unallocated           ICRA BBB+    12      upgraded
Solar Pvt. Ltd.                                                                    from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Synnova Gears & Transmissions           CC                    ICRA BB      1600
Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Synnova Gears & Transmissions           TL                    ICRA BB      971
Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd                  FB Limits             ICRA BB      126.8   Reaffirmed
Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd                  Untied Limits         ICRA BB      0.7     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

