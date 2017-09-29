FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 28, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 18 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings.)
    Sep 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd               Non-fund based –      ICRA A4+     120     Issuer Not
                                        Packing Credit                             Cooperating
Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd               Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A4+     40      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt           ST – Non Fund Based – ICRA A3+     820     Downgraded
Ltd                                     BG                                         from ICRA A2
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt           ST – Non Fund Based – ICRA A3+     40      Downgraded
Ltd                                     Forward Contracts                          from ICRA A2
Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt. Ltd.               Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A4      15      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt. Ltd.               Non-fund based –      ICRA A4      0.8     Issuer Not
                                        Forward Contract                           Cooperating
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd              Non-FB Limits         ICRA A3      4       Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3+
Mccoy Architectural Systems             Non-FBL               ICRA A3      170     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
United Nanotechnologies Ltd             Non- FB – BG          ICRA A4      2.5     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
    
Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd          ST – non FB Fac       ICRA A2(SO)  1.9
Best Steel Logistics Ltd                Non-FBL               ICRA A1      300     upgraded
                                                              (SO);                from ICRA
                                                                                   A2+(SO)
Bhatia & Company                        ST – Non Fund Based   ICRA A4+     120     -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd          Non FBL – LOC         ICRA A2+(SO) 50      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd                 STNon Fund Based Limi ICRA A4      16.5    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt            ST- Non FBL           ICRA A4      5       ISSUER NOT
Ltd                                                                                COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Kgs Sugar And Infra                     ST, fund based        ICRA D       520     -
Corporation Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Lovelock & Lewes                        Non-fund Based        ICRA A1+     10      Withdrawn
Piramal Housing Finance Pvt Ltd         CP Programme          ICRA A1+     4000    Assigned
Polysol Industries                      ST, NonFBL            ICRA A4      90      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Polysol Industries                      ST, NonFBL            ICRA A4      8       ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd                  FB Fac                ICRA A4+     180     Reaffirmed
Price Waterhouse (Kolkata)              Non-fund Based        ICRA A1+     37      Withdrawn
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd                 ST Non FB             ICRA A2+     50      Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4.00)
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd                 ST unallocated        ICRA A2+     6       Reaffirmed
Spinel Microns                          Non-FBL – BG          ICRA A4      7       Assigned
Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd                 ST non-fund based Bk  ICRA A3+     108     Assigned /
                                        Fac                                        Outstanding
(enhanced from 6.60 earlier)
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd              CP Programme          ICRA A1+;    6000    Assigned
Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd               Non-FBL               ICRA A4      2.5     -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Yes Bank Ltd                            CD Programme          ICRA A1+     100000  Outstanding
Yes Bank Ltd                            ST Fixed Deposit      ICRA A1+             Outstanding
                                        Programme
      
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp                    LT – FB – Post        ICRA BB      160     Reaffirmed
                                        Shipment Credit (PSC)
A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp                    LT and ST –           ICRA BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Unallocated Limit     /ICRA A4+
Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd               FB – CC               ICRA BB+     100     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd               FB – TL               ICRA BB+     55.7    Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt           LT – Fund Based –     ICRA BBB     510     downgraded
Ltd                                     Working Capital Limits                     from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB+
Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt. Ltd.               FB – CC               ICRA B+      110     Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd              FB Limits             ICRA BBB-    157     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BBB
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd              Untied Limits         ICRA BBB- /  36.8    Downgraded
                                                              ICRA A3              from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB / ICRA
A3+
Mccoy Architectural Systems             TL                    ICRA BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mccoy Architectural Systems             CC                    ICRA BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
S.B. Sahoo & Co. Pvt. Ltd.              FB limits             ICRA B+      70      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sadguru Medical & Research              FB limits             ICRA B       89      Issuer Not
Centre Pvt. Ltd.                                                                   Cooperating
Samalpatti Power Company Pvt            TL                    ICRA A-(SO)  600     Withdrawn
Ltd
Supreme Infra Products                  CC                    ICRA B       90      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Supreme Infra Products                  TL                    ICRA B       60      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
The Montfort Educational                Bk Loans              ICRA B       100     ISSUER NOT
Society                                                                            CO-OPERATING*
United Nanotechnologies Ltd             FB – TL               ICRA B-      30.2    Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
United Nanotechnologies Ltd             FB – CC               ICRA B-      27      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
United Nanotechnologies Ltd             Unallocated limits    ICRA B-      0.3     Issuer Not
                                                              /ICRA A4             Cooperating
    
Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Fac       ICRA         300
                                                              BBB+(SO)
Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd          LT – TL               ICRA         19.2
                                                              BBB+(SO)
Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd          LT – FB Fac           ICRA         130
                                                              BBB+(SO)
Air India Ltd                           NCD (NCD 1)           ICRA AAA(SO) 40000   Reaffirmed
Air India Ltd                           NCD (NCD 1)           ICRA AAA(SO) 15000   Reaffirmed
Alpha Tocol Engineering                 LT – FB               ICRA B+      107.4   Withdrawn
Services Pvt Ltd
Alpha Tocol Engineering                 LT – Non-fund based   ICRA B+      5       Withdrawn
Services Pvt Ltd
Anand Cranks                            LT-FB Limits          ICRA B+      80      -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Anand Cranks                            ST/LT-FB Limits       ICRA B+      20      -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Baba Constructions Pvt Ltd              FB – CC               ICRA BB      120     Reaffirmed
Baba Constructions Pvt Ltd              Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA BB      1130    Reaffirmed
Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt            FB -TL                ICRA B       73.5    -
Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt            FB-CC                 ICRA B       30      -
Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt            FBStandby Line of     ICRA B       2.5     -
Ltd                                     Credit
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt            Non-fund based        ICRA B       40      -
Ltd                                     facility
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Best Steel Logistics Ltd                TL                    ICRA A (SO)  330     upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A-(SO)
Bhatia & Company                        LT – Fund Based – TL  ICRA BB+     103.7   -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Bhatia & Company                        LT – Fund Based – CC  ICRA BB+     585     -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Bhatia & Company                        LT/STUnallocated      ICRA BB+ /   73.7    -
                                                              ICRA A4+
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd          Fund Based– CC        ICRA         150     -
                                                              BBB+(SO)
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Clean Coal Enterprises Pvt Ltd          LT/ST                 ICRA                 -
                                        (Interchangeable)     BBB+(SO) /
                                                              ICRA A2+(SO) ;
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd                 LT – CC               ICRA B       30      -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd                 LTTL                  ICRA B       20      -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Cmc Commutators Pvt Ltd                 LTUnallocated Limit   ICRA B       33.5    -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Guruvayoor Municipality                 Issuer Rating         IrBB-        -       Assigned
Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt            LT – CC               ICRA B       22
Ltd
Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt            LT- TL                ICRA B       15
Ltd
Indo Vacuum Technologies Pvt            LT/Shortterm- Non FBL ICRA B       33.5
Ltd                                                           /ICRA A4
Kannur Municipal Corporation            Issuer Rating         IrBB+                Assigned
Kgs Sugar And Infra                     LT, fund based - TL   ICRA D       2108.1  -
Corporation Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Kgs Sugar And Infra                     LT, fund based - CC   ICRA D       1173.3  -
Corporation Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Kgs Sugar And Infra                     LT/ST – Unallocated   ICRA D       698.6   -
Corporation Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Lovelock & Lewes                        FB                    ICRA AA      150     Withdrawn
Lovelock & Lewes                        Unallocated           ICRA AA      60      Withdrawn
Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt          LT – TL               ICRA         20      watch with
Ltd                                                           BBB+(SO)             developing
                                                                                   implications
Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt          LT – FB               ICRA         180     watch with
Ltd                                                           BBB+(SO)             developing
                                                                                   implications
Polysol Industries                      LT, FBL               ICRA B+      20      -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd                  TL                    ICRA BB+     170     Reaffirmed
Price Waterhouse (Kolkata)              FB                    ICRA AA      150     Withdrawn
Price Waterhouse (Kolkata)              Unallocated           ICRA AA      53      Withdrawn
Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt          TL                    ICRA B-      29      -
Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt          CC                    ICRA B-      50      -
Ltd
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd                 LT FB TL              ICRA A-      674     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 43.40)
Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd                 LT FB CC              ICRA A-      290     Reaffirmed
(reduced from 30.00)
Spinel Microns                          FB Limits – CC        ICRA B       50      Assigned
Spinel Microns                          FB Limits – TL        ICRA B       54      Assigned
Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd                 LT FB Bk Fac          ICRA BBB     1529.1  Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
(enhanced from 144.95 earlier)
Tata Capital Ltd                        CP Programme                       20000   Assigned
Ujjvalatejas Solaire Urja Pvt           TL                    ICRA BBB+    1120    Assigned
Ltd
Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd               FB Limits             ICRA C+      54      -
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA      17361   Outstanding
                                        Upper Tier II Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA      4610    Outstanding
                                        Upper Tier I Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA AA      33000   Outstanding
                                        Additional Tier I     (hyb)
                                        Bond Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA+     25306   Outstanding
                                        Lower Tier II Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Infrastructure Bond   ICRA AA+     50000   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA AA+     30000   Assigned
                                        Tier II Bond Programme(hyb)
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA AA+     49000   Outstanding
                                        Tier II Bond Programme(hyb)    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.