RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28

Sep 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A4+ 120 Issuer Not Packing Credit Cooperating Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4+ 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Alpha Design Technologies Pvt ST – Non Fund Based – ICRA A3+ 820 Downgraded Ltd BG from ICRA A2 Alpha Design Technologies Pvt ST – Non Fund Based – ICRA A3+ 40 Downgraded Ltd Forward Contracts from ICRA A2 Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based – ICRA A4 0.8 Issuer Not Forward Contract Cooperating Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A3 4 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ Mccoy Architectural Systems Non-FBL ICRA A3 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd United Nanotechnologies Ltd Non- FB – BG ICRA A4 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd ST – non FB Fac ICRA A2(SO) 1.9 Best Steel Logistics Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1 300 upgraded (SO); from ICRA A2+(SO) Bhatia & Company ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 120 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FBL – LOC ICRA A2+(SO) 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd STNon Fund Based Limi ICRA A4 16.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt ST- Non FBL ICRA A4 5 ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Kgs Sugar And Infra ST, fund based ICRA D 520 - Corporation Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Lovelock & Lewes Non-fund Based ICRA A1+ 10 Withdrawn Piramal Housing Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned Polysol Industries ST, NonFBL ICRA A4 90 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Polysol Industries ST, NonFBL ICRA A4 8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Price Waterhouse (Kolkata) Non-fund Based ICRA A1+ 37 Withdrawn Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non FB ICRA A2+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00) Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST unallocated ICRA A2+ 6 Reaffirmed Spinel Microns Non-FBL – BG ICRA A4 7 Assigned Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A3+ 108 Assigned / Fac Outstanding (enhanced from 6.60 earlier) Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+; 6000 Assigned Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 2.5 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT – FB – Post ICRA BB 160 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit (PSC) A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT and ST – ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limit /ICRA A4+ Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB+ 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB+ 55.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Alpha Design Technologies Pvt LT – Fund Based – ICRA BBB 510 downgraded Ltd Working Capital Limits from ICRA BBB+ Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt. Ltd. FB – CC ICRA B+ 110 Issuer Not Cooperating Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 157 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Untied Limits ICRA BBB- / 36.8 Downgraded ICRA A3 from ICRA BBB / ICRA A3+ Mccoy Architectural Systems TL ICRA BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mccoy Architectural Systems CC ICRA BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd S.B. Sahoo & Co. Pvt. Ltd. FB limits ICRA B+ 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Sadguru Medical & Research FB limits ICRA B 89 Issuer Not Centre Pvt. Ltd. Cooperating Samalpatti Power Company Pvt TL ICRA A-(SO) 600 Withdrawn Ltd Supreme Infra Products CC ICRA B 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Supreme Infra Products TL ICRA B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating The Montfort Educational Bk Loans ICRA B 100 ISSUER NOT Society CO-OPERATING* United Nanotechnologies Ltd FB – TL ICRA B- 30.2 Issuer Not Cooperating United Nanotechnologies Ltd FB – CC ICRA B- 27 Issuer Not Cooperating United Nanotechnologies Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B- 0.3 Issuer Not /ICRA A4 Cooperating Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac ICRA 300 BBB+(SO) Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA 19.2 BBB+(SO) Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA 130 BBB+(SO) Air India Ltd NCD (NCD 1) ICRA AAA(SO) 40000 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD (NCD 1) ICRA AAA(SO) 15000 Reaffirmed Alpha Tocol Engineering LT – FB ICRA B+ 107.4 Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Alpha Tocol Engineering LT – Non-fund based ICRA B+ 5 Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Anand Cranks LT-FB Limits ICRA B+ 80 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Anand Cranks ST/LT-FB Limits ICRA B+ 20 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Baba Constructions Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 120 Reaffirmed Baba Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA BB 1130 Reaffirmed Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt FB -TL ICRA B 73.5 - Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt FB-CC ICRA B 30 - Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt FBStandby Line of ICRA B 2.5 - Ltd Credit Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt Non-fund based ICRA B 40 - Ltd facility Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Best Steel Logistics Ltd TL ICRA A (SO) 330 upgraded from ICRA A-(SO) Bhatia & Company LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA BB+ 103.7 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Bhatia & Company LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA BB+ 585 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Bhatia & Company LT/STUnallocated ICRA BB+ / 73.7 - ICRA A4+ Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based– CC ICRA 150 - BBB+(SO) Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST ICRA - (Interchangeable) BBB+(SO) / ICRA A2+(SO) ; Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA B 30 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd LTTL ICRA B 20 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd LTUnallocated Limit ICRA B 33.5 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Guruvayoor Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB- - Assigned Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt LT – CC ICRA B 22 Ltd Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt LT- TL ICRA B 15 Ltd Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt LT/Shortterm- Non FBL ICRA B 33.5 Ltd /ICRA A4 Kannur Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating IrBB+ Assigned Kgs Sugar And Infra LT, fund based - TL ICRA D 2108.1 - Corporation Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Kgs Sugar And Infra LT, fund based - CC ICRA D 1173.3 - Corporation Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Kgs Sugar And Infra LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA D 698.6 - Corporation Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Lovelock & Lewes FB ICRA AA 150 Withdrawn Lovelock & Lewes Unallocated ICRA AA 60 Withdrawn Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt LT – TL ICRA 20 watch with Ltd BBB+(SO) developing implications Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt LT – FB ICRA 180 watch with Ltd BBB+(SO) developing implications Polysol Industries LT, FBL ICRA B+ 20 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Price Waterhouse (Kolkata) FB ICRA AA 150 Withdrawn Price Waterhouse (Kolkata) Unallocated ICRA AA 53 Withdrawn Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt TL ICRA B- 29 - Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt CC ICRA B- 50 - Ltd Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB TL ICRA A- 674 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.40) Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB CC ICRA A- 290 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.00) Spinel Microns FB Limits – CC ICRA B 50 Assigned Spinel Microns FB Limits – TL ICRA B 54 Assigned Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB 1529.1 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 144.95 earlier) Tata Capital Ltd CP Programme 20000 Assigned Ujjvalatejas Solaire Urja Pvt TL ICRA BBB+ 1120 Assigned Ltd Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA C+ 54 - Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 17361 Outstanding Upper Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 4610 Outstanding Upper Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA 33000 Outstanding Additional Tier I (hyb) Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA+ 25306 Outstanding Lower Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond ICRA AA+ 50000 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA+ 30000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA+ 49000 Outstanding Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 