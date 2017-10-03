FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 29
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 29, 2017 / 10:29 AM / in 14 days

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 29

Reuters Staff

19 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings)
    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ARS Steels And Alloy                    ST: Non FB Fac        ICRA  A3    1060    Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Ashok Leyland Ltd                       CP                    ICRA A1+    15000   Assigned
Ashok Leyland Ltd                       Non-FBL (refer note)  ICRA A1+    7500    Outstanding
Ashok Leyland Ltd                       FBL – proposed        ICRA A1+    2000    Outstanding
Asian Granito India Ltd                 ST NFBL               ICRA A1     608.4   Outstanding
Asian Granito India Ltd                 CP Programme          Provisional  400    Assigned
                                                              ICRA  A1+
Axis Securities Ltd                     CP Programme          ICRA A1+    1000    Reaffirmed
Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd           ST non-fund base      ICRA A3+    34.6    Reaffirmed
Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd           ST non-fund based     ICRA A3+    34.6    Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation           CP                    ICR A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          CP                    ICRA A1+    3000    Assigned
Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd                 ST non-FBL            ICRA A4     5       -
Issuer not cooperating
Evergreen Seamless Pipes &              ST – Non Fund Based   ICRA A3     274.8   Revised from
Tubes Pvt Ltd                                                                     ICRA A3+
Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac             ICRA A2     635     Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA 
                                                                                  A3+
Kala Genset Pvt Ltd                     ST Non FB Limits      ICRA A3+    50      Reaffirmed
Kalsi Brothers                          ST Non Fund Based     ICRA A4     80      -
Issuer not cooperating
Kirby Building Systems                  NFBL                  ICRA A1+    3120    Outstanding
India(Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd
Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd               ST – LOC              ICRA A4     70      -
Issuer not cooperating
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd               FB – EPC/FBD#         ICRA A4+    -       Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA A4
# Sublimit within Cash Credit
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd               Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A4+    47      Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA A4
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd               Non-fund based –      ICRA A4+    -       Upgraded
                                        Credit Exposure Limit#                    from ICRA A4
# Sublimit within Cash Credit
Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd                  Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A3+    21.6
Issuer not cooperating
Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd                   Non fund based –BG    ICRA A4     360     Reaffirmed
Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd                    ST non-fund based     ICRA A4+    851.2   -
Issuer not cooperating
Sri Manakula Vinayaga                   BG – Non fund based   ICRA A4     144.5   -
Educational Trust
Issuer not cooperating
Stag International                      BG                    ICRA  A3    10      Reaffirmed
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd                  ST- Non-Fund Based-   ICRA A2     125     Assigned
                                        LOC
Tata Steel Ltd                          CP Programme          ICRA A1+    60000   Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd                     FB – CC               ICRA BBB    135     Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB-
Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd                     FB – TL               ICRA BBB    250     Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB-
Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd                     Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB    215     Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB-
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          PTC Series A2         ICRA  BB+   17.4    Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          PTC Series A1         ICRA  BBB   319.5   Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          PTC Series A2*        ICRA  BBB-  30      Reaffirmed
* Rating of PTC Series A1of Okuni IFMR Capital 2016 has been withdrawn in September 201
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd          PTC Series A1         Provisional  252.8   Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Ars Steels And Alloy                    LT: FB Fac            ICRA  BBB-  290     Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Ashok Leyland Ltd                       NCD                   ICRA AA     4000    Outstanding
Ashok Leyland Ltd                       FBL (refer note)      ICRA AA     9000    Outstanding
Ashok Leyland Ltd                       TL (proposed)         ICRA AA     550     Outstanding
Asian Granito India Ltd                 CC                    ICRA A      2000    Outstanding
Asian Granito India Ltd                 TL                    ICRA A      150     Outstanding
Asian Granito India Ltd                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA A      361.6   Outstanding
Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd           LT fund based         ICRA BBB    95      Reaffirmed
Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd           LT fund based         ICRA BBB    95      Reaffirmed
Cornerview Constructions And            LT –NCDs              ICRA B      1100    Revised from
Developers Pvt Ltd                                                                ICRA D
Creations Jewellery                     FB – Pre Shipment     ICRA BBB /  200     Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd                   Credit – EPC/PCFC**   ICRA A3+
** 100% interchange ability from pre-shipment to post-shipment and 50% from post-shipment to
preshipment
Creations Jewellery                     Fund based – Post     ICRA BBB /  300     Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd                   Shipment Credit -     ICRA A3+
                                        EBR**
** 100% interchange ability from pre-shipment to post-shipment and 50% from post-shipment to
preshipment
Creations Jewellery                     Fund based – Stand by ICRA BBB /  45      Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd                   Line of Credit        ICRA A3+
D.R. Buildestate Pvt Ltd                LT FBL                ICRA BB-    75      -
Issuer not cooperating
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          FB TL                 ICRA A+     1224.9  Outstanding
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          FB CC                 ICRA A+     2850    Outstanding
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          Non-fund Based        ICRA A+     50      Outstanding
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd          Unallocated limit     ICRA A+     1875    Outstanding
Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd                 LT FBL                ICRA BB-    225     -
Issuer not cooperating
Evergreen Seamless Pipes &              LT – FB               ICRA BBB-   50      Revised from
Tubes Pvt Ltd                                                                     ICRA BBB
Evergreen Seamless Pipes &              LT/ST – Unallocated   ICRA BBB-/  129.5   Revised from
Tubes Pvt Ltd                                                 ICRA A3             ICRA BBB
                                                                                  /ICRA A3+
Green Infra Wind Energy                 TL                    ICRA A+     710     Assigned
Project Ltd
