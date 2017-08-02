FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate - deputy governor
#Money News
August 2, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in 2 months

RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate - deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of tts headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is “comfortable” with interest rates being “slightly” higher than its stated preference of having a difference between the repo rate and the inflation target of 1.75 percent, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Wednesday.

The difference now stands at 2 percent, after the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent, above the central bank’s inflation target of 4 percent.

“I think we are just slightly outside of the range of 1.75 percent and we are comfortable with that,” Acharya said.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

