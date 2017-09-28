RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

(Repeating to add more ratings) Sep 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1 660 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Bardhaman Agro Products (I) NFBL ICRA A4 20 - Pvt. Ltd. *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Bhagabati Build & Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd C.G. Ispat Pvt. Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 1175 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information C.G. Ispat Pvt. Ltd Untied Limits ICRA A4 546 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Ecap Equities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 100000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5500 Assigned Co. Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 63500 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund based – Bill ICRA A4 300 discounting Issuer delayed in giving information Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 347 Issuer delayed in giving information Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A4 25 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information P. Dasaratharama Reddy Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 800 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 20 Assigned Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – LOC ICRA A4 20# Assigned # sub-limit of bank guarantee limit Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 3 Reaffirmed Real Ispat & Power Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1 300 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advaith Bio Remedies Fund Based – CC ICRA B- 300 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Advaith Bio Remedies Fund Based – TL ICRA B- 300 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Alappuzha Municipality Issuer Rating ICRA BB - Assigned Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA A 990 Upgraded from ICRA A- Aquatech Water Solutions Pvt TL ICRA BBB 400 Assigned Ltd Bardhaman Agro Products (I) FB limits ICRA BB- 600 - Pvt. Ltd. *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd Fund based CC limits ICRA BB-@ 80 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6 crore)/@ signifies rating on watch with negative implications Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd TL ICRA BB-@ 20 Withdrawn @ signifies rating on watch with negative implications Bhagabati Build & FB CC ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Bhagabati Build & FB- Standby line – of ICRA B 13.5 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd -credit Bitcon India Infrastructure BLR ICRA BB+ / 5000 Developers Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Bpr Infrastructure Ltd BLR ICRA BBB- 9700 C.G. Ispat Pvt. Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 4779 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Cooch Behar Mission Hospital FB Limits (TL) ICRA B- 3449 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cooch Behar Mission Hospital Unallocated Limit ICRA B- 51 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ecap Equities Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ecap Equities Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 18500 Outstanding Debenture programme AA Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCD Programme ICRA AA 10500 Outstanding Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Bk Lines ICRA AA- 5000 Outstanding Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCD Programme ICRA AA- 5000 Outstanding Co. Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 2500 Outstanding Co. Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT Principal Provisional 5000 Outstanding Co. Ltd Protected Market PP-MLD ICRA Linked Debenture ProgrAA Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd LT / ST, FB / non-FB ICRA AA- / 2000 Assigned Fac ICRA A1+ Ishwarlal Harjivandas CC Limit ICRA BB- 3000 Jewellers Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Khosla Agro Overseas CC Fac ICRA BB 2500 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based ICRA B+ 750 Issuer delayed in giving information Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B- 345 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Mangala Cashew Industries Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund based – CC ICRA BB- 440 Issuer delayed in giving information Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund based – TL ICRA BB- 69 Issuer delayed in giving information Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B 554 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based / Non-FBL ICRA B 621 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Mphasis Ltd BG Limits ICRA AA+ 70000 (Stable) / ICRA A1+ Review process is underway P. Dasaratharama Reddy Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 200 - *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best available information Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB 3700 (Stable) /ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating Powergrid Vizag Transmission NCD ICRA AAA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 227 Assigned Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA BB 70 Reaffirmed Radius Water Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 199.4 Reaffirmed Radius Water Ltd Untied Limits ICRA BB+ 60.6 Reaffirmed Real Ispat & Power Ltd FB Limits ICRA A 500 Upgraded from ICRA A- Rr Gold Palace Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CC ICRA BB- 6200 Issuer not cooperating Saija Finance Pvt Ltd-Gregor PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 269.2 - Ifmr Capital 2017 Saija Finance Pvt Ltd-Gregor PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 11.2 - Ifmr Capital 2017 Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA BB+ 120 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & FBL – CC ICRA B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Unallocated limits ICRA B+ /A4 37.5 Affirmed Boiled Rice Mill Standard Chartered Bank Ltd. Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA 2492.2 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank Ltd. Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA 463.8 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank Ltd. Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA 1003.4 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank Ltd. Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA 508.5 Reaffirmed Sunborne Energy Rajasthan FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 368 upgraded Solar Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BBB- Sunborne Energy Rajasthan Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 12 upgraded Solar Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BBB- Synnova Gears & Transmissions CC ICRA BB 1600 Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Synnova Gears & Transmissions TL ICRA BB 971 Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 126.8 Reaffirmed Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd Untied Limits ICRA BB 0.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)