Green Infra Wind Generation Ltd         TL                    ICRA A+     980     Assigned
Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd         TL                    ICRA B+     18.9    Reaffirmed
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd                  LT Bond Programme     ICRA AA     10200   Reaffirmed
Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd               LT Bond Programme     ICRA AA     8185    Reaffirmed
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.          PTC Series A2         Provisional  68.5   Assigned
                                                              ICRA  BBB+
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.          PTC Series A1         Provisional  1015.7 Assigned
                                                              ICRA A
Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac             ICRA BBB+   1307.3  Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA 
                                                                                  BBB
Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd          Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB+   157.7   Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA 
                                                                                  BBB
Jk Paper Ltd                            LT FB Bk Fac          ICRA A      1220    Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB+
Jk Paper Ltd                            LT unallocated        ICRA A      280     Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB+
Kala Genset Pvt Ltd                     LT FB Limits          ICRA BBB    300     Reaffirmed
Kalsi Brothers                          LT Fund Based         ICRA B+     150     -
Issuer not cooperating
Karnataka Water And Sanitation          TL                    ICRA  AA-   3421.2  Reaffirmed
Pooled Fund
Karnataka Water And Sanitation          Rs. 100-crore Bond    ICRA  AA+   250     Reaffirmed
Pooled Fund                             Programme
Kirby Building Systems                  CC Limits             ICRA A+     110     Outstanding
India(Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd
Laxmi Rice Mills                        LT Fund Based         ICRA B      148     -
Issuer not cooperating
Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd               LT – CC               ICRA BB     90      -
Issuer not cooperating
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd               NCDs (NCD)            ICRA BB+    64      Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA BB
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd               Unallocated NCDs (NCD)ICRA BB+    86      Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA BB
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd               FB – TL               ICRA BB+    421.8   Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA BB
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd               FB – CC               ICRA BB+    220     Upgraded
                                                                                  from ICRA BB
Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd                  CC                    ICRA BBB    315
Issuer not cooperating
Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd                  TL                    ICRA BBB    263.4
Issuer not cooperating
Mittal Cot Fibers                       LT Fund Based         ICRA B      65      -
Issuer not cooperating
Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd                   Fund based –TL        ICRA BB-    18.7    Reaffirmed
Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd                   Fund based –Overdraft ICRA BB-    70      Reaffirmed
Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-    53.4    Reaffirmed
Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd                   FB - CC               ICRA BBB-   127.5   Reaffirmed
Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd                   FB – TL               ICRA BBB-   12.3    Reaffirmed
Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA BBB-   49.2    Reaffirmed
Needs Manpower Support                  LT                    ICRA BBB-   62.5
Services Pvt Ltd
Issuer delayed in giving information
Needs Manpower Support                  CC                    ICRA BBB-
Services Pvt Ltd
Issuer delayed in giving information
Needs Manpower Support                  LT                    ICRA BBB-   62.5    -
Services Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Needs Manpower Support                  CC                    ICRA BBB-   -       -
Services Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
New Asian Infrastructure                Long-TL               ICRA B      261.3   Upgraded
Development Pvt Ltd                                                               from ICRA D
New Asian Infrastructure                Unallocated limits    ICRA B      33.7    Upgraded
Development Pvt Ltd                                                               from ICRA D
One Point Realty Pvt Ltd                NFBL                  ICRA  BB    142.7
Info and fee not provided
Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac             ICRA BB+    518.8   -
Issuer not cooperating
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd            PTC Series A1         ICRA A-     599.5   Assigned
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd            PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB    20      Assigned
Shree Krishna Paper Mills &             Bk Fac                ICRA BB-    390     Outstanding
Industries Ltd                                                /A4
Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt            Longterm, Term -Loan  ICRA D      20.2    Assigned
Ltd
Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt            LT FB Fac             ICRA D      30      Assigned
Ltd
Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt            LT/ST – Unallocated   ICRA D      29.8    Assigned
Ltd                                     limits
Skr Wind Energy                         LT, FB                ICRA BB+    67.4    Re-assigned
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB-
Skr Wind Energy                         LT, Unallocated LimitsICRA BB+    15.9    Re-assigned
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB-
Spi Power                               FB                    ICRA BB+    333.5   Re-assigned
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  ICRA BBB-
Sri Lakhsmi Egg Farming Pvt.            BLR                   ICRA B+ /   200
Ltd.                                                          ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Sri Manakula Vinayaga                   CC – Fund based       ICRA B+     1491.9  -
Educational Trust
Issuer not cooperating
Sri Manakula Vinayaga                   Unallocated (LT / ST) ICRA B+     109.3   -
Educational Trust
Issuer not cooperating
Sri Sai Shivanagere Solar               LT – Unallocated      ICRA B      56      -
Power Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Sribalaji Hatcheries Pvt Ltd            FB – CC               ICRA C      50      -
Issuer not cooperating
Sribalaji Hatcheries Pvt Ltd            Unallocated Limits    ICRA C      15      -
Issuer not cooperating
Stag International                      CC                    ICRA  BBB-  320     Reaffirmed
Stag International                      Unallocated           ICRA  BBB-  10      Reaffirmed
                                                              / A3
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd                  LT- Fund BasedCC      ICRA BBB+   125     Assigned
Unique Gems                             FB – PSC/PCFC/EBRD/EPCICRA BB+    300     Reaffirmed
Unique Gems                             Unallocated Limit     ICRA BB+    -       Reaffirmed
V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd         Longterm, Term -Loans ICRA D      5.4     Assigned
V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd         LT FB Fac             ICRA D      30      Assigned
V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd         LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA D      44.6    Assigned
                                        limits
Vijai Marine Services                   BLR                   ICRA  BB +  254
                                                              /ICRA A4+
Issuer not cooperating

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.