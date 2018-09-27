FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 3:56 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

RBI eases some cash requirement rules for banks

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased a mandatory liquidity rule on Thursday, by tweaking its liquidity coverage ratio requirements for banks.

FILE PHOTO: A security personnel member stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

In a circular the RBI said it would allow banks to account for up to two percentage points more of government securities, held in their statutory liquidity ratio reserves, to help them meet liquidity coverage ratio norms.

The move will ease tight cash conditions to some extent as it will reduce pressure on banks to buy more government securities to maintain high quality liquid assets, as mandated under global Basel III norms.

Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury, Editing by Euan Rocha and Kim Coghill

