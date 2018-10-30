FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticises RBI for lending excess

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference in New Delhi January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley criticised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failing to prevent lending excess in a speech on Tuesday.

“The central bank looked the other way when banks gave loans indiscriminately during 2008 to 2014,” Jaitley said while speaking at an event in New Delhi.

Tensions between the finance ministry and the RBI have risen since the bank’s deputy governor said in a speech on Friday that undermining a central bank’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”, in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
