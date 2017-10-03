RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 29

(Repeating to add more ratings) Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARS Steels And Alloy ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A3 1060 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Ashok Leyland Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned Ashok Leyland Ltd Non-FBL (refer note) ICRA A1+ 7500 Outstanding Ashok Leyland Ltd FBL – proposed ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1 608.4 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd CP Programme Provisional 400 Assigned ICRA A1+ Axis Securities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd ST non-fund base ICRA A3+ 34.6 Reaffirmed Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A3+ 34.6 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP ICR A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 3000 Assigned Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A4 5 - Issuer not cooperating Evergreen Seamless Pipes & ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A3 274.8 Revised from Tubes Pvt Ltd ICRA A3+ Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ICRA A2 635 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Kala Genset Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Limits ICRA A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Kalsi Brothers ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 80 - Issuer not cooperating Kirby Building Systems NFBL ICRA A1+ 3120 Outstanding India(Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd ST – LOC ICRA A4 70 - Issuer not cooperating Lexus Granito (India) Ltd FB – EPC/FBD# ICRA A4+ - Upgraded from ICRA A4 # Sublimit within Cash Credit Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4+ 47 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A4+ - Upgraded Credit Exposure Limit# from ICRA A4 # Sublimit within Cash Credit Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A3+ 21.6 Issuer not cooperating Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd Non fund based –BG ICRA A4 360 Reaffirmed Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4+ 851.2 - Issuer not cooperating Sri Manakula Vinayaga BG – Non fund based ICRA A4 144.5 - Educational Trust Issuer not cooperating Stag International BG ICRA A3 10 Reaffirmed Stanley Lifestyles Ltd ST- Non-Fund Based- ICRA A2 125 Assigned LOC Tata Steel Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB 135 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB 250 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 215 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ 17.4 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB 319.5 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2* ICRA BBB- 30 Reaffirmed * Rating of PTC Series A1of Okuni IFMR Capital 2016 has been withdrawn in September 201 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 252.8 Assigned ICRA A- Ars Steels And Alloy LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB- 290 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD ICRA AA 4000 Outstanding Ashok Leyland Ltd FBL (refer note) ICRA AA 9000 Outstanding Ashok Leyland Ltd TL (proposed) ICRA AA 550 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd CC ICRA A 2000 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd TL ICRA A 150 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 361.6 Outstanding Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BBB 95 Reaffirmed Billets Elektro Werke Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BBB 95 Reaffirmed Cornerview Constructions And LT –NCDs ICRA B 1100 Revised from Developers Pvt Ltd ICRA D Creations Jewellery FB – Pre Shipment ICRA BBB / 200 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Credit – EPC/PCFC** ICRA A3+ ** 100% interchange ability from pre-shipment to post-shipment and 50% from post-shipment to preshipment Creations Jewellery Fund based – Post ICRA BBB / 300 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shipment Credit - ICRA A3+ EBR** ** 100% interchange ability from pre-shipment to post-shipment and 50% from post-shipment to preshipment Creations Jewellery Fund based – Stand by ICRA BBB / 45 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Line of Credit ICRA A3+ D.R. Buildestate Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB- 75 - Issuer not cooperating Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FB TL ICRA A+ 1224.9 Outstanding Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FB CC ICRA A+ 2850 Outstanding Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA A+ 50 Outstanding Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA A+ 1875 Outstanding Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB- 225 - Issuer not cooperating Evergreen Seamless Pipes & LT – FB ICRA BBB- 50 Revised from Tubes Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB Evergreen Seamless Pipes & LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA BBB-/ 129.5 Revised from Tubes Pvt Ltd ICRA A3 ICRA BBB /ICRA A3+ Green Infra Wind Energy TL ICRA A+ 710 Assigned Project Ltd Green Infra Wind Generation Ltd TL ICRA A+ 980 Assigned Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme ICRA AA 10200 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT Bond Programme ICRA AA 8185 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A2 Provisional 68.5 Assigned ICRA BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A1 Provisional 1015.7 Assigned ICRA A Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 1307.3 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 157.