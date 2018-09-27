RBI ready to meet banking system liquidity requirements

(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday that it stands ready meet the liquidity requirements of the banking system through the various instruments available to it based on their assessment of the evolving market conditions.

FILE PHOTO: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of tts headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The central bank said following its open market purchase of debt and its liberal infusion of liquidity through term repos in addition to the regular overnight repo auctions, the system liquidity is in ample surplus at this point.