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Jk Paper Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA A 1220 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Jk Paper Ltd LT unallocated ICRA A 280 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BBB 300 Reaffirmed Kalsi Brothers LT Fund Based ICRA B+ 150 - Issuer not cooperating Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL ICRA AA- 3421.2 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund Karnataka Water And Sanitation Rs. 100-crore Bond ICRA AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund Programme Kirby Building Systems CC Limits ICRA A+ 110 Outstanding India(Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd Laxmi Rice Mills LT Fund Based ICRA B 148 - Issuer not cooperating Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA BB 90 - Issuer not cooperating Lexus Granito (India) Ltd NCDs (NCD) ICRA BB+ 64 Upgraded from ICRA BB Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Unallocated NCDs (NCD)ICRA BB+ 86 Upgraded from ICRA BB Lexus Granito (India) Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB+ 421.8 Upgraded from ICRA BB Lexus Granito (India) Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB+ 220 Upgraded from ICRA BB Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 315 Issuer not cooperating Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 263.4 Issuer not cooperating Mittal Cot Fibers LT Fund Based ICRA B 65 - Issuer not cooperating Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund based –TL ICRA BB- 18.7 Reaffirmed Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund based –Overdraft ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed Mms Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 53.4 Reaffirmed Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd FB - CC ICRA BBB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 49.2 Reaffirmed Needs Manpower Support LT ICRA BBB- 62.5 Services Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Needs Manpower Support CC ICRA BBB- Services Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Needs Manpower Support LT ICRA BBB- 62.5 - Services Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Needs Manpower Support CC ICRA BBB- - - Services Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating New Asian Infrastructure Long-TL ICRA B 261.3 Upgraded Development Pvt Ltd from ICRA D New Asian Infrastructure Unallocated limits ICRA B 33.7 Upgraded Development Pvt Ltd from ICRA D One Point Realty Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BB 142.7 Info and fee not provided Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 518.8 - Issuer not cooperating Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 599.5 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 20 Assigned Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Bk Fac ICRA BB- 390 Outstanding Industries Ltd /A4 Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt Longterm, Term -Loan ICRA D 20.2 Assigned Ltd Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt LT FB Fac ICRA D 30 Assigned Ltd Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA D 29.8 Assigned Ltd limits Skr Wind Energy LT, FB ICRA BB+ 67.4 Re-assigned from ICRA BBB- Skr Wind Energy LT, Unallocated LimitsICRA BB+ 15.9 Re-assigned from ICRA BBB- Spi Power FB ICRA BB+ 333.5 Re-assigned from ICRA BBB- Sri Lakhsmi Egg Farming Pvt. BLR ICRA B+ / 200 Ltd. ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Sri Manakula Vinayaga CC – Fund based ICRA B+ 1491.9 - Educational Trust Issuer not cooperating Sri Manakula Vinayaga Unallocated (LT / ST) ICRA B+ 109.3 - Educational Trust Issuer not cooperating Sri Sai Shivanagere Solar LT – Unallocated ICRA B 56 - Power Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Sribalaji Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA C 50 - Issuer not cooperating Sribalaji Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA C 15 - Issuer not cooperating Stag International CC ICRA BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Stag International Unallocated ICRA BBB- 10 Reaffirmed / A3 Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LT- Fund BasedCC ICRA BBB+ 125 Assigned Unique Gems FB – PSC/PCFC/EBRD/EPCICRA BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Unique Gems Unallocated Limit ICRA BB+ - Reaffirmed V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd Longterm, Term -Loans ICRA D 5.4 Assigned V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA D 30 Assigned V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST – Unallocated ICRA D 44.6 Assigned limits Vijai Marine Services BLR ICRA BB + 254 /ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)